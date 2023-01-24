ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Starkville Daily News

SA students learn life skills during Project Engage

From January 5 through January 12, Starkville Academy junior and senior students participated in a program called Project Engage, where they learned skills such as basic car maintenance, sewing a button, or writing a check. Over the past summer, Starkville Academy administration went to visit a school in Mobile, Ala....
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Area Main Streets to get visibility boost

Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Terberg Taylor breaks ground on Mississippi manufacturing facility

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A $20 million corporate investment project celebrated the groundbreaking of its new facility in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will create 90 jobs in the county. The business will construct a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between The Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Starkville Daily News

Volunteers fall in intense matchup with Patriots

The Patriots and Volunteers have had some barn burners in just about every sport, but the basketball games just seem to hit differently. There might not be many meetings prior to Monday night’s that could top this latest installments. A couple of buzzer-beating shots set the stage for a...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Supervisors will soon discuss the resignation of 5th District Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Rickey Ferguson confirmed McKnight has submitted his resignation. The next Board meeting is on Jan. 31. This comes following his May 2022 arrest for the alleged possession of 2 to...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian hit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

New officers added to Starkville Police force

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police added three new officers to its ranks. Mayor Lynn Spruill conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday for officers Cole Britt, Oscar Moreno and Tyjour Jones. This comes as thousands of law enforcement agencies work to find new recruits.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Starkville Christian turns up offense to defeat Hebron

Fueled by the eight 3-point field goals made during the course of the game, the Cougars handled the Eagles at home 67-38. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, January 24 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ex-judge, reprimanded by state, appointed city prosecutor

Columbus City Council hired local attorney Nicole Clinkscales as its new city prosecutor, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin, and today is her first day on the job. The council voted 4-2 in executive session last week to hire Clinkscales, a former municipal judge, over four other candidates. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell, who keeps the minutes for the council meetings, said Ethel Stewart of Ward 1, Joseph Mickens of Ward 2, Pierre Beard of Ward 4, and Stephen Jones of Ward 5, all voted for the hire. Ward 3’s Rusty Greene and Ward 6’s Jacqueline DiCicco both opposed.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
LEE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy