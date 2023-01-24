ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors

They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Superior Merchandise Company in Troy set to close

Superior Merchandise Company (SM CO) will be closing its physical doors in April says owners Felicity and Mike in an Instagram post on January 25. The pair explain although they're closing physically, they will be present on Instagram and online as their business ventures change.
TROY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Uncommon Grounds Coffee Roaster Josh Clark Is Saratoga’s MVP

If there’s one person who could claim responsibility for the collective productivity of Saratoga Springs as a whole, it’s Josh Clark. If you don’t know him by name, you’d probably recognize him: He’s the affable musician who spends some 30 hours a week manning the massive Probat coffee roaster smack dab in the middle of Saratoga’s town square: Uncommon Grounds. In other words, he’s the guy keeping Saratogians caffeinated.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
WSBS

One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires

You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation

Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
GLENVILLE, NY
