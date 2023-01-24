Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
coingeek.com
IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid bares new blockchain project centered on food supply chain
IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid has been busy promoting IPv6, 5G, and blockchain technology with fellow experts in the industry while working on a new project geared toward improving the global food supply chain. Speaking on the sidelines of the IEEE Exeter Blockchain Event, Ladid told CoinGeek Backstage that his...
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Evidence Management Platform
RKVST released its public attestation feature, further adding a new level of trust for digital supply chains that can be used to prove the provenance of any digital or physical asset. Together with new multi-tenancy, verified domain name and batch transaction features, this platform reduces the barriers to adopting supply chain transparency.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Warehouse Automation Technologies Built to Serve New “iGeneration” of Workers
Lucas Systems rolled out new warehouse technology services to better support a Generation Z workforce. “These are all signs that tomorrow’s warehouses will need to operate differently than they do today,” says Lucas Systems CMO Ken Ramoutar. “Gen Z workers expect to use modern technologies like they use at home. Handheld and personalized, tech must be easy to use and must help them save time and mitigate exertion.”
CoinTelegraph
SHIB price preps for 75% boom as Shiba Inu teases L2 blockchain launch
Shiba Inu is hoping to become more than just a Dogecoin (DOGE)-inspired memecoin as it comes closer to launching its layer-2 network called, Shibarium. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has emerged as one of the best performers so far in 2023. SHIB price jumps 60% in 2023. SHIB’s price...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
This Innovative New Technology Turns Abandoned Mines Into Sustainable Energy Storage
Scientists seem to be proposing that throwing literal tons of sand down abandoned mineshafts can be utilized as a battery, which sounds ridiculous, but is actually feasible. Recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Energies, researchers laid out the plans for what they call "Underground Gravity Energy Storage" (UGES), and it's as intriguing as it is shockingly simple.
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
Chinese researchers develop antenna for hypersonic missile communication
Researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China have tapped into the bandwidth used by Wi-Fi devices to communicate with hypersonic weapons, South China Morning Post reported. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare as these weapons travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, five times the speed of...
u.today
Shibarium's Potential Skyrockets, SHIB Lead Dev Reveals Big-Name Users: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
850 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by This User Ahead of Shibarium Beta Launch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
Motley Fool
Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?
Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
namecoinnews.com
Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin are raising the crypto stakes: As Big Eyes Coin hits $16.2 million in its presale
Over the years, meme coins have grown in popularity, expanding their community rapidly. However, most meme coins lack some functionality, being unable to drive an ecosystem and missing vital requirements. Three coins that vouch to change this stereotype are Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. Shiba Inu – What...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Surge
Bitcoin continues to prove why it is a favorite among investors. Ethereum's firm grasp on the DeFi niche doesn't look to be weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 1