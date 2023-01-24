ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton’s Schaefer makes Monmouth College 2022 Fall Dean’s List

Evelyn Schaefer of Stoughton, a 2025 environmental studies/sustainability major at Monmouth College, has made the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. She is the daughter of Jason and Patricia Schaefer of Stoughton. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students needed to take at least 3.0 academic credits while...
STOUGHTON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin loses commitment from 2024 CB prospect out of Illinois

Wisconsin has lost one piece of the 2024 recruiting class with one prospect announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. The player is Austin Alexander, a 6-foot-1 cornerback recruit out of Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Though unrated by the composite rankings, 247 Sports has Alexander as a 3-star recruit and the No. 14 player out of Illinois for the cycle.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder

A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JANESVILLE, WI
247Sports

CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
houstonian.news

Wisconsin offers three-star running back from Arizona

The Badgers offered Koi Perich, a three-star safety from Esko, Minnesota this weekend. The class of 2024 athlete was visiting Wisconsin as a part of the program’s junior day and he picked up another offer ahead of his final season of high school football. Perich has now received five...
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Ex-Wisconsin football player Randle El guilty in 2 killings

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former University of Wisconsin football player has been convicted of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women. A Rock County jury deliberated about two hours Tuesday before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El, a former Wisconsin wide receiver, also was convicted on a weapons charge and operating a vehicle without consent. Prosecutors argued Randle El suspected Winchester was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. The defense argued the state did not meet its burden of proof.
JANESVILLE, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: 3 quick takeaways vs Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 66-63 loss on Monday evening, losing their fourth in five games and dropping to 4-4 in the conference. After losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, and the Indiana Hoosiers, the Badgers finally got back on track with a 63-60 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, but came on the wrong side of a close game against Northwestern.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Alvin Menninga

Alvin Menninga, age 90, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on the family farm in Marion County, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 1932, the son of Gysbert and Ethel Menninga in Pella, Iowa and graduated from Pella Christian High School. He completed his education with a bachelor of arts at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a master's degree from UW-Platteville.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Sports Boosters fundraiser is Feb. 4

The Stoughton Sports Boosters are set to host their annual fundraiser and euchre tournament from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Stoughton Country Club, 3165 Shadyside Dr. The euchre tournament will run from 7-8:30 p.m., and will follow a progressive format with prizes for first and second place winners.
STOUGHTON, WI
WISN

Wisconsin man charged with 8th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man was arrested early Tuesday morning, accused of his eighth operating while intoxicated offense. About 12:10 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle speeding through a residential area and pulled the driver over but then drove off. A high-risk traffic stop was eventually conducted near...
JANESVILLE, WI
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
BARABOO, WI

