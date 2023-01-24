Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Sunshine returns to Charlotte area through Saturday; unsettled weather pattern follows
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures aren’t too far off from where there were Wednesday to start the day but conditions will be much more enjoyable as we head to the afternoon. Thursday starts off in the 30s and 40s with relatively light winds but a breezy afternoon is on...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, gusty winds return Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry conditions quickly return for the end of the work week!. WEDNESDAY: Rain, gusty winds likely... Strong storms possible SE. END OF WEEK/START OF WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and dry. Watch continuing live coverage here:. High pressure is in control and has allowed a sunny and seasonable...
WBTV
Flood warning in effect for Mecklenburg County as heavy rain moves through
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Flood Warning has been issued for Mecklenburg County until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. It comes amidst rain that will continue through the midday hours with a drier weather pattern beginning Thursday. First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of rain, windy. Thursday: Mountain snow; sun for Charlotte.
WBTV
Heavy rain, flooding, severe weather possible on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a frosty cold start well down in the 20s, we’ll rebound nicely this afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s for most. We’ll stay dry tonight, and it won’t be as cold as clouds increase and lows bottom out in the 30s.
Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions
MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident, Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
qcnews.com
Fire damages NASCAR team’s shop in Mooresville; 3 people injured, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured after a fire broke out at a NASCAR team’s shop in Mooresville Thursday, officials said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said crews were called to a fire around 11:30 a.m. at a building near 110 Fernwood Lane. Reaume Bros Racing confirmed...
qcnews.com
Swimming Advisory issued after 200 gallons of sewage spills into Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Swimming Advisory was issued Tuesday after 200 gallons of sewage was spilled into Lake Norman in Denver, according to the Lincoln County Health Director. Officials said a sewer forcemain break near the 3800 block of Rivendell Lane caused the wastewater to spill.
qcnews.com
Chicken coop, greenhouse in the works for new West Charlotte urban farm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You are what you eat. Leaders of a Charlotte-based healthcare provider are using their green thumbs to address neighborhood food scarcity. StarMed has quickly become a community staple for people in West Charlotte. Its workers offered free or affordable COVID testing in times...
qcnews.com
NC giving Charlotte-area state park $2M for improvements
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crowder’s Mountain State Park is getting $2 million for improvements. Last week, the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority, which oversees the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF), recently approved $13.7 million to fund 11 capital improvement projects for North Carolina state parks, according to N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation officials. The group approved the investments at its first quarterly meeting last week.
WBTV
Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte
It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say. One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers...
qcnews.com
Train hits truck for second time in a week in Wingate
WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Wingate for the second time in a week. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were working traffic control with Wingate Police at a railroad crossing near N. Main Street and E. Wilson Street when the train struck a commercial motor vehicle stuck on the tracks.
‘Stunned’: NoDa Asian market closes after nearly 30 years in business
CHARLOTTE — An Asian market in east Charlotte is shutting down after nearly 30 years in business. The edge of NoDa will no longer be home for the International Supermarket. Instead, employees were packing up the last of the inventory, and the store will donate their remaining items and relocate out of state.
Charlotte moves up to top 5 on list of nation’s most overvalued housing markets
CHARLOTTE — Bad news for new home buyers in the Charlotte area: you’re getting one of the worst values in the entire country, according to a new report from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The newest list of the nation’s most overvalued housing markets is out...
Razor blades placed on gas pump handles in North Carolina city
Police are warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pumps in Forest City and surrounding areas.
country1037fm.com
The Best Place To Enjoy Jazz For Free in Charlotte, North Carolina
My husband and I had a big night out in uptown Charlotte a few days ago when we made a huge discovery. We found the best place to enjoy jazz for free in Charlotte, North Carolina. We were uptown for another concert with our friends and my co workers Charlie...
WCNC
Hickory Crawdads to rebrand themselves as Hickory Dickory Docks for 3 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hickory Crawdads are adding a new addition to their "Theme Night" lineup, and it's one you might remember from preschool. The Crawdads will rebrand as the Hickory Dickory Docks for their August series against the Rome Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The three-game uniform collection is sponsored by Mountain Mitsubishi.
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
WBTV
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot
Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon. Police say 30-year-old Devon Simmons was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
Gaston County man hits big with lottery ticket purchase in Newton
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County man is taking home a big payday after testing his luck on a scratch-off this weekend, North Carolina Lottery officials announced Monday. Dallas resident Paul Cobler Jr., 51, bought the $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket Saturday at a Walmart on Northwest Blvd. in […]
$6M Myers Park property tops Mecklenburg County’s luxury home sales in December
CHARLOTTE — The top end of Charlotte’s housing market finished 2022 on a high note, as one of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sales of the year was recorded in December. That home, in Myers Park, sold for almost $6 million. The six-bedroom home has six full...
