klfdradio.com
Man Suspected of Shooting 2 Deputies in Winsted Found Dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said they found the man dead. He says it’s not the ending they wanted, as they would have liked to see a successful ending with no one else injured or dead. The two deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. Langenfeld did not say how the suspect died. He said he didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons during the incident. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
KEYC
WINSTED, Minn. (KEYC) - On Jan. 23, McLeod Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant in the city of Winsted. Deputies contacted the subject of the warrant, however, he refused to allow the deputies into the residence. Deputies were able to enter the residence at which time they were fired upon. Two deputies were struck by gunfire and were able to retreat from the residence.
kduz.com
Minnesota police officer shot by suspect involved in hours-long standoff that ended with robot tear gas
A Minnesota police officer was shot on Tuesday night while attempting to make an arrest, but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
krwc1360.com
Slippery Roads Result in Two Wednesday Crashes on Highway 22
Slippery conditions due to some brief snow and ice on Wednesday resulted in two separate single-vehicle crashes on Highway 22 in neighboring counties. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 3:40 PM, a Jeep Cherokee ran off southbound Highway 22 near the intersection with Highway 7 in McLeod County. Officials say the vehicle rolled over in the ditch.
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target
A suspect allegedly broke into the Uptown Target early Monday morning and set a garbage can on fire, according to authorities. Officers were called to the Target Express store, located at 1300 W. Lake St., at 3:49 a.m. on a report of a break-in. Fire crews saw smoke coming from...
18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing
An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
Video: Driver flies into air after getting struck by car in Shoreview
SHOREVIEW, Minn. -- What started as a simple spinout in Shoreview quickly became much more serious.Video shows a driver come around a curve and slide off into a ditch on Interstate 694. The driver can then be seen getting out of their car and checking for damage. Seven minutes later, another car comes around the curve and slides off the road, hitting the car and the driver. "We're fortunate that that driver only had minor injuries in that crash and it just highlights the importance of making sure you stay in your vehicle," said Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State...
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery
David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot
A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Lakeville earlier this month faces a new murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, of St. Louis Park, with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal and newborn Messiah Edward O'Neal.
krwc1360.com
Monticello Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder and Assault
The lone suspect in last week’s shooting incident in Monticello is facing attempted murder and assault charges. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says 18-year-old Dillon Lawrence Tilbury of Moorhead has been charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting incident that occurred at the compost site adjacent to Montissippi Park in Monticello on January 16th.
krwc1360.com
St. Cloud Man Injured in Monday Morning Crash in Otsego
A St. Cloud man was injured Monday morning when his SUV collided with a semi truck on Interstate 94 in Wright County. The State Patrol reports that just before 9 AM, the SUV and the semi were both westbound on I-94 near milepost 199 in Otsego. Officials say the SUV...
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: North Mankato man strangled dog with makeshift garrote
A North Mankato man is accused of strangling his dog to death with a makeshift garrote. Lloyd Samuel Mason, 44, was charged last week with felony animal torture in Nicollet County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Mason used a robe tie as a ligature that he wrapped around his...
Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary
Officials in Benton County are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a burglary from a storage unit in Sauk Rapids. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary at the Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday. The...
Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting
A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
