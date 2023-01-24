Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said they found the man dead. He says it’s not the ending they wanted, as they would have liked to see a successful ending with no one else injured or dead. The two deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. Langenfeld did not say how the suspect died. He said he didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons during the incident. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

WINSTED, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO