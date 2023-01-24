Read full article on original website
Multiple Charges For Mount Pleasant Man
A Mount Pleasant man has been charged following an altercation that occurred on Friday, January 20. The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to reports of two males fighting with a pregnant woman at 1002 W. Saunders Street in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, officers located one male and one female. The residents reported that nothing had happened, however after investigating, a child was seen with blood on his head.
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Participating In I-PLEDGE Program
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on underage tobacco, nicotine, and vapor-product use through their participation in the I-PLEDGE program. The I-PLEDGE program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It works to educate local retailers and enforce the state’s tobacco, nicotine, and vaping laws. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 90%.
Washington County Board of Supervisors Accept Bid for Demolition
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda was the review of bids for demolition and removal of structures and materials located at the old jail at 221 West 2nd St in Washington. The Board received three bids for the demolition of the property on Tuesday. The bids were $72,450 from Cornerstone Excavating, $44,500 from DeLong Construction, and $37,400 from D.W. Zinser Company. Washington County Engineer Jacob Thorius had this to say about the bids received, “The first thing that jumped out to me is the wide range, and the bids and making sure, just concerned that they understand everything that is supposed to be done. They signed a document saying that they understand. There may be complete understanding about what needs to happen, and they can do it that much cheaper than anybody else.” After discussion from the board, it was voted on to accept the low bid from D.W. Zinser for the demolition.
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Board Meeting Preview
The Washington County, Emergency Management Commission, will meet Wednesday at 5 pm at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 2183 Lexington Blvd, Washington. On the agenda are the election of new officers, the coordinator’s report, and the fiscal year 2024 budget discussion and approval for publication. The Communications Committee will also have a report to give. Under old business is removing the legacy equipment and the old radio tower from the previous Washington County Jail property on 2nd Street in Washington.
Eight Mid-Prairie Speech Groups Earn State Appearance
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk Large Group Speech Team competed at the District Contest in Keota on Saturday. Of the nine groups performing, eight received a Division 1 rating, and will now advance to the Iowa High School Speech Association’s State Large Group Contest in Cedar Rapids. The Reader’s Theatre...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH FRANK YODER
On today’s program, we’re talking with Frank Yoder, an author and longtime resident of Kalona, about his writing and other life experiences.
Mary T. Sayre
Mass of the Resurrection for 82-year-old Mary T. Sayre of West Chester will be held at 10:30a.m. Saturday, January 28th at St. James Catholic Church in Washington. Calling hours begin at 2p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. A prayer service will be held at 4:30p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment with military honors will take place at the West Chester Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the West Chester Heritage Society.
Washington High School Speech Showcase Thursday
Join the Washington High School Speech team as they demonstrate their talents on Thursday evening. The Speech Showcase will begin at 7 PM in the High School Auditorium. The Washington Speech Team recently completed the Large Group District Speech Competition, receiving nine division 1 ratings. Find the complete list of Division 1 rating recipients with this story at KCIIradio.com.
City of Washington Mayor Update
A preliminary trial hearing has been set in the felony sex abuse case involving Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien. Rosien was charged Tuesday with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree, a Class C Felony; he turned himself in to Washington County authorities later that day. KCII News spoke with Washington City Council Member Millie Youngquist to get more information about what this means for city government functionality. She states, “I am the mayor pro tem, which is just the person who sits in if the mayor can’t be there, and I think Jaron is going to step back from leading the council meetings for several weeks; I’m not sure how long and I’m going to be taking over leading the meetings. Everything else is proceeding as normal, you know, working on the budget, having our first budget meeting next week. And he’s going to be working in the background, I think, not resigning or stepping down. Just temporarily, I’m kind of helping out.” Rosien’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 AM, Friday, February 3rd, at the Washington County Courthouse. Rosien was released from custody after posting bond Wednesday. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Washington FFA having Strawberry Sale
The Washington High School FFA is taking orders for Florida strawberries through February 10th. If you are interested in purchasing strawberries, you can contact any member of the Washington FFA or contact Ag and FFA instructor Mr. Clough at Washington High School. Strawberry prices are fifteen dollars for two pounds, twenty dollars for four pounds, or thirty-five dollars for eight pounds. The strawberries are set to be delivered the last week of February or the first week of March when they are in peak flavor.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Isabella Santoro
On today’s program, we are talking with Isabella Santoro, General Manager of Cafe Dodici, about their Wednesday fundraisers with different community groups.
Louisa County 4-H To Host Soup Supper Fundraiser
On Saturday, January 28, the Louisa County 4-H Foundation will hold their Soup Supper and Dessert Auction at the Louisa County Fairgrounds Youth Center in Columbus Junction. The annual fundraiser for the program starts at 5 p.m. with the dessert auction set to begin at 6 p.m. The supper is...
Washington Boys’ Hoops Blows Away Ottumwa
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team used a strong start to race past Ottumwa 68-49 last night. Washington used a 13-1 run to close the first quarter and build a 22-8 lead. The Demons duplicated that performance in the second period and seized a 43-19 advantage at halftime, with Ottumwa only coming as close as 14 points in the second half. Three Washington players scored double-figure points, led by senior Ethan Patterson’s 19. Like Patterson, sophomore Logan McDole knocked down four three-pointers and finished with 18 points. Senior guard Aden Six added 16 points to help the Demons improve to 7-6.
Greater Washington Business Partnership Annual Dinner Feb 27th
On Monday, February 27th, from 5-8 PM, the Greater Washington Business Partnership Annual Dinner will be held at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. The public is invited to join area economic development partners as the area businesses are highlighted for their growth & success in Washington County over the past year. This will be an evening of networking, special recognition, awards, and a dinner. This event is brought to you by the Greater Washington Business Partnership, which includes the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Washington, and Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG). Annual Dinner tickets will be $60 until February 19th; late registration begins on February 20th at $70 per ticket. Ticket includes a 2-entree buffet with a side, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages. You can register for this event with the link to this news story at KCIIradio.com. The Riverside Casino & Golf Resort & the Washington County Hospital and Clinics are hosting this evening of connecting, sharing & celebrating our communities.
Dorothy E. Beauchamp
Funeral services for 105-year-old Dorothy E. Beauchamp of Winfield will be held at 1p.m. Friday, January 27th at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield. Visitation will be from 11a.m. to 1p.m. Friday, January 27th at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield. Burial will be at the Beauchamp Cemetery. Following committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Winfield, Autism Association or American Diabetes Association.
Golden Hawks Host Wildcats in Conference Twinbill
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk basketball teams entertain the Durant Wildcats Tuesday in Wellman for a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls are 11-5 overall this year, 6-2 in the RVC, winners of six straight after a 61-51 victory Monday over Mt. Pleasant where Landry Pacha and Amara Jones each had 15 points. On the season, the Hawks are scoring 52 points per game and giving up 43, shooting 37% from the floor, 27% from three and 60% at the line with 37 rebounds, 12 assists, 13 steals and 17 turnovers per game. Individually, Pacha leads Mid-Prairie at 10 points and eight boards per game. Jones has a team best five assists and five steals per night.
Wildcats Get Weekend Wrestling Winners
It was a busy weekend for Columbus Wildcat wrestling. The Columbus boys took sixth at the Bean City Duals in Iowa City Saturday. The Wildcats dropped their first dual 56-15 to Dubuque-Hempstead, but after falling 66-9 to Mount Vernon, Columbus bounced back to beat Oskaloosa 54-21 and defeat Muscatine 54-22.
Mid-Prairie Completes Clean Sweep of ‘Cats Tuesday
Two tests, both passed by the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk basketball teams in Wellman Friday as they broke out the brooms on the visiting Durant Wildcats for a River Valley Conference sweep. The girls contest saw the Hawks explode in the second half for a 63-22 victory. Mid-Prairie led 11-8 after one quarter and put together a 15-4 run that spanned the entire second frame to lead 26-12 at half. The Hawks outscored Durant 37-10 in total after half, including scoring 15 straight during a stretch of the third quarter as they put the ‘Cats through a near six minute drought. The Golden Hawks had 45 rebounds, forced 27 turnovers, had 15 steals and 14 assists. Mid-Prairie senior Maya Nonnenmann joined the KCII postgame show to talk about her team’s keys to the win. “I just drove around them tonight. We went into a press and it’s like they were just throwing the ball right to us. We just kept scoring. We were so into it and we had really high energy. It was a lot of fun. It’s so exciting being on a roll. When the energy is high, everyone’s making shots, nothing compares!”
Warriors Wreck Havoc on Defense Against Highland Hoops
The WACO Warriors continued to dominate in conference basketball by sweeping a doubleheader with the Highland Huskies Tuesday. The WACO girls turned a 10-point first-quarter lead into a 26-11 advantage at halftime and never looked back, defeating Highland 60-25. Along with stingy defense, senior Ellah Kissell’s 17 points led the way, while junior Emma Wagler scored 14 points and senior Grace Coble had 12 to help the Warriors improve to 11-2 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North and 14-3 overall. Despite 13 points and 14 rebounds from junior Sarah Burton, the Huskies fall to 6-7 in conference play and 7-10 overall.
