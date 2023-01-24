ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

ABC6.com

Evening Snow to an Overnight Wind-Driven Soaker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI. THROUGH THIS EVENING. Our next storm will track from Ohio...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

50 MPH Winds- Three Inches Of Snow Headed To State

The National Weather Service is predicting up to three inches of snow in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The timing is in the afternoon and evening hours. Flooding is possible with a changeover to heavy rain forecast for later tonight. In addition, we could see wind gusts of up to fifty...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Stormy Night Ahead

The real star of this show will be rain and wind. The thing about this storm is that the affects will be felt possibly days after it moves out. Starting along the south coast this evening, we are expecting rain as temperatures continue to rise well into the 40s. The rain will become locally very heavy and will likely be measured in inches.
RICHMOND, RI
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rain in the morning changing to snow for the afternoon

A developing coastal storm is bringing rain tonight that will become heavy at times as winds begin to increase. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s. As the storm center moves over Nantucket by midday tomorrow the rain will change to wet snow and winds will be rather strong from the NW at 15-25MPH . Temperatures should be just above freezing 33 or 34° until nightfall Monday so most accumulations that occur will tend to be on grassy surfaces. However, any bursts of moderate snow (1 inch per hour rates) that develop at times will be enough to cause roads to become slushy and snow covered. As we go into the evening hours the snow will be quickly coming to an end, pretty much by 8PM. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the tidal situation for Monday morning as well for any possible splash over, but the good news is that the storm center will have passed so tidal effects will likely be minimized.
NANTUCKET, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Fishing show gearing up

The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more. “At press time we...
WEST WARWICK, RI
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Hundreds of school closings, delays throughout Maine as snow falls

Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by Monday morning in Maine as a Winter Storm Warning is expected to last through the evening hours. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. Roads will be slippery for the...
MAINE STATE
GoLocalProv

NEW: Up to 3 Inches of Snow Possible Monday Afternoon, More Snow in Forecast Midweek

The National Weather Service is predicting one to three inches of snow for parts of Rhode Island on Monday. More snow is in the forecast midweek. Today: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 3pm. High near 37. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

