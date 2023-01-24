ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

TheDailyBeast

Family Mourns ‘Our Biggest Cheerleader’ Who Died in Dance Studio Massacre

Grieving loved ones began identifying victims who were slaughtered Saturday night at a Lunar New Year celebration inside a Los Angeles County dance hall, as hospital officials announced on Monday that an 11th person has died as a result of the massacre.The family of 65-year-old Mymy Nhan said in a statement that she was the first person killed Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park—a city flush with Chinese immigrants and Chinese-Americans.Nhan had frequented the dance hall for years, her family said, adding that “Saturday was her last dance.”Mymy Nhan was the first person shot and...
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
The Independent

Teacher placed on leave after shocking video shows him slamming student into wall

A teacher in Humble, Texas, has been placed on leave after he was allegedly caught on video slamming a student into a wall. The student’s father, Elvert Bolden, showed the footage to Fox 26 Houston, saying that the teacher “grabbed him, slung him across the tables and chairs and then slammed him up against the wall. It’s very upsetting”. “Even the teachers’ own policies state the only time you’re supposed to use force like that is if the student is physically harming another student, or he’s hurting you,” the father said, adding that a substitute teacher entered his son’s...
Rolling Stone

They Hunt Cartel Killers

YOU NEVER FORGET your first murderer, they say — though few cops recall the killers they caught as charitably as Vargas does. At the wheel of his seven-seat Escalade — a car that drives like an opium dream and is fancied equally by narco bosses and the retired federal agents who chased them — Vargas speaks of the Camacho-Higuera brothers like promising kids who made a rash mistake. That isn’t, strictly speaking, the official view. The brothers were the nephews of Ismael (El Mayel) Higuera-Guerrero, the chief of operations for the Arellano-Félix Organization. For most of the 1990s till...
Kovasin

Goodwill Robbery Foiled by Quick-Thinking Law Enforcement

Sheriff's Deputies Race to the Rescue at Goodwill Store Robbery" The Goodwill store at Bravo plaza, was the site of a daring robbery on the evening of January 21st. A masked man entered the store and demanded money from the registers, The employees quickly alerted the authorities and within minutes, a team of ten brave sheriff's deputies rushed to the scene, ready to protect and serve. but thanks to the quick response of local law enforcement, the situation was brought under control and the store was able to reopen for business the next day. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and the sheriff's department is urging anyone with information to come forward.
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Flags Are Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, U.S.

Flags at publicly-owned buildings throughout the U.S. will fly at half-staff this week after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles suburb. According to the proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday at sundown after the shooting, which left 11 people dead and at least nine others hurt at a dance studio in Monterey Park over the weekend.
The Independent

Search teams find second lost hiker in area where actor Julian Sands went missing

Rescue personnel have found a hiker who was lost on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is reported to be missing.Jin Chung, 75, was reported missing on Sunday after he did not return from a hike on the 10,064-foot Mt Baldy in California.Authorities said he had carpooled with two others and planned to meet at the vehicle at 2pm but did not return.On Tuesday, images showed Mr Chung being put in an ambulance, reported NBC LA.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries, but was able to walk with assistance...
