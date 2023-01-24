Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter Wyatt Demers, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Hunter Wyatt Demers, precious baby boy of Robert and Erin Demers, Washington Street, Carthage, was stillborn at home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his parents, Robert and Erin Demers; and his paternal grandfather, Robert Henry Demers, Sr. Hunter is survived by his parents, Robert...
Snow Ridge: Through the Years
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Tug Hill Commission and Snow Ridge Ski Resort are presenting “Snow Ridge: Through the Years” on Sunday, January 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jennifer Harvill of the Tug Hill Commission and Nick Mir, the current owner of Snow Ridge Ski Resort, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it.
Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, 96, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, 96, Coffeen Street, Watertown, passed away, January 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pat was born on August 27, 1926 in Watertown, son of Antonio and Maria (Foti) Crupi. He attended Watertown Schools and served in the United States Navy as a Seabee, he was honorably discharged.
Watertown Popeyes opening January 30
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new Popeyes restaurant in Watertown will host its grand opening on January 30, according to a spokesperson for the company. The company announced in a press release that they are excited to open to the public on Monday at 10 a.m. “Watertown has been...
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Siena College pollster comes to JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Does Political Polling Support or Threaten Our Democracy? That’s the topic when Siena College Research Institute director Don Levy comes to Jefferson Community College next week. Polls from Siena College are featured regularly on 7 News. Joel LaLone is director of the Center for...
Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Christine Mary (Peckham) Hine. Born in Brownville, NY October 23, 1947, passed away at St. Josephs hospital January 20, 2023 of influenza. Christine was born and raised in Brownville, NY. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1967 where she was the captain of the cheerleading squad. She graduated from Bridgeport University in 1972. Later in life she was the biggest cheerleader at every family member’s respective sports, attending as many General Brown wrestling and soccer matches and baseball games as possible. Christine loved people, and everyone that knew her felt she was their biggest cheering section. She worked for many years as a waitress at Benny’s, the Crown and Feather, and Sholette’s Steak House, and ultimately achieved her dream of owning her own bar and restaurant, Kimbuctu, in Dexter, NY. She sold the restaurant when she retired.
Fitness with Jamie: Exercising the lower body
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk knows many of us prefer to work out outside. But since we can’t, she shows us exercises that will keep us toned until we can. This week, she demonstrates moves that work on the lower body, including glutes and outer...
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature
Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
Power Outages near Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of people lost power in St. Lawrence County Wednesday. A National Grid spokesperson said around 6:40 p.m. about 4,600 customers lost power after an equipment failure at a substation in Gouverneur. As of 10:30 p.m. there were 3,321 customers still without power. Power was...
IHC remembers the late Sister Kathleen, a former teacher who passed this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating the life of Sister Kathleen Mary DeBolt. Her funeral was held Tuesday at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse in Watertown. Sister Kathleen was best known as an elementary school teacher for at Immaculate Heart Central, IHC. According to staff, the beloved teacher had...
Lake effect snow into the evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow has become organized and is focused on the Tug Hill region. There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 p.m. today. Areas hardest hit could get from 3 to 6 inches. It will be windy, with...
Winter weather alerts all day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop. Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there. There’s a winter storm warning...
Watertown seeks state grants for downtown projects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More state money could be invested in downtown Watertown as the city submits another round of applications for a pair of area projects. The two applications are through the Restore NY program. The first is the rehab project at Factory Square. Greenleaf Builders wants to...
Miss the sun? You’re not alone
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The sun has been a rare sight in the north country since December’s blizzard. People are feeling its absence. “It just seems like there’s unending clouds. Even though we had some warmer weather which was nice because I don’t mind that, but it was never sunny,” said Marcia Kettrick.
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roads are beginning to get slippery as lake effect snow starts to concentrate over the Tug Hill Plateau. That’s why there’s a travel advisory for Lewis County. The sheriff’s office issued the advisory at 11 a.m. It will continue until further notice.
Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Amid criticism from staff and residents for lack of transparency and wasting taxpayers’ dollars, the Baldwinsville Board of Education on Monday approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Jason D. Thomson that calls for him to resign as of June 30. The resolution passed 9-0 with...
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
JCC offers opportunities for military, military-affiliated students
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People who may have missed the start of the spring semester at Jefferson Community College have another opportunity to jump on board with late session (8-week) classes beginning March 20, 2023. Registration is ongoing. For military and military-affiliated students, JCC has an on-site office at...
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
