Greg White has built, and now sustains, Bentonville West (Ark.) basketball program

Bentonville West head boys basketball coach Greg White started the Wolverines program in 2016 and celebrated the school's 100th win in December.

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Scott Miller

When he took the job back in 2016 as the first boys basketball coach at the new Bentonville West High School in Centerton, Greg White had his doubts that he would still be around seven years later.

“Yeah, I think a lot of people are surprised, really,” he said with a chuckle.

Yet the active and animated White remains a fixture on the Wolverines’ bench and has now led the program past the monumental 100-win plateau – now at 107 -- heading into Tuesday night’s home showdown with Fayetteville.

When asked about the program’s growth and success through those early years, White is quick to deflect any personal praise. Instead, he credits the players and assistant coaches who have come through and contributed.

“We’ve been very lucky here to have had great players, great parents and a great administration,” he said. “When I sit back and look at it, getting that 100th win was special, but I still think we’ve got to keep getting better. We have built this thing the right way. We’ve had a hungry staff; we’ve had hungry players and we have been able to have fun along the way.”

The 45-year-old Hot Springs native has now garnered 245 total victories in his 21-year head coaching career.

He credits his aunt Sherry White, one of the most decorated coaches in Arkansas girls’ basketball history, with helping him fall in love with the game and steering his future ambition toward teaching the game.

Sherry, a 2019 Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee, retired in 2020 after a 38-year coaching career. She compiled a 593-361 career record and captured five state championships – the first at Hot Springs in 1990, then four more in her five-year stint at Harrison.

“My dad passed away when I was young, so I grew up in the gym with my aunt and uncle,” Greg White said. “She gave me my first coaching job, when I got to work a station at her summer camp when I was just 12 years old. And I just kind of followed her around and learned as much as I could. From that point, I did not want to do anything else. I just wanted to be a basketball coach.”

Bentonville West head coach Greg White followed in his aunt Sherry White's footsteps. Sherry White was 593-361 in her 38-year career, which included four state championships at Harrison.

He played high school basketball and graduated from Cutter Morning Star in Hot Springs, where he was coached by Lance Taylor, now the executive director of the Arkansas Activities Association.

White began refereeing high school basketball games, while in college, to help pay his tuition at Henderson State University. That enabled him to continue learning the technical aspects of the game, while also allowed him to create relationships with high school coaches and administrators – a network that would benefit him when he got into coaching.

After graduating from Henderson State, White was 22 when he landed his first head-coaching job at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Morrilton. Without any assistant coaches, he was solely responsible for coaching the school’s six teams -- the boys and girls high school teams, the boys and girls junior high teams, as well as both seventh-grade teams.

“By Christmas, I had already coached 50 games,” he said, laughing. “And that was in addition to driving the bus. And I even taught a class.”

After two seasons at Sacred Heart, he put coaching aside and moved to Northwest Arkansas, where he became the assistant store manager at Lowe’s in Rogers.

“Our plan was to settle down and start a family,” White said. “But I was really missing basketball. So, (Arkansas Wings founder and coach) Ron Crawford had talked me into coaching one of his youth teams. Then that led me to meeting Brad Stamps.”

Stamps is now the head coach for the Fayetteville boys team, but in 2006 he was the head coach at Shiloh Christian School in Springdale, and offered White an opportunity to become his assistant. A year later, Stamps took a position at Har-Ber High School, allowing White to be elevated to head coach of the Saints.

After three years at Shiloh and two more at George Junior High, White again joined forces with Stamps, who was then the head coach at Springdale High in 2011. The Bulldogs made it to the state finals in 2014 with a staff that included White and fellow assistants, Jeremy Price (now the head coach at Springdale), Kyle Pennington (now the head coach at Little Rock Christian) and Andre Goldberg (now the head coach at Fairview High School in Colorado.)

“So, we had five current head coaches on the bench at the same time there, and it was a lot of fun with those guys,” White said. “We developed a tight bond and worked really well together.”

White moved on to become the head coach at Gravette for two years, before the new West High School administrators began seeking their first head coach to lay the program’s groundwork.

“When I first heard about the West job, I remember thinking it was a bad job and no one in their right mind would want it,” White said. “Just knowing how hard it is to start a program and what you have to go through. Everybody I talked to said, ‘Don’t do it’.” And they were people I trusted.”

Greg White left nearby Gravette to start the program at Bentonville West when the Bentonville School District opened a second high school.

The Bentonville superintendent of schools at that time was Michael Poore, who sought White to fill the position. When White shared his hesitation for accepting the job, Poore challenged him with the words, “Maybe you’re just not good enough.”

That was the game-changer.

“I got off the phone with Mr. Poore and called my friend Sharman White, who is the coach for USA Basketball and had opened a school,” Greg White recalled. “He said, ‘You’ve got to do it. You will never get a chance to do it again’.”

“At the time at Gravette, knew we had talent coming and that we would win 20 the next year. But I ended up meeting with Mr. Poore and Scott Passmore, our athletics director, and the rest is history. I have been here ever since.”

One of White’s best friends in the coaching fraternity is Arkansas women’s coach Mike Neighbors, who once led to the turnaround of the Bentonville High School girls program in the 1990s. Neighbors is known as a deep thinker and philosopher with keen views on all things, especially basketball.

“Mike always breaks it down to coaches who are builders, that build programs, top to bottom; there are guys who are fixers, who fix programs and have to clean up some things; then there are coaches who are sustainers. I had always been a builder or a fixer, who built or fixed things then left for the next challenge,” White said.

White has now built and sustained the Wolverine program to be one of the best in the state. He vividly remembers his first game on the West bench, a victory over Siloam Springs on Nov. 15, 2016, followed by a win in their first 6A-West Conference game over Van Buren.

The Wolveriens are 17-2 overall, 6-1 in conference, so far this season. They had won 17 of their first 18 games, before falling to Har-Ber on Friday. Up until that point, their lone loss had come at the hands of Los Angeles (CA) Harvard-Westlake, the eight-ranked team in the country.

West had 22 former players in attendance for their victory over Fort Smith Southside on Dec. 20, 2022 – thus marking the 100th win in program history. Two of those in attendance, were his sons who both played for him – Hayden, 23, who was in the first graduating class at West, and is now a graduate assistant at Dallas Baptist University, and Evan, 19, who plays at Arkansas-Fort Smith.

“It’s been fun, but if you told me we were going to win 100, I might have questioned that,” he said with a grin. “It’s not really surprised me that we got to 100, but the caliber of teams we’ve had to beat to get there. We’ve scheduled really hard. But we try to go out and make it as fun as possible for our players. Now, these kids in Centerton, Arkansas, can look back and talk about playing teams from Cleveland, California, or the team from Brooklyn, NY.

“And to be able to win on a night with 22 former players in attendance, including both my sons, it just felt right.”

Bentonville West is currently No. 1 in the SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings.

Looking back, White gives much credit to Don Showalter, for teaching him how to coach the game the right way. Showalter, a 10-time gold medal winning coach, is now the USAB National Director for Coach Development, as well as coach of the USA basketball National U16-U17 team coach.

“I didn’t really learn to coach basketball until I met Don Showalter, and that was just nine years ago,” White said. “This is my 21st year in coaching, and I always thought I coached basketball, but I don’t think I really knew what I was doing. He taught me how to teach the game and teach coaches and how to work. So, I’ve been very fortunate to have some great mentors in my life.”

White discovered the key to being a great coach at any level is the ability to adapt, no matter the circumstances or players you are dealt.

“It’s awful to say this, but the best thing to happen for me was COVID, because it forced us to slow down – all of us -- it was a time for me to hit re-set,” he explained. “I got rid of a lot of stuff in my personal life and got rid of a lot of stuff in my professional life. The things that took my energy but didn’t really benefit me.

“I’m not the same coach that I was when I took this job, and I don’t think I am the same coach I was four years ago. I don’t think I’ve mellowed out. I think I have matured as a coach. It’s an emotional game, but I think the biggest lesson I have learned is to just be adaptable.”

The biggest benefactors of his teaching is his players, who learn lessons about the game of basketball and the game of life. White pushes these young men to maximize their abilities, on and off the court, while making sure it remains fun for everyone.

“It’s been amazing how much I’ve been able to grow as a player over the past three years,” senior Tucker Anderson said. “And just learning to be mature when things may not go your way. The next-play mentality. Coach White has helped us so much through his scouting and the way he teaches us the game. Every time I am out on the floor, I want to give 100 percent for all my coaches. We are diving for loose balls, whatever, because we all want it as a team.”

West star senior post player Tucker Anderson, who has has signed at Central Arkansas, credits his growth as a player to being developed in the West program.

The versatile 6-foot-9 Anderson, who has signed to play at Central Arkansas next season, is the Wolverines’ top scorer and rebounder, and has been nominated as a McDonald’s All-American. He credits his growth, in size and maturity, to the things he has been taught in the Wolverine program.

“Knowing that this program has now gotten over 100 wins in five of six years is just crazy to think about,” Anderson said. “Then playing against these national-level teams and being able to compete with them. Coach White just teaches us to go out and play our game. So, as a team, we believe that anytime we hit the court we are going to give everyone our best shot.”

White has also hired Kayla Shorts, the only female assistant coach in 6A boys basketball in the state.

“Kayla is the one who drew up the in-bounds play with 35 seconds left against Bentonville (Dec. 16), and we score and win the game,” White said of the trust he has in all his assistant coaches. “I didn’t even know what the play was. I just trust her that much. I let my assistants do a lot of the coaching and I get to just manage everything.”

He is also appreciative of the coaching fraternity itself, throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Although Bentonville and Bentonville West have created quite the staunch rivalry over recent years, White has developed a solid bond with Tigers head coach Dick Rippee. Of course, he also remains close with Stamps and Price, among others.

“I got sick early in the season, and those guys were calling, texting, asking what they could do for me,” White said. “So, as much as we want to beat each other on the court, we also want basketball to be very special up here. We need to support each other in those ways.”

White admits he has had opportunities to leave West for other jobs, but has chosen to stay the course and sustain what he has helped build.

But there is still one thing that White has not accomplished at Bentonville West, and that is defeating his longtime pal, Stamps, in any head-to-head matchup. The Wolverines only win over Fayetteville came in the very first game between the two teams, which was under then-Bulldogs head coach Kyle Adams. Since Stamps was elevated to head coach in 2019, he has defeated White and the Wolverines all seven times they have played.

White hopes to finally turn the table on Stamps Tuesday, against a Bulldog team (12-8, 3-4) that has stumbled out of the gate this season.

“With Brad it’s a little different, and a little more special, because we know each other so well,” White said with a smile, comparing it to a certain Alabama football coach, who rarely loses to his former assistants.

“Yeah, it’s like the Nick Saban factor. But hopefully we can finally change that.”