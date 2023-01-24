Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests
Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
lebtown.com
Eight of the best hikes in Lebanon County
Whether you’re new to the area or you’re a native resolute on spending more time outdoors this year, read on to learn about eight of the best hiking routes in Lebanon County. Appalachian Trail. 9.5 miles of the Appalachian Trail run through Lebanon County. Locals and thru-hikers can...
Agriculture Online
Kickstarter helps launch small Pennsylvania dairy farm
When Mikayla Fasone graduated from Penn State, she stepped into a management position at her family's 100-year-old central New Jersey dairy farm. She served as the farm's herdswoman and manager of on farm agri-tourism, including the annual summer camp, for three years. Then, with a dairy legacy that spans five generations, Fasone, 28, was ready to branch out on her own and create a dairy-farming lifestyle that spoke to her.
lebtown.com
Tax caps leave many Pa. municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage. It has deferred necessary maintenance and projects, and laid off employees in several departments...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
Central Pa. healthcare company buys 2-story building
A Lancaster County healthcare company has purchased a building in Swatara Township. Druk Homecare Services purchased the 20,812-square-foot two-story office building at 8205 Presidents Drive from Summit View Associates on Jan. 10. Druk plans to relocate from its current location on East Park Drive. The company offers a number of non-medical services including personal care, companionship, homekeeping assistance, transportation and respite care.
WGAL
Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
Lancaster Farming
Cream-O-Land Dairy to Purchase Clover Farms
A New Jersey dairy processor has agreed to purchase Clover Farms Dairy in Reading, Pennsylvania. Clover, an independent plant known for its bottled milk and Icy Tea, sent a letter to its dairy farm suppliers Jan. 18 informing them of the purchase by a subsidiary of Florence, New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy.
wtae.com
Eat Play Stay: A look at Pennsylvania's very own Wolf Sanctuary
A walk on the wild side awaits adventurers in Lancaster County. Deep in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country lies the Wolves of Speedwell. Since 1980, the Wolf Sanctuary of PA has been a safe haven for rescued wolves. The Sanctuary offers daily tours where you can see the wolves...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Dems announce countywide meeting on Feb. 16
The Lebanon County Democratic Committee is hosting a countywide meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Annville. The meeting will be held at Hoss’s, 1235 E. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Dinner and socializing will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45. Organizers said that...
The Best Festivals in Pennsylvania That You Don’t Want to Miss
Pennsylvania is home to many diverse and exciting festivals throughout the year. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
wtae.com
'I will keep the doors of the House locked': Speaker Rozzi not wavering from decision to adjourn
PITTSBURGH — Just one day after adjourning the Pennsylvania House until late February, Speaker Mark Rozzi embarked on his statewide listening tour Wednesday, making his first stop at Carnegie Mellon University. Rozzi said he convened a bipartisan workgroup to "create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to...
WNEP-TV 16
After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Why does the state museum have the remains of hundreds of Native Americans?
The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country. Getting them back to their tribes is a challenge. The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the remains of 908 Native Americans that have not been repatriated. In fact, a new ProPublica investigation based on data from the National Park Service found that the museum has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
