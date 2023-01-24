ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests

Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Eight of the best hikes in Lebanon County

Whether you’re new to the area or you’re a native resolute on spending more time outdoors this year, read on to learn about eight of the best hiking routes in Lebanon County. Appalachian Trail. 9.5 miles of the Appalachian Trail run through Lebanon County. Locals and thru-hikers can...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Agriculture Online

Kickstarter helps launch small Pennsylvania dairy farm

When Mikayla Fasone graduated from Penn State, she stepped into a management position at her family's 100-year-old central New Jersey dairy farm. She served as the farm's herdswoman and manager of on farm agri-tourism, including the annual summer camp, for three years. Then, with a dairy legacy that spans five generations, Fasone, 28, was ready to branch out on her own and create a dairy-farming lifestyle that spoke to her.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Tax caps leave many Pa. municipalities with few ways to raise revenue

This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage. It has deferred necessary maintenance and projects, and laid off employees in several departments...
BRADFORD, PA
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. healthcare company buys 2-story building

A Lancaster County healthcare company has purchased a building in Swatara Township. Druk Homecare Services purchased the 20,812-square-foot two-story office building at 8205 Presidents Drive from Summit View Associates on Jan. 10. Druk plans to relocate from its current location on East Park Drive. The company offers a number of non-medical services including personal care, companionship, homekeeping assistance, transportation and respite care.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania

Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Cream-O-Land Dairy to Purchase Clover Farms

A New Jersey dairy processor has agreed to purchase Clover Farms Dairy in Reading, Pennsylvania. Clover, an independent plant known for its bottled milk and Icy Tea, sent a letter to its dairy farm suppliers Jan. 18 informing them of the purchase by a subsidiary of Florence, New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy.
READING, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County Dems announce countywide meeting on Feb. 16

The Lebanon County Democratic Committee is hosting a countywide meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Annville. The meeting will be held at Hoss’s, 1235 E. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Dinner and socializing will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45. Organizers said that...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WITF

Why does the state museum have the remains of hundreds of Native Americans?

The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country. Getting them back to their tribes is a challenge. The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the remains of 908 Native Americans that have not been repatriated. In fact, a new ProPublica investigation based on data from the National Park Service found that the museum has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

