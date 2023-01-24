Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Sunny and warmer Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a brief warm up is on the way over the next couple of days before Arctic cold arrives Sunday. It will be a cold start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s to lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
Kansas #18 for warmest winter thermostat temperature. What is yours set at?
Despite the rising costs in utilities, Today's Homeowner says that many Americans are prioritizing comfort over costs when it comes to adjusting their thermostat during the winter.
KWCH.com
Chilly with less wind Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
KWCH.com
Less wind, but staying chilly today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet but cold Thursday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel like single digits when you factor in the northwest wind gusting to 15 mph at times. Clearing skies, less wind, and highs in the...
Levels of snowfall across Kansas
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KWCH.com
Breezy and cold but otherwise quiet today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says in the wake of our latest winter storm, it is a cloudy and cold, but otherwise quiet Wednesday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will eventually climb into the 30s as skies slowly clear this afternoon, but gusty winds from the northwest will keep wind chills in the 20s.
WIBW
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
KFOR
Oklahoma snowfall reports from that last Winter Storm.
Good Morning! Here are the latest snowfall reports from around Oklahoma! The ground temps and air temps were marginal so lots of snow melting as it was falling. You had to be under the heaviest bands of snow to get heavy accumulations!
KWCH.com
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
KWCH.com
Kansas Day lesson focuses on honeybee ahead of state’s 162nd birthday
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - In the week leading up to Kansas Day, preparation to celebrate the state’s 162nd birthday is underway at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center in Barton County with a focus on the state’s insect: the honeybee. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Program Specialist Mandy Kern...
WIBW
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
KAKE TV
K-96 in the process of getting massive overhaul
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I think the nice east is okay, but that the interchange is a little dicey." Drivers like Courtney Schnell say highways in Wichita are known to have problems, and always seem to be under construction, but a new project coming to K-96 aims to be proactive instead of reactive.
Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again
1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
