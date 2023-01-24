Read full article on original website
Related
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Lands' End almost lost its wealthy boomer customers when it tried to court millennials and Gen Z. Now it's going for Gen X.
Sales plunged in 2015 when the company tried to sell party dresses and high heels to attract millennial and Gen Z shoppers, overlooking Gen X.
Former Google worker recorded a before-and-after of her layoff in dueling TikTok videos that went from free food and tiki bars to locked email and tears
Google employees went from in-office perks to being randomly laid off by email in what she described as a “really bad game of Russian roulette.”
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
TechRadar
Spotify price hike looks more likely than ever after CEO comments around layoffs
Music streaming giant Spotify has announced it would be cutting 6% of its staff, with around 600 employees in total departing the company. Spotify’s move is the latest in series of mass layoffs at large tech firms, with Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta, and Google parent Alphabet all having recently announced job cuts in response to the current economic downturn. Tech companies had earlier been on a hiring spree as pandemic-fueled spending drove increased need for consumer goods and services.
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
I recruit Gen Z job seekers. Many of them rely too much on email and ask for the wrong salary — here's how I coach them.
Salary ranges are likely to fall this year, which is going to affect Gen Zers. With fewer years of job experience, they tend to be paid the least.
It seems like Baby Boomers are aging faster and faster
You don’t have to be a boomer to appreciate the value of time. If you were born between the years 1946 and 1964, you’re in the Baby Boomer (“boomer”) generation category. According to MedicareWorld, “There are over 76 million baby boomers and their ages range from 50s to 70s now.”
msn.com
‘I have $30K in my savings account’: I’m 56, divorced, unemployed and mother to 4 adult children. I invented products that will cost $20K to bring to market. Should I use my savings?
I am a 56-year-old divorced woman who has raised four children as a single parent. I made the decision at a young age to give birth to all of my children, and I was the sole provider for the family for over 20 years. Now, after my children are all grown, living their own lives, I’m left with no golden life to look forward to.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Gen Z know they’re stereotyped as ‘snowflakes’—but they say watching their parents cope with 2008 financial crisis made them tough and realistic
GenZ will make up 27% of the workforce by 2025 so it’s about time leaders win them over instead of labeling them as “snowflakes”. On Christmas Eve 2019, the Donald Trump campaign launched a website called snowflakevictory.com to advise Trump’s supporters on how to deal with their “liberal relatives” over the holidays.
CNBC
Gen Z and millennials are leading 'the big quit' in 2023—why nearly 70% plan to leave their jobs
Almost 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, marking the 18th straight month of record-breaking quits in the U.S. — and according to new research, even more Americans are planning to switch jobs soon, with younger employees leading the wave. More than half of U.S. workers —...
America, we have a problem. People aren't feeling engaged with their work
A new Gallup report finds employee engagement in the U.S. fell in 2022 to 32%. Young people in particular reported feeling less cared about at work and having fewer opportunities to learn and grow.
Little tech luxuries once made middle class millennials feel rich. That era is over
Welcome to your full price, perk-less future.
Gen Z are leading the side hustle economy: These are the most in-demand gigs—and some could net you six-figure salaries if you take them on full-time
As inflation continues to creep up across the U.S. more and more adults are turning to side hustles to bring in extra cash – whether they’re already in high-paid jobs or not. New data from online lending marketplace LendingTree found that 44% of Americans now have a side...
Millennials and Gen Z won’t have enough kids to sustain America’s population—and it’s up to immigrants to make up the baby shortfall
Immigrants will make up for the lag in new births in the U.S. in the coming decades, a recent government report predicts.
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
suggest.com
Gen Z Kids Talk About What It’s Been Like To Be Raised By Gen Xers
Most parents want to raise happy and healthy kids. Many parents take cues from the generation that raised them and often opt to change things up a bit to ensure their children have a better life. But how do those kids really feel about how well their parents have raised them? Now that Gen Zers are teenagers and young adults, they’re opening up about what it’s been like to be raised by Generation X.
Google Faces a Huge Legal Threat to its Existence
State and Federal prosecutors team up to tackle search giant’s practices
Spotify's CEO sent a memo announcing layoffs. It also contained 'a powerful example of toxic positivity.'
Daniel Ek would have been wise to display empathy and explain how cutting about 6% of Spotify employees would help strengthen the company as a whole.
Comments / 1