Police catch bike thief on riverbank; drunk driver blames police for his drunk-driving ways: Berea Police Blotter
A Brook Park boy, 15, was charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19 after he stole a bicycle from outside Walgreens, 6 E. Bagley. The victim reported the theft at the Berea police station. While he was still making the report, police...
Streetsboro man with warrant flees police, crashes stolen vehicle: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 2, a traffic camera caught a stolen 2009 Toyota traveling on Stumph Road. An arriving officer located the vehicle; however, the driver attempted to flee. The brief chase ended after the man lost control and struck a curb and a street sign. After attempting to flee on foot,...
cleveland19.com
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,. Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain. His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain...
Car travels on Warrensville Center Road with missing and flat tires: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer saw a car traveling south on Warrensville Center Road with a flat front passenger tire and a rear passenger wheel missing a tire. The driver, a Euclid man, 36, was found to be intoxicated. Police charged the man with OVI, driving with a suspended license and operating an unsafe vehicle.
Man threatens to blow up and shoot up pizza shop because he couldn’t use a coupon: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Mayfield Road. At 6:40 p.m. Jan. 21, an employee of Domino’s Pizza, 5139 Mayfield Road, reported that a caller threatened to “blow up and shoot up” the store. The caller was upset because he was told he could not use an online coupon for a phone order. Police are investigating.
Stolen Kia found crashed into Cleveland tree: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 7, a Broadview Road resident reported that their Kia Optima had been stolen from a parking lot. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Stressed out after a recent move, Winnie the dog bites woman: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a Lombardo Center address regarding a dog bite. Prior to the officer’s arrival, the victim had already been taken to the hospital. The dog’s owner was present. She said her medium-sized cattle dog, Winnie, had bitten the victim’s hand. This crushed her wedding ring, which drew blood. The victim was also bit in the thigh. That injury also caused bleeding.
Drunk driver clocked at 101 mph on I-77: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 30, police observed a speeding white GMC truck traveling 101 mph on I-77 northbound. While talking to the driver -- who despite the chilly weather had all four windows down and was jamming loudly to tunes -- the officer said his movements were slow and concentrated. When asked...
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
Teen girl arrested after throwing mug at her father: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16, a man, 62, argued with his daughter, 16, after he took away some of her privileges. The girl threw mugs at her father, striking him with one. Police arrested the girl on a domestic violence charge. Juvenile court placed the girl in a diversion program...
Woman nabbed trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle, totaling $680.33. The woman had put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: Interstate 271. At 10:20 p.m. Jan. 18, an...
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
cleveland.com
A week after drunken driving arrest, woman found with cocaine residue in straw: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Jan. 2, police observed a gray Ram truck on York Road. The vehicle was familiar to the officer because its owner had been pulled over a week earlier and arrested for OVI. This time, the Ram had the same driver but a new license plate -- which came back to a different vehicle owned by a Brunswick man.
Quick-thinking bank employee helps nab fraud suspect: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Jan. 7, a keen Chase Bank employee alerted police about a woman wearing a face mask and carrying a large purse attempting to use a fake ID to withdraw money from an account. An arriving officer observed the employee, who was on Brecksville Road, pointing out the suspect walking...
cleveland19.com
‘Happy’ headbutting suspect wanted for domestic violence on this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her booking photo, Sammy Senyak may not like to hear she is one of this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak is wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting the victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.
Charges against Cleveland police detective dismissed
Criminal charges filed against a Cleveland police detective have now been dismissed.
Cleveland man angry about lost cell phone pulls out gun: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Sheetz employee called police about an unruly customer at the Cascade Crossing gas station. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Viral video of man’s arrest during traffic stop by Cleveland Heights police raises questions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An arrest of a Cleveland man in September during a traffic stop is raising questions about how police handled the situation after a video posted Monday of the incident went viral. Demetrius Kern, 37, ended up being handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official...
WKRC
Man accused of interfering in death investigation after body found in his apartment
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A University Heights man is accused of impeding a death investigation at his apartment. David Isome was arraigned on Wednesday. Police said they went to Isome's Parker Street apartment on Tuesday in an attempt to find a person. They found the person dead there. That's...
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
