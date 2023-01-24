Read full article on original website
'This is our worst nightmare': Emergency responders treat one of their own in Perry County fire
A first responder was seriously hurt in a Tuesday fire that also destroyed their Perry County home, authorities said. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. and quickly went to a second-alarm on the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township, according to dispatch logs and the Landisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
3 dead in 'critical incident' at central Pa. home: officials
Three people were found dead at a York County home on Wednesday morning, the county coroner told multiple news outlets. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what they called a “critical incident.”. The coroner’s...
Men killed when driver crashes head-on into their car during central Pa. snow storm: coroner
UPDATE: Central Pa. driver in critical condition after head-on collision that killed 2 men. A 43-year-old and 77-year-old man died Wednesday after a woman crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into their vehicle on a York County road, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the 43-year-old man was driving...
abc27.com
Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County house fire, investigation ongoing
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, firefighters responded to the home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road and found a bedroom fire in the residence. The victim,...
State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 7:45 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, two people died as a result of a head-on collision on Delta Road yesterday. The office reports that a woman driving in the northbound lane lost control of her car and crossed over into opposing traffic, striking the deceased's vehicle head-on.
Central Pa. driver in critical condition after head-on collision that killed 2 men
The woman who crashed head-on into another vehicle Wednesday, killing its two occupants, is hospitalized in critical condition, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Lower Chanceford Township, York County, as snow and rain fell over the area and created dangerous travel conditions. State police...
wfmd.com
Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental
House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
Ohio man seriously injured, flown to hospital after head-on crash on I-80 in Centre County
The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for more than 2 1/2 hours Tuesday night.
Family ID'd After Being Found Dead In Backyard, West Manchester Twp. Police Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. James A. Daub, 62, Deborah A. Daub, 59, and Morgan E. Daub, 26 of 2098 Loman Avenue, were identified as the people found dead, according to an updated release by the West Manchester Township police the following day at 11 a.m.
abc27.com
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill woman at Cumberland County Sheetz
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township have arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman back in November 2022. On Nov. 12, 2022, officers responded to the Cedar Cliff Drive Sheetz for a woman crying in the bathroom after a customer and employee say a man was with her in a stall.
FOX43.com
'Critical incident' in York County, coroner responds
According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, officers responded to an address on Loman Avenue for the incident. The scene is now clear.
Family Dies In Murder-Suicide Pact In West Manchester Twp. Backyard: Coroner
A family of three was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in their backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. James A. Daub, 62, Deborah A. Daub, 59, and Morgan E. Daub, 26 of 2098 Loman Avenue, were identified as the people found dead, according to an update…
abc27.com
Suspects wanted for installing skimming device on York County ATM
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County. According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located inside...
abc27.com
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. According to PSP and the York County Coroner’s Office, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash, with reports of entrapment, on the 3800 block of Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.
One airlifted from scene of Perry County house fire
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a Perry County house fire. According to crews at the scene, the fire broke out around 2:38 p.m. along the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township. The homeowner was the only one inside the home...
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
FOX43.com
Three people injured in fire at Perry County home
DUNCANNON, Pa. — Update, Jan. 24: Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that the PSP Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Perry County fire that trapped one and injured two firefighters on Monday. The fire originated in a bedroom of the single-family home, according to troopers. One man...
Family Found Dead In Backyard, York Co. Authorities Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. Two coroners were requested to the Loman Avenue near the intersection of Derry Road and Thelon Drive in West Manchester Township at 11:17 a.m. according to York County Emergency Management.
Coroner called to 'critical incident' in central Pa: dispatch
Update: County coroner tells several news outlets that 3 have died. Authorities in York County are investigating a “critical incident” that the coroner’s office was called to on Wednesday. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address on Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what...
PennLive.com
