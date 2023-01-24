Read full article on original website
Greater Washington Business Partnership Annual Dinner Feb 27th
On Monday, February 27th, from 5-8 PM, the Greater Washington Business Partnership Annual Dinner will be held at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. The public is invited to join area economic development partners as the area businesses are highlighted for their growth & success in Washington County over the past year. This will be an evening of networking, special recognition, awards, and a dinner. This event is brought to you by the Greater Washington Business Partnership, which includes the Washington Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Washington, and Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG). Annual Dinner tickets will be $60 until February 19th; late registration begins on February 20th at $70 per ticket. Ticket includes a 2-entree buffet with a side, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages. You can register for this event with the link to this news story at KCIIradio.com. The Riverside Casino & Golf Resort & the Washington County Hospital and Clinics are hosting this evening of connecting, sharing & celebrating our communities.
Washington FFA having Strawberry Sale
The Washington High School FFA is taking orders for Florida strawberries through February 10th. If you are interested in purchasing strawberries, you can contact any member of the Washington FFA or contact Ag and FFA instructor Mr. Clough at Washington High School. Strawberry prices are fifteen dollars for two pounds, twenty dollars for four pounds, or thirty-five dollars for eight pounds. The strawberries are set to be delivered the last week of February or the first week of March when they are in peak flavor.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Al Olson
On today’s program, we are speaking with Al Olson with the Washington Lions Club about the Lions Club year in review.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Levi Applegate, Charlotte Windmill, and Mikaila Matheson
On today’s program, we are talking with Levi Applegate, Charlotte Windmill, and Mikaila Matheson with the Washington High School Speech Team about their Division 1 ratings.
Keota Speech Team Sending 6 Groups, 35 Students To State
Thirty-five Keota High School students will be heading to the Iowa High School Speech Association’s State Large Group Contest in Cedar Rapids. The Eagles hosted nearly 30 area schools in the District competition on Saturday, with six of their seven competing groups earning a Division 1 rating. Readers Theater...
Mary T. Sayre
Mass of the Resurrection for 82-year-old Mary T. Sayre of West Chester will be held at 10:30a.m. Saturday, January 28th at St. James Catholic Church in Washington. Calling hours begin at 2p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. A prayer service will be held at 4:30p.m. Friday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment with military honors will take place at the West Chester Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the West Chester Heritage Society.
Washington High School Speech Showcase Thursday
Join the Washington High School Speech team as they demonstrate their talents on Thursday evening. The Speech Showcase will begin at 7 PM in the High School Auditorium. The Washington Speech Team recently completed the Large Group District Speech Competition, receiving nine division 1 ratings. Find the complete list of Division 1 rating recipients with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Participating In I-PLEDGE Program
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on underage tobacco, nicotine, and vapor-product use through their participation in the I-PLEDGE program. The I-PLEDGE program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It works to educate local retailers and enforce the state’s tobacco, nicotine, and vaping laws. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 90%.
Glenda Kay Hartsock
Funeral services for 81-year-old Glenda Kay Hartsock of Columbus Junction will be at 10:30a.m. Friday, January 27th at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Columbus Junction. Visitation will be Thursday, January 26th from 4-7p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Columbus Junction.
Washington County Board of Supervisors Accept Bid for Demolition
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda was the review of bids for demolition and removal of structures and materials located at the old jail at 221 West 2nd St in Washington. The Board received three bids for the demolition of the property on Tuesday. The bids were $72,450 from Cornerstone Excavating, $44,500 from DeLong Construction, and $37,400 from D.W. Zinser Company. Washington County Engineer Jacob Thorius had this to say about the bids received, “The first thing that jumped out to me is the wide range, and the bids and making sure, just concerned that they understand everything that is supposed to be done. They signed a document saying that they understand. There may be complete understanding about what needs to happen, and they can do it that much cheaper than anybody else.” After discussion from the board, it was voted on to accept the low bid from D.W. Zinser for the demolition.
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Board Meeting Preview
The Washington County, Emergency Management Commission, will meet Wednesday at 5 pm at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 2183 Lexington Blvd, Washington. On the agenda are the election of new officers, the coordinator’s report, and the fiscal year 2024 budget discussion and approval for publication. The Communications Committee will also have a report to give. Under old business is removing the legacy equipment and the old radio tower from the previous Washington County Jail property on 2nd Street in Washington.
Dorothy E. Beauchamp
Funeral services for 105-year-old Dorothy E. Beauchamp of Winfield will be held at 1p.m. Friday, January 27th at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield. Visitation will be from 11a.m. to 1p.m. Friday, January 27th at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield. Burial will be at the Beauchamp Cemetery. Following committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Winfield, Autism Association or American Diabetes Association.
City of Washington Mayor Update
A preliminary trial hearing has been set in the felony sex abuse case involving Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien. Rosien was charged Tuesday with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree, a Class C Felony; he turned himself in to Washington County authorities later that day. KCII News spoke with Washington City Council Member Millie Youngquist to get more information about what this means for city government functionality. She states, “I am the mayor pro tem, which is just the person who sits in if the mayor can’t be there, and I think Jaron is going to step back from leading the council meetings for several weeks; I’m not sure how long and I’m going to be taking over leading the meetings. Everything else is proceeding as normal, you know, working on the budget, having our first budget meeting next week. And he’s going to be working in the background, I think, not resigning or stepping down. Just temporarily, I’m kind of helping out.” Rosien’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 AM, Friday, February 3rd, at the Washington County Courthouse. Rosien was released from custody after posting bond Wednesday. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Vehicle Rollover in Rural Washington on Saturday
At approximately 7:55 PM Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a vehicle roll over in the 2700 block of 220th St. in Washington. According to the preliminary accident report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Chevy Suburban driven by Andrew Noriega of Brighton, attempted to overtake another vehicle traveling westbound when it lost traction due to the snow covered and icy road conditions, and slid onto the south shoulder causing it to slide sideways and rolled one time coming to a rest on the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic. Noriega was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Washington EMS and Washington Fire and Rescue.
Washington Boys’ Hoops Blows Away Ottumwa
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team used a strong start to race past Ottumwa 68-49 last night. Washington used a 13-1 run to close the first quarter and build a 22-8 lead. The Demons duplicated that performance in the second period and seized a 43-19 advantage at halftime, with Ottumwa only coming as close as 14 points in the second half. Three Washington players scored double-figure points, led by senior Ethan Patterson’s 19. Like Patterson, sophomore Logan McDole knocked down four three-pointers and finished with 18 points. Senior guard Aden Six added 16 points to help the Demons improve to 7-6.
Mid-Prairie Completes Clean Sweep of ‘Cats Tuesday
Two tests, both passed by the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk basketball teams in Wellman Friday as they broke out the brooms on the visiting Durant Wildcats for a River Valley Conference sweep. The girls contest saw the Hawks explode in the second half for a 63-22 victory. Mid-Prairie led 11-8 after one quarter and put together a 15-4 run that spanned the entire second frame to lead 26-12 at half. The Hawks outscored Durant 37-10 in total after half, including scoring 15 straight during a stretch of the third quarter as they put the ‘Cats through a near six minute drought. The Golden Hawks had 45 rebounds, forced 27 turnovers, had 15 steals and 14 assists. Mid-Prairie senior Maya Nonnenmann joined the KCII postgame show to talk about her team’s keys to the win. “I just drove around them tonight. We went into a press and it’s like they were just throwing the ball right to us. We just kept scoring. We were so into it and we had really high energy. It was a lot of fun. It’s so exciting being on a roll. When the energy is high, everyone’s making shots, nothing compares!”
Multiple Charges For Mount Pleasant Man
A Mount Pleasant man has been charged following an altercation that occurred on Friday, January 20. The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to reports of two males fighting with a pregnant woman at 1002 W. Saunders Street in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, officers located one male and one female. The residents reported that nothing had happened, however after investigating, a child was seen with blood on his head.
Columbus Hoops Tripped Up by Wapello
The Columbus Wildcat basketball teams were done in by Wapello in a pair of conference basketball battles Tuesday night. The Columbus girls actually led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Wapello immediately turned things around to pull within two by halftime. The Indians would take a four-point lead by the end of the third period, and the Wildcats could never recover in a 43-38 loss. Columbus sophomore Lily Coil posted a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while classmate Frannie Sosa had one of her best games of the season with 10 points and five rebounds, but the Wildcats still fall to 6-8 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North and 7-11 overall.
Ravens and Warriors Meet in Wayland Friday
It’s an all-KCII area showdown in Wayland tonight when the WACO Warriors entertain the Hillcrest Academy Ravens in a Southeast Iowa Superconference boys and girls hoops doubleheader. The WACO boys come into the night unbeaten at 16-0 overall, 12-0 in Superconference play after a 59-11 win over Highland Tuesday. The Warriors are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Athletic Association. This season, WACO is scoring 70 points per game and giving up 35, shooting 49% from the floor, 36% from three and 59% at the line with 40 rebounds, 20 assists, 17 steals and 13 turnovers per game. Individually, the Warriors are led by Hunter Hughes at 17 points and four steals per game. Cody Graber has a team best eight boards per outing and Isaac Oswald four assists per game.
