Broadalbin, NY

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
Utica Parking Fee Increase – How Much and Where?

The Utica Common Council has approved what is believed to be the first increase fees for city owned parking garages and paved lots in three decades. The hike will impact those who pay a monthly fee for unlimited parking, and those who pay by the hour when doing business or visiting the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
Pioneer Power: Utica Men’s Hockey Ranked Number 1, Women Ranked 13th

Known for being among the highest ranked programs in the country, this collegiate team has now slid into the top spot and can boast a national No.1 ranking. The Utica Pioneers men's hockey team jumped from No. 2 to No.1 in the latest USCHO Division III hockey poll. The Pioneers (14-2-1) opened the season with back-to-back to defeats to Adrian - who at the time was ranked No.1 in the country - and haven't lost since.
UTICA, NY
Marcy, NY
