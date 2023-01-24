ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries

PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 widening project faces opposition from community

BATON ROUGE - A multi-year project to widen a portion of I-10 will cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and more importantly, their time. “150,000 vehicles will not have a place to go. We’ve been waiting for a traffic management plan from DOTD for about six years and they still haven’t produced one to this day,” said Coleman Brown, the EBR Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate

BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in WBR delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unexpected settlement discovered during construction of the LA 1 replacement bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge will cause construction delays. The project could be delayed up to 10 months because of excessive settlement of the piles under each of the 17 new bridge columns.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Law enforcement vehicle repair shop catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE - A maintenance facility housing vehicles for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The flames were reported at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Maintenance Shop along US 51 in Amite around 2 p.m. The fire forced emergency responders to shut down the highway while they tried to put out the flames.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Fire at family home late Wednesday night ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a home on fire Wednesday night that was later ruled to be arson. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the home on Ford Street to see fire coming from the front and side windows of the building shortly after 10 p.m.. The fire department worked to protect the neighboring homes while searching for any possible residents inside, but the home was found to be empty at the time of the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Power restored in Plaquemine after day-long outage

PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are still experiencing extensive power outages that began as a storm system moved into the area Tuesday evening. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officials in Plaquemine shared an update from Entergy saying that crews found additional damage to the city's power grid that will likely make the repairs drag out hours longer than expected.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

EBR schools planning to purchase fleet of electric buses with $7.5 million grant

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is looking to purchase 19 electric buses with a $7.5 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. EBR Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse says transportation is one of the biggest expenses for the school system. Purchasing electric buses will not only cut costs, but allow those funds to be put to better use.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
BATON ROUGE, LA

