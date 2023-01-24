Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Green Wave take top seed into Bootheel Conference tourney
The Bootheel Conference basketball tournament is here again and the Malden Green Wave are the top seed heading into the event which begins 10:15 a.m. Saturday with the first of three first-round games taking place at Hayti, the site of the competition. The Green Wave will open up play 6:15...
semoball.com
Portageville to be physically prepared to battle tough Cooter
The Portageville High School boy’s basketball squad got itself back on the right track with its eight-point road win at Hayti on Tuesday. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bulldogs (10-9), who face as difficult test as any this season in tonight’s road battle at Class 2 No. 10-ranked Cooter (17-1) at 6 p.m.
semoball.com
Portageville uses lockdown defense to dominant Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. — Portageville earned a decisive win at Hayti on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Lady Bulldogs (14-4) defensive effort was outstanding in the 52-22 beatdown of the Lady Indians (5-14). “We got a slow start and give credit to them,” Portageville coach Kellye Fowler. “They came out ready...
semoball.com
Notre Dame wins big over NMCC for Boeller’s 100th career win
As the final buzzer sounded on Notre Dame’s 85-25 win over New Madrid County Central there would be more to celebrate for the Bulldogs. It was announced that Thursday’s victory was the 100th for Bulldogs coach Kirk Boeller. “It’s a little bit surreal,” Boeller said. “It’s gone by...
semoball.com
SCAA Tournament: Bearcats get rematch with Mules after rout of Cardinals
DEXTER – It has only been two weeks since the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad got past Bernie 48-28 in Bernie, yet the two teams will meet again tonight in the championship game of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament at the Bearcat Event Center in Dexter.
semoball.com
NMCC defeats Malden with ease, prepares for Nixa Tournament
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Jadis Jones filled up the stat sheet and was almost perfect from the field in leading New Madrid County Central to a 78-56 win over Malden on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The star junior scored 23 points for the Eagles (11-5) on 11-of-12 shots from the...
semoball.com
Crusaders continues winning streak, scraps Scott City
Saxony Lutheran scrapped Scott City 53-25 at home on Thursday to extend its winning streak to five games. The Crusaders led the game from the opening tip, working the Rams defensively in a 2-3 zone. Saxony Lutheran's longer post players limited the Rams to just a single shot during numerous possessions.
semoball.com
Lady Redbirds pick up road win at Neelyville
NEELYVILLE — The East Carter Lady Redbirds had four players in double figures and steadily pulled away in the second and third quarters for a 76-63 win at Neelyville Thursday night. East Carter led 15-13 after the opening period, but pushed its lead to 41-32 by halftime and took...
semoball.com
Donettes dynamite as they roll to big win at Twin Rivers
BROSELEY — The Doniphan Donettes know what’s at stake this year and in their search for girls basketball state hardware, they are aware of one key ingredient in reaching that goal:. Consistency. Regardless of who they play, Doniphan knows that good, bad, or great or poor the opponent...
semoball.com
SEMO starts slow, finishes fast in TSU rout
It’s not how the Redhawks started the game, but how they finished it. Southeast Missouri State started Thursday’s tilt down 17-1 but ended with a 92-75 win over Tennessee State in the Show Me Center. With the win, the Redhawks returned their record to .500 (11-11, 6-3 OVC)...
semoball.com
Clayton Ernst, Jackson eyeing strong finish to home stand
A mainstay for the Jackson Indians over the past three seasons has been Clayton Ernst, and in Ernst’s senior season that remains the same. Ernst brings a combination of skill, steadiness and composure when on the floor and has been key for the Indians so far this season. “He’s...
semoball.com
Slow start dooms Oran versus Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Mo. — Oran fell 54-39 at Oak Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Konnor Hobeck led the Bluejays (15-3) with a game-high 13 points, while Tyler Bishop added 11. Kolten Payne and Nolan Loper were the Eagles’ (10-7) leading scorers with 12 each. Oak Ridge will travel...
semoball.com
Tuesday hoops: Storm shuts down Mules, Kennett; Doniphan teams sweep
POPLAR BLUFF - The Poplar Bluff and Kennett boys basketball game was postponed after the first quarter as school administrators decided it best to send people home and beat the winter snowstorm that had unleashed a blanket of white in a short time. The host Mules led 24-13 after the...
semoball.com
Offensive explosion lifts East Prairie past Twin Rivers
BROSELEY, Mo. — After trailing 25-21 through three quarters, East Prairie’s offense exploded for 36 points in the final quarter. The Eagles (13-5) completed the dramatic comeback to win 57-43 at Twin Rivers (9-10) on Tuesday, Jan. 23. “We struggled offensively for three quarters,” said East Prairie coach...
semoball.com
SCAA Tourney: Bernie bkb vs. Advance
DEXTER - Bernie got past Advance in the semifinal of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Boy's Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Bearcat Event Center in Dexter.
semoball.com
Kelly’s late rally comes up short against Saxony Lutheran
BENTON, Mo. — Kelly suffered a home setback at the hands of Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Crusaders (9-8) were able to outlast and hang on for a 57-47 win against the Hawks (9-10). “We’re still trying to piece together a whole game,” said Kelly coach Jeremy...
semoball.com
Mules grapplers continue to evolve in the process
You know you have become a bigger deal when you are invited to participate in one of the bigger tournaments of the year. That’s where the Poplar Bluff wrestling program stands as they get ready to head to Francis Howell High School in St. Charles for the Kyle Thresher tournament.
semoball.com
Holcomb flips switch after ‘flat’ start for conference rivalry win over Clarkton
HOLCOMB — Tuesday night’s matchup between the Holcomb Hornets (9-8) and the Clarkton Reindeer (10-9) was much more than conference rivalry, despite the consequential upcoming tournament seedings. It was also a more friendly, albeit fierce, rivalry game between two coaches who go way back. Clarkton head coach Cole...
semoball.com
Jackson blows by Notre Dame
The Jackson Indians used a two-way effort to take control early in their 52-23 win over the Notre Dame Bulldogs on Tuesday at Jackson High School. A tenacious defensive effort and some sharpshooting from Blayne Harris allowed the Indians to jump out to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter.
semoball.com
SEMO MBB, Korn making inroads into recruiting local talent
It remains to be seen as to whether or not any local boy’s basketball talent ultimately ends up playing college basketball in the Show Me Center for Southeast Missouri State in the future. However, the Redhawk coaching staff is certainly making a concerted effort to try and secure the services of those players who have the ability to do so.
