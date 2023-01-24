ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, gusty winds return Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry conditions quickly return for the end of the work week!. WEDNESDAY: Rain, gusty winds likely... Strong storms possible SE. END OF WEEK/START OF WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and dry. Watch continuing live coverage here:. High pressure is in control and has allowed a sunny and seasonable...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy rain, flooding, severe weather possible on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a frosty cold start well down in the 20s, we’ll rebound nicely this afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s for most. We’ll stay dry tonight, and it won’t be as cold as clouds increase and lows bottom out in the 30s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions

MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident, Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
MONROE, NC
qcnews.com

Chicken coop, greenhouse in the works for new West Charlotte urban farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You are what you eat. Leaders of a Charlotte-based healthcare provider are using their green thumbs to address neighborhood food scarcity. StarMed has quickly become a community staple for people in West Charlotte. Its workers offered free or affordable COVID testing in times...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

NC giving Charlotte-area state park $2M for improvements

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crowder’s Mountain State Park is getting $2 million for improvements. Last week, the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority, which oversees the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF), recently approved $13.7 million to fund 11 capital improvement projects for North Carolina state parks, according to N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation officials. The group approved the investments at its first quarterly meeting last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Train hits truck for second time in a week in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Wingate for the second time in a week. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were working traffic control with Wingate Police at a railroad crossing near N. Main Street and E. Wilson Street when the train struck a commercial motor vehicle stuck on the tracks.
WINGATE, NC
WCNC

Hickory Crawdads to rebrand themselves as Hickory Dickory Docks for 3 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hickory Crawdads are adding a new addition to their "Theme Night" lineup, and it's one you might remember from preschool. The Crawdads will rebrand as the Hickory Dickory Docks for their August series against the Rome Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The three-game uniform collection is sponsored by Mountain Mitsubishi.
HICKORY, NC
country1037fm.com

A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte

A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
CHARLOTTE, NC

