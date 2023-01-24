ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Benzinga

Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock Fell To 13 Cents During COVID Pandemic — How Much Is A $1,000 Investment At The Low Worth Now?

Sundial Growers bottomed at 13.8 cents in October 2020. The stock ultimately hit a post-pandemic high of $3.96 In February 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Could Rebound After a Bad Start in 2023

The negative impact associated with COVID-19 should become less of an issue for J&J this year. Foreign-exchange headwinds seem likely to subside somewhat in 2023, potentially boosting J&J's sales. J&J's upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit could provide a catalyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Action News Jax

Wall Street weakens on worries about corporate profits

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is weakening Wednesday on worries about corporate profits following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower in midday trading after losing nearly double that earlier in the morning. It's on pace for a second step down after reaching its highest level in seven weeks on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 199 points, or 0.6%, at 33,534, as of 12:08 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% lower.
CNN

Salesforce under siege from top activist hedge fund

Software giant Salesforce, one of the 30 stocks in the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, had a miserable 2022. Now the company is under attack from a big hedge fund that wants to shake things up at the company that owns Slack.
Motley Fool

3 Hidden Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

Cheddar News

Market Minute: GDP Climbs, Smartphones Sink & Chipotle Expands

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. GDP STILL RISING U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased a healthy 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter. That is slightly slower than the third quarter, but still nothing to scoff at, especially considering rising interest rates, recession fears, and thousands of layoffs in the tech sector (read below). SMARTPHONE SALES SLUMPSmartphone sales have been sliding for years, but in 2022 they hit a new low. Global smartphone shipments were down 18.3 percent year-over-year, which is their biggest-ever single decline, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). While...

