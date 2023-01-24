HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Wintry weather is expected today. Another storm system will approach from the southwest and bring accumulating snow. The snow will start up after 8 AM and continue through early afternoon before switching over to sleet and then rain. Look for 1 to 3 inches of accumulation before the wintry precip ends. Roads will be covered with snow and slush from mid-morning right on through the lunchtime commute. Because of the winter weather threat, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared Wednesday a Weather Watch Day.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO