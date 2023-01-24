Read full article on original website
Spirits cruise past Salesian
LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team had one of its most complete performances of the season on Wednesday night. The Spirits never trailed against visiting Salesian, pulling away for a 75-40 Camino Real League victory at Paraclete High School.
Quartz Hill ends ‘Pink Week’ on high note
The Quartz Hill girls basketball team ended its “Pink Week” with a 45-17 victory over Antelope Valley on Tuesday. The Royals, who wore pink uniforms in their three games between Jan. 17 and Tuesday, sold $1 pink basketballs to put up in the gym’s foyer, with all proceeds going to City of Hope. The final tally, Wednesday, for money raised was $401, surpassing the team’s goal of $300.
Genesis starts season at Zootastic Invite
The Genesis Gymnastics teams brought home several medals from their first meet of the season at the Zootastic Invitational in Camarillo. In level 3, Nina Rose Dickey took second in the all-around with a 36.6, finishing first on vault, third on bars, fourth on beam and fifth on floor. Emmi Schonig took second in the all-around with 36.425, placing fourth on vault and second on beam and floor. Avery Paulauskas took fourth in the all-around with 35.15, placing third on beam and floor. Charisma Argueta took fifth in the all-around with 34.525, placing third on vault and fourth on floor.
Royals finish ‘Pink Week’ with a victory
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
EXTRA’s Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers join Good Day LA anchor team
KTTV FOX 11 will debut a new anchor lineup for its "Good Day LA" morning show, announced station Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Carlston. Effective February 2023, Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro will anchor from 4 – 6 a.m., followed by Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., and Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will contribute enterprise news content throughout all seven hours of the "Good Day LA" newscast. In addition, Robert and Lahmers will continue in their roles for "EXTRA," which airs on the station weekdays at 7 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. With its expansions of "Good Day LA" and "FOX 11 News Special Report" in September 2022, the station now produces over 50 hours of news per week.
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
A lesson about value of freedom
LANCASTER — The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit started off strong, on Tuesday, with schoolchildren and veterans visiting the traveling trailer during its six-hour stop at the Lancaster Cemetery. The 48-foot trailer features a movie theater that seats 20 people and has storyboards and monitors that play videos...
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
Magnitude-4.2 earthquake strikes near Malibu
LOS ANGELES — A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu, early Wednesday morning, giving thousands of residents a rude awakening and prompting Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct a 470-square- mile survey of the city that turned up no signs of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2...
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
There’s Never Enough Griddled, Golden Brown Cheese at This Whittier Taco Spot
In less than three years, Tacos Y Que has gone from a backyard pop-up sensation to a full-fledged restaurant in the historic Uptown area of Whittier serving carne asada, pollo asado, and even chopped beef bulgogi tacos filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese griddled until the edges are golden brown. But it hasn’t been an easy journey for founders Bryant Siono and Omar Reyna, who had their once entire mobile setup stolen. They overcame the major setback to eventually open a sleek, orange-accented standalone restaurant in August 2022.
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
City eyes potential hydrogen facility
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend up to approximately $3.27 million to purchase a vacant tax-defaulted parcel at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue and a neighboring estimated 14.13-acre parcel at Avenue H and Division Street. The latter parcel will be purchased from a private seller for land...
Citadel Outlets | Outlet mall in Commerce, California
If you want to find the best stores in California, you can visit the Citadel Outlets mall. This open-air site provides you with a wide range of discount brand boutiques, restaurants with excellent cuisine, and social areas. Featured shopping stores: Nike Factory, Levi's, GAP, Tommy Hilfiger, Old Navy, Aeropostale, Columbia,...
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
Third missing hiker found safe at Mt. Baldy
Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles man reported missing Sunday, January 22 after a hike at Mt. Baldy, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon search and rescue members located missing hiker, Jin Chung,” read a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Chung suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
