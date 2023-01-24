Read full article on original website
Futurism
Russia Slaps Down Plan for SpaceX to Rescue NASA Astronaut Stranded By Leaking Soyuz Spacecraft
Russia's space agency Roscosmos has denied reports of SpaceX potentially rescuing a NASA astronaut currently stranded on board the International Space Station due to a damaged Soyuz spacecraft. The offending capsule, dubbed MS-22, started leaking copious amounts of coolant into space on December 15 — possibly the result of a...
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Dream Chaser: Hypersonic spaceplane will feature a building-sized inflatable space habitat
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, has been hard at work alongside Colorado-based startup Sierra Space on the Orbital Reef project. The two companies behind the project recently blasted a module prototype for the station to pieces as part of an ongoing test campaign. Orbital Reef, one of...
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
petapixel.com
Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad
SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
Rare green comet not seen since the Stone Age will zoom overhead tonight. Here's how to watch.
The last time comet C/2022 E3 passed by Earth, modern humans were mingling with Neanderthals.
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth
The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
Virtual Telescope Project Green Comet Live Stream: When To Watch
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could soon be faintly visible to the naked eye.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
NASA asks SpaceX whether it could return 3 astronauts from the ISS in the event of an emergency following a coolant leak in the Russian spacecraft
NASA asked SpaceX about using the Crew Dragon spacecraft to transport three astronauts back to Earth in case of an emergency with the Soyuz leak.
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found
Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
NASA sets date for SpaceX Crew-6 launch to International Space Station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA has set a date for its next crewed launch to the International Space Station. Four astronauts are set to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 26. This mission will be the first time SpaceX will send a United Arab Emirates...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
