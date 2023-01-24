Read full article on original website
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
Eager Crew from Upstate NY to Rumble this week on Family Feud!
Survey Says: An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this week and their run starts tonight!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. This is...
Get Ready to ‘Get the Led Out’ at Utica’s Historic Stanley Theatre
Get ready to be transported back in time for one night only! Get the Led Out, a premiere Led Zeppelin tribute band, will take the stage at Utica's historic Stanley Theatre on Saturday, February 4th:. From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO)...
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
A+ Reviews as Aqua Vino Restaurant Opens in New Hartford
My wife and I had an awesome experience on Friday night at the soft opening of the new Aqua Vino Restaurant at the former Outback Steakhouse at The Orchard in New Hartford. I have to say, this is a great addition to the New Hartford lineup of restaurants. There were...
Utica Parking Fee Increase – How Much and Where?
The Utica Common Council has approved what is believed to be the first increase fees for city owned parking garages and paved lots in three decades. The hike will impact those who pay a monthly fee for unlimited parking, and those who pay by the hour when doing business or visiting the downtown area.
Two Workers at New Hartford Target Accused of Stealing Thousands in Merchandise
Two people working at a retail giant in New Hartford were fitted with handcuffs for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise. New Hartford Police have charged 30-year-old Reginald Porter and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, each with felony counts of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. Police believe...
Pioneer Power: Utica Men’s Hockey Ranked Number 1, Women Ranked 13th
Known for being among the highest ranked programs in the country, this collegiate team has now slid into the top spot and can boast a national No.1 ranking. The Utica Pioneers men's hockey team jumped from No. 2 to No.1 in the latest USCHO Division III hockey poll. The Pioneers (14-2-1) opened the season with back-to-back to defeats to Adrian - who at the time was ranked No.1 in the country - and haven't lost since.
