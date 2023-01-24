Read full article on original website
A well-informed electorate is a prerequisite for democracy
Thomas Jefferson wrote that a well-informed electorate is a prerequisite for democracy. That, my friends, is why LebTown exists some 230 years after the author took pen in hand and etched those words on paper. LebTown is unique: it’s a Lebanon County publication that covers Lebanon County news for Lebanon...
Lebanon County Dems announce countywide meeting on Feb. 16
The Lebanon County Democratic Committee is hosting a countywide meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Annville. The meeting will be held at Hoss’s, 1235 E. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Dinner and socializing will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45. Organizers said that...
Liz Judd announces run as Republican for Lebanon County judgeship
Another candidate has announced a bid for the Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas judgeship left open by the retirement of Judge Samuel A. Kline. Attorney Liz Judd has entered the race. She joins attorney Donna Long Brightbill as the second of two announced candidates to date. Judd said in...
Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire chiefs from across Pennsylvania were in the Midstate on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Association of Career Fire Chiefs discussed new legislation and training to keep fire departments updated. They even discussed how to deal with electric car fires, which are hard to reach and need different tools.
Third party candidate sues Dauphin County for preventing him from gathering signatures
The county said it purchased the parkland in 1980 and that deed has always prohibited political activity there. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has sued Dauphin County on behalf of two people who were prevented from collecting signatures for a petition in a public park in June.
Schuylkill County Treasurer Announces Intent to Seek Re-Election
On Thursday, Schuylkill County Treasurer, Linda L. Yeich, announced her candidacy for a third term as County Treasurer. Yeich states, “There is still more work that can be done as County Treasurer, but I am proud of these accomplishments:. Continuing to bring Hotel and other properties into compliance with...
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
Lebanon City Council fills positions, tweaks budget, handles old business
After learning Monday night that the city will carry forward a 2022 budget surplus of about $1 million into this year, Lebanon City Council disposed of an agenda dominated by personnel appointments and the final approval of several bills preliminarily passed last month. Budget and finances. Mayor Sherry Capello announced...
Lebanon attorney David Warner announces run for Palmyra MDJ
Lebanon attorney David R. Warner Jr. wants to be magisterial district judge for Palmyra Borough and North Londonderry, South Londonderry, East Hanover, and Cold Spring townships. Warner announced via a Facebook video on Jan. 18 that he would like to succeed incumbent MDJ Carl R. Garver, who will retire when...
Pennsylvania school district sued for barring student from opt-out of social emotional learning class
A central Pennsylvania school district is facing a lawsuit after it repeatedly rejected requests by a student's parents who cited their Christian faith while attempting to opt their child out of a social emotional learning class. The conservative legal organization America First Legal filed the lawsuit in the state court...
Pa. county GOP committee condemns fellow lawmakers for supporting Democrat for House Speaker
The Berks County Republican Committee says GOP state lawmakers’ votes to elect a Democrat as Speaker of the House damages the party’s reputation. The Reading Eagle reports the committee voted unanimously to censure 16 Republican lawmakers who voted for Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) to lead the House. Rozzi’s...
Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges
Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
Lebanon County’s Chloe Bomgardner crowned 2023 PA State Fair Queen
It was just six months ago that Chloe Bomgardner was crowned the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair Queen. Now Bomgardner has another piece of hardware to put on her shelves. Bomgardner was crowned the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen during a program Saturday night, Jan. 21, in Hershey. The event, held in conjunction with the 110th annual convention of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and Pennsylvania State Showmen’s Association, was livestreamed on Facebook.
5 Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in P, and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner
The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: …. The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide.
Eight of the best hikes in Lebanon County
Whether you’re new to the area or you’re a native resolute on spending more time outdoors this year, read on to learn about eight of the best hiking routes in Lebanon County. Appalachian Trail. 9.5 miles of the Appalachian Trail run through Lebanon County. Locals and thru-hikers can...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lebanon police decline to release any further information on rape investigation
Lebanon City Police Captain Bret Fisher said that the department does not have any new or additional information to release on an alleged rape that occurred on Jan. 9. Last week, LebTown reported that city police were investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old female by four offenders in Lebanon.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
North Cornwall planners unanimously approve Sheetz land development plan
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. The North Cornwall Planning Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 25, unanimously conditionally approved a preliminary/final land development plan for a new Sheetz location at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The decision was conditional on written approval by...
