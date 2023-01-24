The Genesis Gymnastics teams brought home several medals from their first meet of the season at the Zootastic Invitational in Camarillo. In level 3, Nina Rose Dickey took second in the all-around with a 36.6, finishing first on vault, third on bars, fourth on beam and fifth on floor. Emmi Schonig took second in the all-around with 36.425, placing fourth on vault and second on beam and floor. Avery Paulauskas took fourth in the all-around with 35.15, placing third on beam and floor. Charisma Argueta took fifth in the all-around with 34.525, placing third on vault and fourth on floor.

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO