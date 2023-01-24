Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Trial: Listen to the original 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — It was June 7, 2021 when Alex Murdaugh called 911, reporting he had found the bodies of his wife and son on the family's property. With the disbarred South Carolina attorney now on trial for the double murders, listen to that original 911 call in the video above.
A judge ordered the removal of a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather from the courtroom at the start of his trial on charges of murdering his wife and son
Murdaugh has claimed that he found his family members dead, but prosecutors alleged that he killed his son with a shotgun and his wife with a rifle.
WJCL
These are the names to know in the double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Above video: Opening statements set stage for Murdaugh trial. (CNN) -- The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles east of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
Snapchat Might Be Key In Murdaugh Murder
A Snapchat video is critical evidence on the first day of a double-murder trial in South Carolina.
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Interactive Map: Dates and locations surrounding 5 Lowcountry deaths
Above video: WJCL Special Report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh. This interactive map spotlights locations throughout the Lowcountry of South Carolina relevant to the death investigations of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, Stephen Smith, Gloria Satterfield and Mallory Beach between 2015 and 2021. Many of the points on the map include...
FOX Carolina
Prominent defense attorney Jack Swerling gives insight into Murdaugh trial
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jury selection is underway for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and one of the most prominent defense attorneys in the state sat down with FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty to provide insight on the trial. Representing Alex Murdaugh is another powerful defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian...
abccolumbia.com
Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
wpde.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
WJCL
South Carolina attorney: It's very possible Alex Murdaugh could get a hung jury at murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — "It's definitely going to go down as one of the most famous trials South Carolina's ever seen," said South Carolina attorney Eric Bland. It's a case that's garnered international attention. Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Lowcountry lawyer, will be tried in the courtroom where he...
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators need your help finding 16-year-old boy
CONYERS, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Jackson Tabb, 16, was last seen at his home in Conyers the morning of January 24. Jackson, who attends Rockdale County High School, is described as 5 feet 8 inches,...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
DOT announces 90 miles of Interstate repaving is underway in South Carolina
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to repave 90 miles of South Carolina Interstate Highways.
WJCL
Ask Asa: Protect yourself from identity theft
BEAUFORT, S.C. — If you think identity theft is nothing to worry about, think again. Identity theft occurs when someone steals Social Security numbers, bank account information or driver's license data to wreak havoc on people's lives. Before the victim knows it, the crooks open credit cards, steal tax refunds, file fake health insurance claims or engage in other nefarious actions.
Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey
CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
South Carolina's Recruiting Aided By Southeastern Region's Dominance
Traditionally, school's success at recruiting is largely connected the talent in their area. South Carolina is proving that to be true.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
WMBF
State senators could start voting on ‘Carolina squat’ bill as early as Tuesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- South Carolina lawmakers are once again trying to ban what’s often called “the Carolina Squat”-- when a mechanic alters the front part of a car or truck by raising it. Voting on the legislation in the Senate could start as early as Tuesday.
Comments / 0