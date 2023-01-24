Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
kciiradio.com
Multiple Charges For Mount Pleasant Man
A Mount Pleasant man has been charged following an altercation that occurred on Friday, January 20. The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to reports of two males fighting with a pregnant woman at 1002 W. Saunders Street in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, officers located one male and one female. The residents reported that nothing had happened, however after investigating, a child was seen with blood on his head.
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
cbs2iowa.com
Early morning fire leaves four without a home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A home in northeast Cedar Rapids has been damaged after an early morning fire Thursday. Cedar Rapids Fire Department says four people, three adults and a minor, along with a dog, were all able to escape the home. One person did have smoke inhalation injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
kmaland.com
Griswold woman booked on Benton County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Griswold woman was arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County Tuesday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Jessica Craddock was arrested around 6 p.m. on an active Benton County warrant for operation of a vehicle without owner's consent. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 71.
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Mayor Update
A preliminary trial hearing has been set in the felony sex abuse case involving Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien. Rosien was charged Tuesday with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree, a Class C Felony; he turned himself in to Washington County authorities later that day. KCII News spoke with Washington City Council Member Millie Youngquist to get more information about what this means for city government functionality. She states, “I am the mayor pro tem, which is just the person who sits in if the mayor can’t be there, and I think Jaron is going to step back from leading the council meetings for several weeks; I’m not sure how long and I’m going to be taking over leading the meetings. Everything else is proceeding as normal, you know, working on the budget, having our first budget meeting next week. And he’s going to be working in the background, I think, not resigning or stepping down. Just temporarily, I’m kind of helping out.” Rosien’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 AM, Friday, February 3rd, at the Washington County Courthouse. Rosien was released from custody after posting bond Wednesday. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Board Meeting Preview
The Washington County, Emergency Management Commission, will meet Wednesday at 5 pm at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 2183 Lexington Blvd, Washington. On the agenda are the election of new officers, the coordinator’s report, and the fiscal year 2024 budget discussion and approval for publication. The Communications Committee will also have a report to give. Under old business is removing the legacy equipment and the old radio tower from the previous Washington County Jail property on 2nd Street in Washington.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Mary T. Sayre
Mass of the Resurrection for 82-year-old Mary T. Sayre of West Chester will be held at 10:30a.m. Saturday, January 28th at St. James Catholic Church in Washington. Calling hours begin at 2p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. A prayer service will be held at 4:30p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment with military honors will take place at the West Chester Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the West Chester Heritage Society.
kciiradio.com
Steven Mark Fordham
Celebration of life services for 67-year-old Steven Mark Fordham of Washington will be at 3p.m. Saturday, January 28th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Military honors will be accorded following services as the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Participating In I-PLEDGE Program
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on underage tobacco, nicotine, and vapor-product use through their participation in the I-PLEDGE program. The I-PLEDGE program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It works to educate local retailers and enforce the state’s tobacco, nicotine, and vaping laws. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 90%.
homegrowniowan.com
City using eminent domain to acquire Cedar Rapids man’s home; more could follow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Matt Robinette’s home survived Iowa’s hurricane-strength derecho in 2020 and the devastating 2008 flood, but the city of Cedar Rapids has started the process of eminent domain to take his home and large double lot against his consent. The city intends to move...
KBUR
Iowa City man’s murder conviction for suicide attempt upheld
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Iowa City man who killed another man in a failed suicide attempt. Radio Iowa reports that investigators say Stephen Lucore drove his car the wrong way at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Johnson County in 2019. He hit another car head-on, killing a man from Texas and injuring three others.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors Accept Bid for Demolition
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda was the review of bids for demolition and removal of structures and materials located at the old jail at 221 West 2nd St in Washington. The Board received three bids for the demolition of the property on Tuesday. The bids were $72,450 from Cornerstone Excavating, $44,500 from DeLong Construction, and $37,400 from D.W. Zinser Company. Washington County Engineer Jacob Thorius had this to say about the bids received, “The first thing that jumped out to me is the wide range, and the bids and making sure, just concerned that they understand everything that is supposed to be done. They signed a document saying that they understand. There may be complete understanding about what needs to happen, and they can do it that much cheaper than anybody else.” After discussion from the board, it was voted on to accept the low bid from D.W. Zinser for the demolition.
kciiradio.com
Washington FFA having Strawberry Sale
The Washington High School FFA is taking orders for Florida strawberries through February 10th. If you are interested in purchasing strawberries, you can contact any member of the Washington FFA or contact Ag and FFA instructor Mr. Clough at Washington High School. Strawberry prices are fifteen dollars for two pounds, twenty dollars for four pounds, or thirty-five dollars for eight pounds. The strawberries are set to be delivered the last week of February or the first week of March when they are in peak flavor.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored
An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Isabella Santoro
On today’s program, we are talking with Isabella Santoro, General Manager of Cafe Dodici, about their Wednesday fundraisers with different community groups.
