New Music from the Inbox Tuesday Edition (January 24, 2023): Hillsburn, Eli Hurts, The Minks, & More!

Elite Daily
6 BTS Music Video Filming Locations In California You Can Visit IRL
Despite announcing their hiatus last year, BTS is still up for three Grammy nominations at this year’s awards show, including for their “Yet To Come” music video. Rumors that BTS filmed “Yet To Come” while in Las Vegas for their Permission to Dance on Stage shows proved to be true when “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” premiered in June. However, this isn’t the group’s only music video shot in the U.S.. There are enough BTS music video filming locations in California alone that you could gather your ARMY friends and plan a trip around them.
Watch: GOT7's Jinyoung finds light in 'Letter' music video
K-pop star Jinyoung released a music video for "Letter," a song from his solo EP "Chapter 0: With."
Shantaia Rides Away From Heartbreak In Cinematic ‘Know You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Canadian country artist Shantaia's undeniable vocal talents have helped her build an ever-growing fan base and even earned her spots opening for major artists like Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd, and Chris Lane. When it came time to create a music video for her stunning track "Know You," the gifted singer-songwriter...
Metallica, Dead and Company, Calvin Harris, Rob Thomas top this week’s virtual concerts
Metallica is about to rock this year with its new album “72 Seasons” (out April 14), and upcoming world tour. In the meantime, the group has relaunched its “Wherever We May Road” livestream series, a 10-concert run featuring concerts from 1991-93, all via nugs.net. On the...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
listen hear! Song of the Day: Arlo Parks announces new album with "Weightless"
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we really like weekdays at 11:10.
NME
Metallica announce listening party for new album ’72 Seasons’ in cinemas worldwide
Metallica have shared details of their global premiere of ’72 Seasons’, allowing fans to listen to their new album in full alongside its accompanying music videos in cinemas. The one-off listening party is due to be held on Thursday, April 13, the day before the record’s release.
Taylor Swift Invites Fans to Meet Her at Midnight as She Teases New Music Video for 'Lavender Haze'
"Meet me at midnight..." the singer wrote alongside a seven-second teaser for her newest music video, "Lavender Haze" The lavender haze is creeping up on Taylor Swift, and she's ready to invite fans into the Midnights mist. "Meet me at midnight…" Swift wrote in an Instagram post teasing the first seven seconds of an all-new music video. "…for the 'Lavender Haze' music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)." In the teaser, all that can be seen is someone in a lavender shirt — presumably Swift, 33 — sitting on a bed as...
Hit Songwriter Corey Crowder Signs with Concord Music Publishing
Hit songwriter Corey Crowder has signed a new publishing deal that includes catalog acquisition. Crowder has signed with Concord Music Publishing in a worldwide co-publishing deal that includes most of his previous songwriting and production work, along with future projects. Crowder is the co-writer behind several of Chris Young’s No. 1 hits, including “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You,” his duet with Cassadee Pope, and “Famous Friends” featuring Kane Brown, along with Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” “Famous Friends” was named the Country Song of the Year at the 2022 ASCAP Awards.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
They say that death strikes in threes. And that’s certainly the case in the music world, which in the span of just two days has lost guitar god Jeff Beck, Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley and now Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of ’70s classic-rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive. No cause of death was immediately given for Bachman, whose passing at 69 was announced by his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the BTO singer-guitarist, 79, tweeted on Thursday night. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff...
NME
NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus
Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.
Siouxsie Sioux to Headline Cruel World Festival For First North American Performance in 15 Years
Siouxsie Sioux will take the stage for her first North American performance in 15 years as a headliner at this year’s Cruel World Festival. The one-day festival goes down Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The lineup also boasts Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets (playing their first show in 14 years), Echo & The Bunnymen, and Billy Idol.
