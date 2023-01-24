ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KWCH.com

Sunny and warmer Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a brief warm up is on the way over the next couple of days before Arctic cold arrives Sunday. It will be a cold start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s to lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chilly with less wind Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Less wind, but staying chilly today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet but cold Thursday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel like single digits when you factor in the northwest wind gusting to 15 mph at times. Clearing skies, less wind, and highs in the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Breezy and cold but otherwise quiet today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says in the wake of our latest winter storm, it is a cloudy and cold, but otherwise quiet Wednesday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will eventually climb into the 30s as skies slowly clear this afternoon, but gusty winds from the northwest will keep wind chills in the 20s.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
KANSAS STATE
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KANSAS STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
KAKE TV

K-96 in the process of getting massive overhaul

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I think the nice east is okay, but that the interchange is a little dicey." Drivers like Courtney Schnell say highways in Wichita are known to have problems, and always seem to be under construction, but a new project coming to K-96 aims to be proactive instead of reactive.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again

1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
WICHITA, KS

