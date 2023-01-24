ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire

Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Fed Asks the Six Largest Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Risks

The six largest banks in the United States have until July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The Federal Reserve recently announced this as part of the details for a pilot program. Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube. The institutions must now show the anticipated impact that...
Salon

Exxon’s models predicting climate change were spot on — 40 years ago

In the early 1980s, America's biggest company knew more about climate change than basically anyone else. Rising emissions posed a threat to Exxon's business — selling fossil fuels — so the oil giant took the lead on understanding what was called the "CO2 problem." At the time, Exxon...
The Hill

The time is now for Biden and Congress to follow through on CHIPS, science, and clean energy

America’s strengths in science, engineering, and technology are at the heart of our national prosperity and our hopes of solving the world’s most pressing challenges, including climate change and economic growth. And yet, for decades, the federal government has under-invested in science and technology. Now, there’s a golden opportunity to do better, and we must…
ILLINOIS STATE
Grist

California approves solar, battery projects to strengthen the grid

It’s Friday, January 20, and California regulators have approved seven big renewable energy projects. The California Public Utilities Commission, the agency that regulates utility companies in the Golden State, approved 800 megawatts of new solar and battery storage projects this week as part of a broader effort to ensure Californians can get reliable power through 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PV Tech

Solar and land use in the UK: balancing energy and food security

Last year, ex-UK Prime Minister Liz Truss labelled solar projects “paraphernalia”, while her successor, Rishi Sunak, promised to not let the country “lose swathes of our best farmland to solar farms”. Molly Lempriere investigates how much land the UK needs for utility-scale PV plants as it transitions to net zero, and whether the sector’s growth poses any threat to food security.
Building Design & Construction

Corporations fall short on climate pledges by failing to embed net-zero actions into operations

Many corporations are failing to implement simple, practical steps needed for them to hit their stated decarbonization goals, according to a survey of more than 300 operations managers across key industrial sectors including construction, energy, and chemicals in the U.S., U.K., and Germany. The key findings in the survey by...
Washington Examiner

Biden oil reserve refill plan won't work, industry group told administration

The leading U.S. oil and gas industry group told the Department of Energy its Strategic Petroleum Reserve refill plan wouldn't work as intended, its CEO said Thursday after the department's first attempt failed to advance. The DOE solicited offers in December to begin refilling the reserve after the drawdown of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy