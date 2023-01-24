ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad

SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon

Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found

Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.

