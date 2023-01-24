One killed in crash on SH-130 near COTA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes reopened around 7 a.m. after part of SH 130 was closed for several hours overnight into Tuesday morning. The closures followed a single-vehicle fatal crash in the area.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of SH 130 and Pearce Lane. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

DPS officials said the crash involved a Chevrolet Corvette and the driver was the only occupant.

The Corvette was traveling north on SH 130 when it left the roadway and struck the concrete pillars supporting the Elroy Road overpass, according to DPS.

It’s not clear why the vehicle veered off the road, but DPS reminds drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt.

The driver, a man who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The northbound lanes of SH 130 were closed for more than six hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Highway traffic was impacted from Exit 451 at Elroy Road to Exit 450 at Pearce Lane.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.