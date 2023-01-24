Read full article on original website
27 First News
Raymond “Skip” Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Skip” Fabian, 82, of Youngstown, passed away at Windsor House of Canfield Wednesday morning, January 25, after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born June 13, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Rhyne and...
27 First News
Melvin Vincent Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Vincent Lewis will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The family will receive...
27 First News
Alzonia Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alzonia Smith will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Smith departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by J.E....
27 First News
James Anthony Colla, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Anthony “Jim” Colla, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Jim as he was known to many was born on June 1, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph and Jenny (Crisucci) Colla. He was a lifelong resident of the area.
27 First News
Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone of Warren passed unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a house fire on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was 16 years old. Chassidy was born in Warren on March 23, 2006, the daughter of Rose Richards and Roger Broadstone. She was...
27 First News
Carole Ann Flitcraft Popa, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Ann Flitcraft Popa, 82 of Salem, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Rutkay and Carl Flitcraft, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Ambrose Popa, Jr., who would be celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary...
27 First News
Anne Cauffield Zents, Howland, Ohio
HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Cauffield Zents, age 84, of Howland Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born in Warren on August 2, 1938 to the late Ward and Grace Stahl Cauffield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zents; brother, William...
27 First News
Donna Jean Vargo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Vargo was born in Youngstown and passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was the daughter of Isabel and Michael Dudash. Donna graduated in 1966 from Woodrow Wilson High School then attended and graduated from Youngstown Vocational School...
27 First News
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon, January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Delories J. Brooks Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delories J. Brooks Williams, 84, of 3143 Hoffman Circle NE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital Trumbull, following complications from an extended illness. She was born April 20, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
27 First News
Thomas James Olesky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Olesky, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home, after a senseless accident. Thomas was born April 1, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas Olesky, Jr. and Stacy Crucian Olesky and was a lifelong area resident. He was a...
27 First News
Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
27 First News
James E. Ferguson, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” E. Ferguson, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 82. James was born November 9, 1940, at home in Grove...
27 First News
Bertha M. Sattler, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha M. Sattler, 95, of Niles passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Hospice House. She was born on March 11, 1927 in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Elsie (Fusselman) Parker. Bertha was a lifelong resident of Niles.
27 First News
Angelo Frasca, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Frasca, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023. Born September 19, 1937 in Bagnoli Irpino, Italy, the son of the late Michele and Maria Pallante Frasca, Angelo arrived in the United States on the SS Andrea Doria in 1955 at the age of 17.
27 First News
Billy Blue Jenkins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Blue Jenkins was born June 10, 1982 in Warren, Ohio to William and Charlene Martz Jenkins. Billy passed in his sleep at home with family on his side Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at a young age of 40. While growing up in central Florida,...
27 First News
Joseph Kraynak, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kraynak, 84, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, in his home. Mr. Kraynak was born December 7, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Maddy) Kraynak. He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School...
27 First News
Massucci leads Howland in win over rival Warren Harding
The Tigers led by nine at the break and pushed the lead to over 20 in the 2nd half. Massucci leads Howland in win over rival Warren Harding. The Tigers led by nine at the break and pushed the lead to over 20 in the 2nd half. Lisbon, Ohio, Village...
27 First News
Dennis A. McNeal, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. McNeal, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 27, 1939, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Marshall and Mildred Mulford McNeal. Dennis served in the United States Army in...
27 First News
Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, 69 of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Waiting for her in Heaven are her parents and many dear friends. She is survived by...
