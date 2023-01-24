ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

fox9.com

Minnesota 'Name a Snowplow' finalists announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 "Name a Snowplow" are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include "Miracle on Ice," "Taylor Drift" and "Camp Scoopy". The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions. According to MnDOT,...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Walz Unveils Bonding Bill Later Today

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils his bonding recommendations for state public works projects later this morning (11am) but lawmakers are already arguing over the number. Lead Senate Democrat Sandy Pappas says, do the 1.5-billion-dollar package that didn’t pass last year, then a second bill looking at the governor’s recommendations — but pay for with the budget surplus, rather than borrowing. Lead Senate Republican Karin (CAR-in) Housley says she hopes Democrats will work with Republicans instead of “just pushing through a cash bill”.
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

MN DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships

The Minnesota DNR is looking to fill some 200 paid internship positions for the summer of 2023. The DNR is looking for passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about natural resource careers. A wide variety of opportunities are available throughout the state in areas that include fisheries, forestry, park operations, watercraft inspections, communications and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

More than Walz checks: A deeper dive into the governor’s budget

Upcoming clashes over the budget proposed by Gov. Tim Walz will certainly narrow from the thousands of pages it entails to a few key areas. His proposals to ramp up education spending, implement paid leave and provide tax rebates or raise taxes around certain stock sales will consume many hours of debate.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
utilitydive.com

Minnesota electric vehicle legislation would allow Xcel Energy to corner charging market, retailers warn

Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation to establish a $2,500 rebate for electric vehicle purchases, require utilities to file transportation electrification plans every three years beginning in 2024 and authorize utilities to own and operate public charging stations. Retailers and other businesses represented by the Charge Ahead Partnership say allowing ratepayer-supported...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

MNsure Marking Successful Open Enrollment Period

MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace says its 10th open enrollment period was one of the most successful to date. MNsure CEO Nate Clark says nearly 130,000 Minnesotans came to the exchange to sign up for comprehensive coverage…and of that number about 57% are going to save money thanks to tax credits that are only available from MNsure.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Walz, Democrats Proposing Billions In New Education Spending

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a nearly one-point-five billion dollar funding increase for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. Walz’s plan also includes more than 700 million over the next two years to pay for special education services and around 200-million a year for free meals for all students.
MINNESOTA STATE

