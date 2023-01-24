ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

One killed in crash on SH-130 near COTA

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1Hwz_0kPHOg5500

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes reopened around 7 a.m. after part of SH 130 was closed for several hours overnight into Tuesday morning. The closures followed a single-vehicle fatal crash in the area.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of SH 130 and Pearce Lane. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

DPS officials said the crash involved a Chevrolet Corvette and the driver was the only occupant.

The Corvette was traveling north on SH 130 when it left the roadway and struck the concrete pillars supporting the Elroy Road overpass, according to DPS.

It’s not clear why the vehicle veered off the road, but DPS reminds drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt.

The driver, a man who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The northbound lanes of SH 130 were closed for more than six hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Highway traffic was impacted from Exit 451 at Elroy Road to Exit 450 at Pearce Lane.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road

DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger

A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KIII TV3

7 people killed in crash in Comal County, DPS confirms

SAN ANTONIO — Seven people were killed in a crash in Comal County Sunday evening, officials say. A little before 6:30 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the crash at FM 2722 which is half a mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in Comal County, officials say.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

7 killed, young passenger survives in Comal County crash, DPS says

COMAL COUNTY – Seven people were killed in a deadly wreck, and a young passenger appears to be the only survivor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the head-on crash happened in Comal County near Buffalo Springs Crossing on Sunday. Investigators said a black Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy