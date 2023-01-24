ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

Spotify price hike looks more likely than ever after CEO comments around layoffs

Music streaming giant Spotify has announced it would be cutting 6% of its staff, with around 600 employees in total departing the company. Spotify’s move is the latest in series of mass layoffs at large tech firms, with Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta, and Google parent Alphabet all having recently announced job cuts in response to the current economic downturn. Tech companies had earlier been on a hiring spree as pandemic-fueled spending drove increased need for consumer goods and services.
CJ Coombs

It seems like Baby Boomers are aging faster and faster

You don’t have to be a boomer to appreciate the value of time. If you were born between the years 1946 and 1964, you’re in the Baby Boomer (“boomer”) generation category. According to MedicareWorld, “There are over 76 million baby boomers and their ages range from 50s to 70s now.”
msn.com

‘I have $30K in my savings account’: I’m 56, divorced, unemployed and mother to 4 adult children. I invented products that will cost $20K to bring to market. Should I use my savings?

I am a 56-year-old divorced woman who has raised four children as a single parent. I made the decision at a young age to give birth to all of my children, and I was the sole provider for the family for over 20 years. Now, after my children are all grown, living their own lives, I’m left with no golden life to look forward to.
Fortune

Gen Z know they’re stereotyped as ‘snowflakes’—but they say watching their parents cope with 2008 financial crisis made them tough and realistic

GenZ will make up 27% of the workforce by 2025 so it’s about time leaders win them over instead of labeling them as “snowflakes”. On Christmas Eve 2019, the Donald Trump campaign launched a website called snowflakevictory.com to advise Trump’s supporters on how to deal with their “liberal relatives” over the holidays.
game-news24.com

By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
suggest.com

Gen Z Kids Talk About What It’s Been Like To Be Raised By Gen Xers

Most parents want to raise happy and healthy kids. Many parents take cues from the generation that raised them and often opt to change things up a bit to ensure their children have a better life. But how do those kids really feel about how well their parents have raised them? Now that Gen Zers are teenagers and young adults, they’re opening up about what it’s been like to be raised by Generation X.

Comments / 0

Community Policy