Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
stoughtonnews.com
Boys swimming: Rare three-way tie in 50 free highlights Stoughton’s Badger Conference tri
A rare three-way tie for second highlighted the Stoughton boys swimming team’s Badger Conference triangular against McFarland and Oregon on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at McFarland High School. Julian Callender finished in a three-way tie for second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.56 seconds. McFarland’s Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton’s Schaefer makes Monmouth College 2022 Fall Dean’s List
Evelyn Schaefer of Stoughton, a 2025 environmental studies/sustainability major at Monmouth College, has made the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. She is the daughter of Jason and Patricia Schaefer of Stoughton. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students needed to take at least 3.0 academic credits while...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin loses commitment from 2024 CB prospect out of Illinois
Wisconsin has lost one piece of the 2024 recruiting class with one prospect announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. The player is Austin Alexander, a 6-foot-1 cornerback recruit out of Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Though unrated by the composite rankings, 247 Sports has Alexander as a 3-star recruit and the No. 14 player out of Illinois for the cycle.
nbc15.com
MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
Channel 3000
Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder
A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
houstonian.news
Wisconsin offers three-star running back from Arizona
The Badgers offered Koi Perich, a three-star safety from Esko, Minnesota this weekend. The class of 2024 athlete was visiting Wisconsin as a part of the program’s junior day and he picked up another offer ahead of his final season of high school football. Perich has now received five...
wtmj.com
Ex-Wisconsin football player Randle El guilty in 2 killings
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former University of Wisconsin football player has been convicted of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women. A Rock County jury deliberated about two hours Tuesday before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El, a former Wisconsin wide receiver, also was convicted on a weapons charge and operating a vehicle without consent. Prosecutors argued Randle El suspected Winchester was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. The defense argued the state did not meet its burden of proof.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: 3 quick takeaways vs Northwestern
The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 66-63 loss on Monday evening, losing their fourth in five games and dropping to 4-4 in the conference. After losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, and the Indiana Hoosiers, the Badgers finally got back on track with a 63-60 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, but came on the wrong side of a close game against Northwestern.
stoughtonnews.com
Alvin Menninga
Alvin Menninga, age 90, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on the family farm in Marion County, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 1932, the son of Gysbert and Ethel Menninga in Pella, Iowa and graduated from Pella Christian High School. He completed his education with a bachelor of arts at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a master's degree from UW-Platteville.
Channel 3000
Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Sports Boosters fundraiser is Feb. 4
The Stoughton Sports Boosters are set to host their annual fundraiser and euchre tournament from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Stoughton Country Club, 3165 Shadyside Dr. The euchre tournament will run from 7-8:30 p.m., and will follow a progressive format with prizes for first and second place winners.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
WISN
Wisconsin man charged with 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man was arrested early Tuesday morning, accused of his eighth operating while intoxicated offense. About 12:10 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle speeding through a residential area and pulled the driver over but then drove off. A high-risk traffic stop was eventually conducted near...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
