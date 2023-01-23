ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Opinion: Debt ceiling showdown isn’t what Congress imagined in 1917

It began as a way to make it easier for the federal government to sell bonds to finance the U.S. role in World War I. Now, more than a century later, the requirement for a legal ceiling on the federal debt has become something totally different: a political time bomb that, if not resolved, could cause an economic explosion.
What travel warnings do other nations give their citizens about US violence?

American travelers — at least those of the cautious variety — might be familiar with the US State Department’s travel advisories. The agency monitors the world for potential trouble and issues warnings from “Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions” to “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” alerting would-be visitors to terrorism threats, war, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, high crime rates and other personal security issues.
Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians

(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower taxes. Ten states reduced individual income tax rates for 2023, according to the Tax Foundation. New Hampshire lowered its rate only on interest and dividends income. ...
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 21-27, 2023

From an abortion rights demonstrator and an anti-abortion demonstrator facing off in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, to people of Chinese descent in Asia celebrating the lunar New Year of the Rabbit, to a boy standing amid dead fish on the shore of the Salado River in Argentina, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
