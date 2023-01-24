Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Armed Male Robs Central Islip Business
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed a Central Islip. A man, armed with a handgun, robbed Vape Escape, located at 108 West Suffolk Ave., on December 17 at 9:30 p.m. The suspect fled eastbound on Suffolk Avenue in a waiting.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a car from a Centereach parking lot in October. A man allegedly stole a 2017 Dodge Ram truck from the parking lot...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man arrested for multiple felonies in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Jan. 21 in connection to 11 felonies, 10 of which occurred in Ronkonkoma during December 2022. Fifth Precinct Patrol officers responded to a 911 report of a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, located at 3845 Veterans Memorial Highway, yesterday at approximately 10:45 a.m. After canvassing the area, officers located and arrested Teshawn Farris at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Lakeland Avenue at 11:03 a.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for East Northport Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole items from an East Northport store this month. A man stole merchandise from CVS, located at 2000 Jericho Turnpike, on January 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Massapequa Man Charged In Fatal Overdose Death, Police Say
A Long Island man has been charged in connection with a fatal overdose death. James Haynesworth, age 46, was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Massapequa. According to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into the deadly overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Haynesworth.
Massapequa man arrested for alleged involvement in fatal overdose
Detectives say they arrested James Haynesworth Wednesday night following an investigation to the fatal overdose.
longisland.com
Three Men Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up
Suffolk County Police have arrested three men and seized their vehicles after they participated in an illegal car meet-up in Yaphank. Following an investigation by Fourth Precinct Crime Section, Community Support Unit and Anti-Crime Unit officers, Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers and an investigator from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on January 21.
longisland.com
Eight People Arrested for Selling Marijuana Products and Vapes to Minors
Suffolk County Police arrested eight people for selling marijuana products, vapes and e-cigarettes to minors in the Second Precinct. In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers along with Community Support Unit officers conducted an investigation into the sale of marijuana products, vapes and e-cigarettes during which 20 businesses were checked for compliance with the law.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Riverhead grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store. A man allegedly stole approximately $1200 worth of merchandise from Michael Kors, located in the Tanger Outlets, on January 1 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The man fled the parking lot in a red Mazda. S.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Lynbrook
The Fifth Squad reports the arrest for an Attempted Murder that occurred at 1:00am on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Lynbrook. According to Detectives, Defendant Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of 11112 156 th Street Jamaica and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored 2004 BMW sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued. During that altercation the Defendant pulled out a firearm and fired one shot striking the victim. Subsequent to the investigation, it was determined that the victim was driven to a local area hospital for treatment.
tbrnewsmedia.com
East Setauket woman arrested for Leandra’s Law following car crash
Suffolk County Police arrested an East Setauket woman on Jan. 22 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with two 14-year-old girls in her vehicle. Alison Drain was driving a 2018 BMW X5 northbound on Old Town Road in East Setauket with her...
longisland.com
Four Males Arrested in Connection to Nassau Burglaries
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of four individuals for multiple burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County from November 26, 2022 through January 18, 2023. According to Burglary Pattern Team Detectives, the four defendants while acting in concert did respond to the victim’s residences in a silver-colored Chevrolet Equinox, went to the rear or side of the victim’s homes and forcefully entered.
News 12
Police: 4 men wanted for robbing Ronkonkoma gas station
Police are searching for four people who robbed a gas station in Ronkonkoma last year. Police have released pictures of four men they say robbed an employee working at BP on Express Drive South on June 26 around 8:30 p.m. News 12 has been told they robbed the worker with...
It's A Girl: Mom Gives Birth On Holbrook Highway
While most expectant mothers give birth in a hospital, that was not the case for Long Island mom Diana Suarez, whose bundle of joy couldn’t quite wait that long. Emergency crews in Holbrook were called at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, with reports that a woman was going into labor on the shoulder of Sunrise Highway near the Lincoln Avenue exit, according to Suffolk County Police.
DA: Wading River woman indicted for impersonating NYPD officer and forging ID documents
A Wading River resident and former volunteer firefighter was arrested and indicted Wednesday for allegedly impersonating an NYPD officer, wearing fraudulent gear and forging documents identifying her as such. Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly “responded to shifts and a fire call wearing an NYPD uniform despite the fact that she is...
longisland.com
Caught: Suspect Who Stole Wallet At Walmart In Northern Westchester Apprehended, Police Say
A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with stealing a wallet at a Walmart in Northern Westchester, police said. Earlier Report - Seen Them? Duo Steals Wallet At Northern Westchester Walmart, Police SayThe theft happened on at the Walmart in Mohegan Lake at 3133 East Main St. (Rout…
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
