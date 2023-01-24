ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stressed out after a recent move, Winnie the dog bites woman: Seven Hills Police Blotter

On Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a Lombardo Center address regarding a dog bite. Prior to the officer’s arrival, the victim had already been taken to the hospital. The dog’s owner was present. She said her medium-sized cattle dog, Winnie, had bitten the victim’s hand. This crushed her wedding ring, which drew blood. The victim was also bit in the thigh. That injury also caused bleeding.
