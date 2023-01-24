Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Evening Snow to an Overnight Wind-Driven Soaker
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI. THROUGH THIS EVENING. Our next storm will track from Ohio...
ABC6.com
‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
iheart.com
50 MPH Winds- Three Inches Of Snow Headed To State
The National Weather Service is predicting up to three inches of snow in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The timing is in the afternoon and evening hours. Flooding is possible with a changeover to heavy rain forecast for later tonight. In addition, we could see wind gusts of up to fifty...
ABC6.com
Stormy Night Ahead
The real star of this show will be rain and wind. The thing about this storm is that the affects will be felt possibly days after it moves out. Starting along the south coast this evening, we are expecting rain as temperatures continue to rise well into the 40s. The rain will become locally very heavy and will likely be measured in inches.
Maps forecasting how much more snow will arrive in Mass. on Wednesday
“This may lead to another messy ride home Wednesday afternoon/evening.”. Keep your shovel handy — more snow is on its way to Massachusetts. Forecasters are predicting that a new weather system will bring another wave of snow and rain to the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. The National...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
What forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of the snow, wind, and rain
National Weather Service: ‘Big story overnight is heavy rain & urban/small stream flooding, especially in RI and SE MA.’
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
ABC6.com
Rain in the morning changing to snow for the afternoon
A developing coastal storm is bringing rain tonight that will become heavy at times as winds begin to increase. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s. As the storm center moves over Nantucket by midday tomorrow the rain will change to wet snow and winds will be rather strong from the NW at 15-25MPH . Temperatures should be just above freezing 33 or 34° until nightfall Monday so most accumulations that occur will tend to be on grassy surfaces. However, any bursts of moderate snow (1 inch per hour rates) that develop at times will be enough to cause roads to become slushy and snow covered. As we go into the evening hours the snow will be quickly coming to an end, pretty much by 8PM. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the tidal situation for Monday morning as well for any possible splash over, but the good news is that the storm center will have passed so tidal effects will likely be minimized.
whdh.com
Winter storm bringing up to nine inches of snow to parts of MA
A winter weather advisory has been issued across Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing rain, sleet. and up to nine inches of snow to certain areas. As of 6 a.m., many areas of the state are seeing a cold rain, which is expected to turn...
Here’s what forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of Monday’s wintry weather
Forecasters say commuters should be careful driving home from work Monday. Boston is bracing for a bout of wet, wintry weather to kick off the week. Many of us are already seeing rain, and in some places sleet and snow, Sunday night. But forecasters say the real danger will come Monday when many parts of Massachusetts will get several inches of snow.
Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm
MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire. This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. ANDROSCOGGIN...
WMTW
Heavy snow expected into Monday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
johnstonsunrise.net
Fishing show gearing up
WMTW
Hundreds of school closings, delays throughout Maine as snow falls
Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by Monday morning in Maine as a Winter Storm Warning is expected to last through the evening hours. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. Roads will be slippery for the...
GoLocalProv
NEW: Up to 3 Inches of Snow Possible Monday Afternoon, More Snow in Forecast Midweek
The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow for parts of Rhode Island on Monday. More snow is in the forecast midweek. Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 3pm. High near 37. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain and snow that could lead to tough travel Monday.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
WMUR.com
Thousands of New Hampshire customers remain without power as another storm approaches
DOVER, N.H. — More than 30,000 New Hampshire customers remained without power Tuesday after heavy snow brought down trees and power lines the day before. Utility crews worked to restore power as another storm bringing more snow approached the Granite State. >> View updated New Hampshire power outage maps.
