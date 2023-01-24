ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Three suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Three of the four suspects arrested after an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks have been released from law enforcement custody. Jail records showed that Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by Wednesday morning. Carver was held on a $50,000 bond, and Lee was held on a $75,000 bond. Both were booked Monday as principals to third-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Police: Suspect charged in two separate rape investigations

Earlier this week, detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department made an arrest on a rape investigation from October of 2022. Detectives placed additional charges on Devin Brazile for violation of LRS 14:62.8 Home Invasion, 14:42 First Degree Rape, and 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property for an incident that occurred on 10/18/2022 on Foster Street in Denham Springs, LA.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home

NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Five drug arrests reported by local authorities

Five arrests on drug charges, including possession of heroin and another that was accompanied by a stolen weapon charge, were among six arrests reported Tuesday by local agencies. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 30 complaints and made...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested in second Denham Springs rape case

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a man previously charged in a December rape and kidnapping case with new charges related to an October rape and home invasion. The Denham Springs Police Department said DNA was used to identify Devin Brazile, 31, as a suspect in both cases.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Complex

Cafeteria Worker Arrested for Allegedly Selling Homemade Weed Edibles to High School Students

A temporary cafeteria worker at a high school in Louisiana was arrested last week after allegedly selling homemade weed edibles to students. Per a publicly shared comment from Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley, the worker—later identified as Tymetrica Cohn, 45—was removed from the Sumner High School campus on Friday and placed into the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Off-duty deputy saves man pinned underwater by half of his car after violent wreck

BATON ROUGE - An off-duty sheriff's deputy saved a man who had been pinned underwater in the aftermath of a violent crash that tore his car in half. According to a post on Facebook from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the deputy, William Bankston, was on his way home when he saw half of a car on the side of Staring Lane and a group of people standing by a nearby bridge. The bystanders said they saw the car hit the side of the bridge, go airborne, and split in two.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into underage drinking

BATON ROUGE - With four people in jail and bonds set, eyes are turning to the place that many argue facilitated the events leading up to 19-year-old Madison Brooks' death. Brooks and three of the four suspects were all able to drink at Reggie's bar in Tigerland despite being underage. On Tuesday, state regulators announced they were pulling the bar's license to serve drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case

PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
PONCHATOULA, LA

