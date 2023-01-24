ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAL

UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Rutter’s to open 50 more stores, including some in Pennsylvania

A convenience store chain in York County announced Thursday it will open 50 stores over the next five years. Rutter’s said it will add stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia and for the first time enter Delaware and Virginia. It’s also investing $150 million in capital expenditures this year to remodel stores and add alcohol sales and video gaming terminals at some locations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada

Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
YORK COUNTY, PA
townline.org

Emma Elwell enrolls at York College of Pennsylvania

Nearly 750 first-year and transfer students arrived at York College of Pennsylvania, in York, Pennsylvania, for the opening of the Fall 2022 semester. Among them is Emma Elwell, of Whitefield, who plans to study nursing. Responsible journalism is hard work!. It is also expensive!. If you enjoy reading The Town...
YORK, PA
pahomepage.com

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna County Library. ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Historic Harrisburg outlines “preservation priorities” for 2023; Market Street Bridge tops list

A Harrisburg-based historic preservation group has released its annual list of endangered and threatened area landmarks, and, this year, a century-old bridge tops the list. Earlier this week, Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officials announced that its top “preservation priority” for 2023 is the Market Street Bridge, a 95-year-old stone arch structure that spans the Susquehanna River.
HARRISBURG, PA
dtbeacon.net

Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown

York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day expected to bring 1 to 3" of snow to the area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Wintry weather is expected today. Another storm system will approach from the southwest and bring accumulating snow. The snow will start up after 8 AM and continue through early afternoon before switching over to sleet and then rain. Look for 1 to 3 inches of accumulation before the wintry precip ends. Roads will be covered with snow and slush from mid-morning right on through the lunchtime commute. Because of the winter weather threat, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared Wednesday a Weather Watch Day.
HARRISBURG, PA
