Read full article on original website
Related
Fortnite The Kid LAROI Outfit: All Items, How to Get
Fortnite is holding yet another exclusive music collaboration. As with previous collaborations, like Marshmello and Eminem, Fortnite is radically changing with the new event, this time with up-and-coming Australian rapper The Kid LAROI. According to a press release by Epic Games, the main attraction of the limited-time event, The Kid...
Isaac Clarke Coming to Fortnite on Jan. 23, According to Leaks
Leaks of a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover reveal an Isaac Clarke outfit coming to the Battle Royale.
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts: What's Currently Available?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can still receive many gifts upon playing their game and opening the in-game menu.
Hi-Fi RUSH Revealed During Xbox Developer Direct Showcase
A brand new game from Tango Gameworks was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct showcase, Hi-Fi RUSH.
Flight attendants reveal how they pick their favorite passengers and it might have to do with the safety demonstration
Flight attendants do have their favorite passengers on board a flight. And all it means is that these passengers get treated better than others. It's not difficult to become one of the favored passengers on a flight and some flight attendants are revealing some of the things they look for as soon as you board a flight.
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will feature timing changes to the Perk System. After delaying the release of Season 2 to Feb. 15, Infinity Ward and Raven Software revealed all the upcoming updates to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The Perk System in Modern Warfare 2...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
Is the New Dead Space a Remake or Reboot?
Dead Space (2023) releases on January 27, and marks the series' return to the original 2008 game in a remade form.
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
How to Watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Platforms, Times Revealed
There is a game reveal event called Developer_Direct that's presented by Xbox and Bethesda. The event will showcase games and updates on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Tune into Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the event.
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
Fortnite Mobile Gets Age Restrictions, Removes V-Bucks Purchasing
Fortnite players on iOS and Android devices are about to be hit with some extra restrictions, after Epic Games announced that certain versions of the game be made 18+.
How and when to watch the Xbox and Bethesda livestream today
For the first showcase of the year, Xbox and Bethesda are bringing out new details on four different games.
Is HI-FI RUSH Free to Play?
Hi-Fi RUSH was released Jan. 25 on Steam and for the Xbox and will cost $29.99, with the Deluxe Edition costing $39.99.
Is Hi-Fi RUSH on Nintendo Switch?
A brand new game from Tango Gameworks was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct showcase, Hi-Fi RUSH. But is it coming to Nintendo Switch?
An N64 Classic Is Coming to Switch With Multiplayer, and Gamers Are Freaking Out
Classic-videogame remasters equal big money.
Fortnite The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Island: Start Date, How to Play
Epic Games have expanded on their Fortnite collaboration with The Kid LAROI, adding in a new interactive experience: Wild Dreams island. Last week, Epic Games kicked off their collaboration with The Kid LAROI by adding the artist to Icon Radio in Fortnite. Leakers speculated that there was more to come from the collaboration and, today, new content was added in-game.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0