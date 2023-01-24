ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Michigan hosts smelly art installation

Straight from the rubbish bins of New York, a new Ann Arbor, Michigan, art exhibition criticizes the overuse of plastic. The Plastic Bag Store is an entire grocery store made of plastic waste and filled with cheeky packaging and ironic product titles. The University of Michigan exhibit poses questions about over consumption, over packaging and our legacy as a human race.
