Read full article on original website
Related
The Average House in South Dakota is 4 Decades Old
The homeownership and improvement website HouseMethod dug into census numbers and found that the average house in South Dakota is 43 years old. Breaking down the figures even more, they found that the average age of houses in Minnehaha County, South Dakota is 39 years. I was driving through an...
8 Most Horrifying Disasters That Happened In South Dakota
For those looking to live in peaceful surroundings where the weather is perfect all year round, good luck. At some point, you will witness harsh weather. Not every state has an imaginary wall around it to prevent natural disasters. In South Dakota where we see all four seasons in their...
Where Is The Best Golf Course In Iowa?
There is more than corn, pork, tulips, and politics in Iowa. On the fun side, you can ride your bike across the state each year border to border alongside a few thousand people. You could also tour the bridges of Madison County. Both, are fun things to do. Some of...
5 Nutrition Myths We Believe In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
Growing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota you hear a lot of old wives' tales and myths about food. Here are some food and nutrition myths I'm glad aren't true. When I was a kid growing up in Minnesota and Iowa I remember my Grandma saying “eating a Tomato will help ya prevent sunburn.”
Retired? South Dakota Is The State For You. Here’s Why
I've been a South Dakotan for just about 50 years now. And there's a lot of reasons I love this state. I've lived in a lot of different areas in the state, from the south central to the northeast. From 'out west river' to Sioux Falls. And the overriding reason I love the state is the people, no doubt about it. There's good folks everywhere I've been.
Fastest Talkers in U.S. in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
I work with one of the fastest talkers on the planet. He constantly denies that it's true, but believe me, it is. His contention is that I simply don't listen to him. I will admit there may be a grain of truth to that, but that is intentional (at times) on my part.
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
This Iowa Restaurant Is One of the Top Places to Eat in America
It may not look like much from the outside, but inside this rather ordinary-looking building in Iowa is one of the best eating experiences in America. Yelp is out with their Top 100 US Restaurants for 2023 and the 36th highest-rated establishment in the nation is housed in a Davenport structure that dates back to 1865.
What Is South Dakota’s Most POPular Soft Drink?
Soda, pop, a coke, depending on what region of the U.S. you hail from, they are some of the most common names for soft drinks across the country. I mean, who doesn't like an ice-cold soda pop? You pretty much have to have one at a movie, with a pizza, or a burger, right?
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect more light snow showers in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another fast-moving clipper system will slide through later today and into tonight across the region. Temperatures will continue to rise as we head through this evening and tonight, so our highs will be happening later tonight. The rising temperatures also mean we could...
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
thecentersquare.com
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
KELOLAND TV
‘Infertility does not discriminate between a man and a woman’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Tuesday, a lawmaker introduced a commemoration to recognize South Dakota Infertility Awareness Day. Another lawmaker objected, which blocked the commemoration from moving forward. It’s a move that doesn’t happen often. But as KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz reports, it’s just another obstacle members of...
This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America
TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
Which Are the Ugliest Buildings in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But sometimes when an architect is designing a building, their hopes of creating something visually appealing to the masses can sometimes fall well short of the mark. In some cases, bold choices don't work. In other cases, a design is...
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
No Meat, Rice or Bread for Hungery Low-Income People Of Iowa Under New Bill
There is a state in the country that wants to put a cut on food stamp spending and that state is Iowa. A new proposed bill in Iowa would directly impact the spending for individuals on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on certain items that can be purchased. According...
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0