LPSO: Deputy finds body armor, burglary tools, weapons and drugs on routine traffic stop
A routine traffic stop over window tint led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and body armor, authorities said.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Capital Region Crime Stoppers reported that detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals in the featured image. Authorities say the suspects entered the T-Mobile store in...
wbrz.com
Three suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Three of the four suspects arrested after an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks have been released from law enforcement custody. Jail records showed that Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by Wednesday morning. Carver was held on a $50,000 bond, and Lee was held on a $75,000 bond. Both were booked Monday as principals to third-degree rape.
an17.com
Police: Suspect charged in two separate rape investigations
Earlier this week, detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department made an arrest on a rape investigation from October of 2022. Detectives placed additional charges on Devin Brazile for violation of LRS 14:62.8 Home Invasion, 14:42 First Degree Rape, and 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property for an incident that occurred on 10/18/2022 on Foster Street in Denham Springs, LA.
Franklin Police respond to two shootings less than an hour apart
Franklin Police were called to the scene of two shootings, less than an hour apart.
wbrz.com
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
theadvocate.com
Zachary man indicted on second-degree murder after supplying drugs to man who overdosed
A Zachary man accused of supplying another person with drugs that led to his overdose was indicted Wednesday on second-degree murder. The East Baton Rouge grand jury also returned an indictment of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug for Dalton Saucier, 23. On Oct. 4 around 3...
stmarynow.com
Five drug arrests reported by local authorities
Five arrests on drug charges, including possession of heroin and another that was accompanied by a stolen weapon charge, were among six arrests reported Tuesday by local agencies. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 30 complaints and made...
brproud.com
Duo charged after seizure of copper piping, tools in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Vincent Seal, 51 and Marci Seal, 55, are accused of stealing “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of items, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The duo was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 23, as part of an ongoing...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to 5+ Years for Distributing Methamphetamine and Other Drug Crimes
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to 5+ Years for Distributing Methamphetamine and Other Drug Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for distributing over 100 grams of methamphetamine and possessing it with intent to distribute.
brproud.com
Man arrested in second Denham Springs rape case
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a man previously charged in a December rape and kidnapping case with new charges related to an October rape and home invasion. The Denham Springs Police Department said DNA was used to identify Devin Brazile, 31, as a suspect in both cases.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested last year on Denham Springs rape booked again in October assault
A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in a wooded area in December is now also accused of a different rape the previous October, Denham Springs police said. Devin Brazile was booked this week on new counts of first-degree rape, home invasion and simple criminal damage to property.
Complex
Cafeteria Worker Arrested for Allegedly Selling Homemade Weed Edibles to High School Students
A temporary cafeteria worker at a high school in Louisiana was arrested last week after allegedly selling homemade weed edibles to students. Per a publicly shared comment from Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley, the worker—later identified as Tymetrica Cohn, 45—was removed from the Sumner High School campus on Friday and placed into the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Suspects wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette Bed, Bath and Beyond
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police is asking for the public’s help identifying several people wanted for questioning regarding theft from a local store. Police said the incidents occurred Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 at the Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Ambassador Caffery. Additional details about the theft were not provided. The suspects pictured […]
wbrz.com
Off-duty deputy saves man pinned underwater by half of his car after violent wreck
BATON ROUGE - An off-duty sheriff's deputy saved a man who had been pinned underwater in the aftermath of a violent crash that tore his car in half. According to a post on Facebook from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the deputy, William Bankston, was on his way home when he saw half of a car on the side of Staring Lane and a group of people standing by a nearby bridge. The bystanders said they saw the car hit the side of the bridge, go airborne, and split in two.
wbrz.com
Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into underage drinking
BATON ROUGE - With four people in jail and bonds set, eyes are turning to the place that many argue facilitated the events leading up to 19-year-old Madison Brooks' death. Brooks and three of the four suspects were all able to drink at Reggie's bar in Tigerland despite being underage. On Tuesday, state regulators announced they were pulling the bar's license to serve drinks.
cenlanow.com
Police pursuit in Jennings ends with crash and seizure of 10 pounds of crystal meth
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A high speed pursuit in Jennings resulted in a crash and the discovery of over 10 pounds of crystal meth. According to the Jennings Police Department, the pursuit started on Madison St., then ended on Hwy. 102 south of Jennings when the vehicle crashed. Two...
wbrz.com
Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case
PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
Napoleonville man arrested in Morgan City after shooting into local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
theadvocate.com
Victim identified as Lafayette woman, suspect arrested in Prairie Lane homicide
A 38-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide on Prairie Lane, and a suspect has been arrested in the case, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the 200 block of Prairie Lane around 11:30 a.m. Monday...
