WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
Rutter’s to open 50 more stores, including some in Pennsylvania
A convenience store chain in York County announced Thursday it will open 50 stores over the next five years. Rutter’s said it will add stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia and for the first time enter Delaware and Virginia. It’s also investing $150 million in capital expenditures this year to remodel stores and add alcohol sales and video gaming terminals at some locations.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
State officials give Parx Casino’s newest facility the green light
State officials have given Parx Casino Shippensburg the green light, the casino’s general manager, Kevin Brady confirmed Wednesday night. Pennsylvania’s 17th casino will open at 10 a.m. Thursday at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township, Cumberland County. The casino had two testing days this week with the...
Politics in Harrisburg and Washington are off to a head-shaking start | John Baer
If political doings in the first month of 2023 indicate what lies ahead, y’all better stock up on antacids, comfort foods, vodka or whatever keeps your boat from sinking. While Harrisburg and Washington often vie for worst wastrels, slimiest conduct and least-interest in public service, this month calls for co-first-place honors.
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada
Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
townline.org
Emma Elwell enrolls at York College of Pennsylvania
Nearly 750 first-year and transfer students arrived at York College of Pennsylvania, in York, Pennsylvania, for the opening of the Fall 2022 semester. Among them is Emma Elwell, of Whitefield, who plans to study nursing. Responsible journalism is hard work!. It is also expensive!. If you enjoy reading The Town...
pahomepage.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna County Library. ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna...
theburgnews.com
Historic Harrisburg outlines “preservation priorities” for 2023; Market Street Bridge tops list
A Harrisburg-based historic preservation group has released its annual list of endangered and threatened area landmarks, and, this year, a century-old bridge tops the list. Earlier this week, Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officials announced that its top “preservation priority” for 2023 is the Market Street Bridge, a 95-year-old stone arch structure that spans the Susquehanna River.
dtbeacon.net
Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown
York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
3 dead in ‘critical incident’ at central Pa. home: officials
Three people were found dead at a York County home on Wednesday morning, the county coroner told multiple news outlets. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what they called a “critical incident.”. The coroner’s...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg to begin homeless encampment clean-up after relocating residents
The City of Harrisburg is gearing up for a major clean-up and extermination effort under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city has called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation, and they gave residents a week to leave. Harrisburg to begin homeless encampment clean-up …
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
local21news.com
Weather Watch Day expected to bring 1 to 3" of snow to the area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Wintry weather is expected today. Another storm system will approach from the southwest and bring accumulating snow. The snow will start up after 8 AM and continue through early afternoon before switching over to sleet and then rain. Look for 1 to 3 inches of accumulation before the wintry precip ends. Roads will be covered with snow and slush from mid-morning right on through the lunchtime commute. Because of the winter weather threat, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared Wednesday a Weather Watch Day.
PennLive.com
