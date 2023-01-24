ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

These are the names to know in the double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Above video: Opening statements set stage for Murdaugh trial. (CNN) -- The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles east of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
WALTERBORO, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJCL

Ask Asa: Protect yourself from identity theft

BEAUFORT, S.C. — If you think identity theft is nothing to worry about, think again. Identity theft occurs when someone steals Social Security numbers, bank account information or driver's license data to wreak havoc on people's lives. Before the victim knows it, the crooks open credit cards, steal tax refunds, file fake health insurance claims or engage in other nefarious actions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Action News Jax

Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey

CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy