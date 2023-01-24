BATON ROUGE - An off-duty sheriff's deputy saved a man who had been pinned underwater in the aftermath of a violent crash that tore his car in half. According to a post on Facebook from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the deputy, William Bankston, was on his way home when he saw half of a car on the side of Staring Lane and a group of people standing by a nearby bridge. The bystanders said they saw the car hit the side of the bridge, go airborne, and split in two.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO