Tallahassee, FL

Route Fifty

Miami's Mayor Un(block)chained

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. On May 7, 2021, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on a three-way video call with Sam Bankman-Fried, then-chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Dan Roberts, editor-in-chief of Decrypt, an online news outlet covering digital currencies and blockchain technology.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Hey, Miami: We should observe Jan. 23 as one of our 'scheme day' anniversaries

COMMENTARY Miami — and its exile leaders — too often rely on dubiously fast-track solutions to genuinely long-haul problems. Like the failed Venezuelan Guaidó gambit. There’s our founding in 1896, when we remember folks who were nuts enough to live here in wool Victorian underwear without air conditioning. Myself, I’m partial to Feb. 11, a visionary day two years ago when the Magic City declared itself the Bitcoin capital of America and… oh, wait, maybe we’re not observing that one anymore.
MIAMI, FL
matadornetwork.com

Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza

Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
floridaing.com

South Pointe Park Miami: Unearth Historical Wonders

South Pointe Park Miami is an exciting and beautiful place to explore! Located in the city of Miami Beach, South Pointe Park offers something for everyone. If you’re looking for a beautiful waterfront park in Miami Beach, South Pointe Park is a great choice. The 17-acre park offers a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Daniella Levine Cava unveils new Miami-Dade innovation fund, construction apprenticeship program in State of the County address

‘We must seize this moment to deliver an economy that works for everyone and where everyone has the freedom to thrive.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava touched on many subjects during her first in-person State of the County address, from ongoing efforts to build tens of thousands of new affordable housing units to green initiatives like the Extreme Heat Action Plan.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics

Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
