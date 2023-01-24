Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Gun used in Monterey Park massacre an assault weapon under state law, known to jam
A closer look at the MAC-10, the semiautomatic gun that law enforcement say was used in a mass shooting over the weekend that killed 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio.
'Mass Chaos' as Shooting at MLK Day Event Sees Eight Gunned Down: Police
At least eight people were shot, while two others were "trampled" by a panicked crowd as shots rang out during an MLK Jr. Day celebration in Florida on Monday.
'Tragedy upon tragedy': 44 hours. 3 mass shootings. 19 dead
Forty-four hours in America. Three mass shootings. Nineteen lives wiped out. All in California.
Trump Uses Monterey Park Mass Shooting to Defend Jan. 6 Rioters
The former president has previously pledged to pardon January 6 participants if he's reelected in 2024.
Family Mourns ‘Our Biggest Cheerleader’ Who Died in Dance Studio Massacre
Grieving loved ones began identifying victims who were slaughtered Saturday night at a Lunar New Year celebration inside a Los Angeles County dance hall, as hospital officials announced on Monday that an 11th person has died as a result of the massacre.The family of 65-year-old Mymy Nhan said in a statement that she was the first person killed Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park—a city flush with Chinese immigrants and Chinese-Americans.Nhan had frequented the dance hall for years, her family said, adding that “Saturday was her last dance.”Mymy Nhan was the first person shot and...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Florida teacher arrested after allegedly pulling out gun at security officer: 'You want this smoke?'
A Florida teacher was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pulling out a gun on a security officer after he was denied entry into a gated community.
Teacher placed on leave after shocking video shows him slamming student into wall
A teacher in Humble, Texas, has been placed on leave after he was allegedly caught on video slamming a student into a wall. The student’s father, Elvert Bolden, showed the footage to Fox 26 Houston, saying that the teacher “grabbed him, slung him across the tables and chairs and then slammed him up against the wall. It’s very upsetting”. “Even the teachers’ own policies state the only time you’re supposed to use force like that is if the student is physically harming another student, or he’s hurting you,” the father said, adding that a substitute teacher entered his son’s...
They Hunt Cartel Killers
YOU NEVER FORGET your first murderer, they say — though few cops recall the killers they caught as charitably as Vargas does. At the wheel of his seven-seat Escalade — a car that drives like an opium dream and is fancied equally by narco bosses and the retired federal agents who chased them — Vargas speaks of the Camacho-Higuera brothers like promising kids who made a rash mistake. That isn’t, strictly speaking, the official view. The brothers were the nephews of Ismael (El Mayel) Higuera-Guerrero, the chief of operations for the Arellano-Félix Organization. For most of the 1990s till...
Bryan Kohberger's Lawyer Has Power of Attorney Over Xana Kernodle's Mom
Kohberger's attorney was representing the mother of one of the slain University of Idaho students up until taking his case, court records show.
Goodwill Robbery Foiled by Quick-Thinking Law Enforcement
Sheriff's Deputies Race to the Rescue at Goodwill Store Robbery" The Goodwill store at Bravo plaza, was the site of a daring robbery on the evening of January 21st. A masked man entered the store and demanded money from the registers, The employees quickly alerted the authorities and within minutes, a team of ten brave sheriff's deputies rushed to the scene, ready to protect and serve. but thanks to the quick response of local law enforcement, the situation was brought under control and the store was able to reopen for business the next day. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and the sheriff's department is urging anyone with information to come forward.
What Happened To A Utah College Student Who Mysteriously Vanished From An Airport?
In the early morning hours of June 17, 2019, 23-year-old college student MacKenzie Lueck’s was seen at the airport. Her flight from California had just landed in Utah around 1:35 a.m. and the University of Utah senior was seen in surveillance images gathering her suitcase at the baggage claim before casually getting into a car waiting outside the quiet airport.
Police dog accused of stealing officer’s lunch; his mugshot goes viral: report
A police K-9 ended up in the “doghouse” after being accused of eating an officer’s lunch and the cute moment was captured in a mugshot, according to reports. When he returned, the officer claimed Ice was “leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops.” The officer’s lunch was gone, according to Fox 5 New York.
Here's Why Flags Are Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, U.S.
Flags at publicly-owned buildings throughout the U.S. will fly at half-staff this week after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles suburb. According to the proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday at sundown after the shooting, which left 11 people dead and at least nine others hurt at a dance studio in Monterey Park over the weekend.
Search teams find second lost hiker in area where actor Julian Sands went missing
Rescue personnel have found a hiker who was lost on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is reported to be missing.Jin Chung, 75, was reported missing on Sunday after he did not return from a hike on the 10,064-foot Mt Baldy in California.Authorities said he had carpooled with two others and planned to meet at the vehicle at 2pm but did not return.On Tuesday, images showed Mr Chung being put in an ambulance, reported NBC LA.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries, but was able to walk with assistance...
No reopening date set for Chesapeake Walmart where mass killing took place
The store has been shut down since the day of the deadly incident. Walmart has responded to three lawsuits filed by employees of the Chesapeake store.
