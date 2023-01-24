Sheriff's Deputies Race to the Rescue at Goodwill Store Robbery" The Goodwill store at Bravo plaza, was the site of a daring robbery on the evening of January 21st. A masked man entered the store and demanded money from the registers, The employees quickly alerted the authorities and within minutes, a team of ten brave sheriff's deputies rushed to the scene, ready to protect and serve. but thanks to the quick response of local law enforcement, the situation was brought under control and the store was able to reopen for business the next day. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and the sheriff's department is urging anyone with information to come forward.

4 DAYS AGO