Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Starkville Daily News
SA students learn life skills during Project Engage
From January 5 through January 12, Starkville Academy junior and senior students participated in a program called Project Engage, where they learned skills such as basic car maintenance, sewing a button, or writing a check. Over the past summer, Starkville Academy administration went to visit a school in Mobile, Ala....
Commercial Dispatch
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
Terberg Taylor breaks ground on Mississippi manufacturing facility
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A $20 million corporate investment project celebrated the groundbreaking of its new facility in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will create 90 jobs in the county. The business will construct a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between The Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal […]
wtva.com
Okolona, Choctaw County and MSMS among 10 school districts with best graduation rates
The Okolona Separate School District is among the top 10 school districts with the highest graduation rates. Okolona, Choctaw County and MSMS among 10 school districts with best graduation rates. The Okolona Separate School District is among the top 10 school districts with the highest graduation rates.
Starkville Daily News
Volunteers fall in intense matchup with Patriots
The Patriots and Volunteers have had some barn burners in just about every sport, but the basketball games just seem to hit differently. There might not be many meetings prior to Monday night’s that could top this latest installments. A couple of buzzer-beating shots set the stage for a...
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23
Get the latest Mississippi boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
wcbi.com
Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
wtva.com
Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Supervisors will soon discuss the resignation of 5th District Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Rickey Ferguson confirmed McKnight has submitted his resignation. The next Board meeting is on Jan. 31. This comes following his May 2022 arrest for the alleged possession of 2 to...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
wtva.com
Pedestrian hit in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
wtva.com
New officers added to Starkville Police force
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police added three new officers to its ranks. Mayor Lynn Spruill conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday for officers Cole Britt, Oscar Moreno and Tyjour Jones. This comes as thousands of law enforcement agencies work to find new recruits.
Starkville Daily News
Starkville Christian turns up offense to defeat Hebron
Fueled by the eight 3-point field goals made during the course of the game, the Cougars handled the Eagles at home 67-38. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, January 24 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Commercial Dispatch
Ex-judge, reprimanded by state, appointed city prosecutor
Columbus City Council hired local attorney Nicole Clinkscales as its new city prosecutor, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin, and today is her first day on the job. The council voted 4-2 in executive session last week to hire Clinkscales, a former municipal judge, over four other candidates. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell, who keeps the minutes for the council meetings, said Ethel Stewart of Ward 1, Joseph Mickens of Ward 2, Pierre Beard of Ward 4, and Stephen Jones of Ward 5, all voted for the hire. Ward 3’s Rusty Greene and Ward 6’s Jacqueline DiCicco both opposed.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
wtva.com
1 dead after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace north of Tupelo
At least one person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace. At least one person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and...
wtva.com
Aberdeen alderman sworn in after re-election overturned
After two years of legal arguments, Aberdeen has a new alderman. Aberdeen alderman sworn in after re-election overturned. After two years of legal arguments, Aberdeen has a new alderman.
wtva.com
BNSF closing Amory underpass daily for one month; traffic allowed at certain times
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - BNSF Railway will temporarily close a section of Highway 278 in Amory beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The section of roadway is at the railroad underpass. It’ll be closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Feb. 25. Motorists should follow detour...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
Comments / 0