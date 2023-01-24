ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, PA

lebtown.com

A well-informed electorate is a prerequisite for democracy

Thomas Jefferson wrote that a well-informed electorate is a prerequisite for democracy. That, my friends, is why LebTown exists some 230 years after the author took pen in hand and etched those words on paper. LebTown is unique: it’s a Lebanon County publication that covers Lebanon County news for Lebanon...
lebtown.com

Lebanon County Dems announce countywide meeting on Feb. 16

The Lebanon County Democratic Committee is hosting a countywide meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Annville. The meeting will be held at Hoss’s, 1235 E. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Dinner and socializing will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45. Organizers said that...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire chiefs from across Pennsylvania were in the Midstate on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Association of Career Fire Chiefs discussed new legislation and training to keep fire departments updated. They even discussed how to deal with electric car fires, which are hard to reach and need different tools.
LEBANON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Treasurer Announces Intent to Seek Re-Election

On Thursday, Schuylkill County Treasurer, Linda L. Yeich, announced her candidacy for a third term as County Treasurer. Yeich states, “There is still more work that can be done as County Treasurer, but I am proud of these accomplishments:. Continuing to bring Hotel and other properties into compliance with...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon City Council fills positions, tweaks budget, handles old business

After learning Monday night that the city will carry forward a 2022 budget surplus of about $1 million into this year, Lebanon City Council disposed of an agenda dominated by personnel appointments and the final approval of several bills preliminarily passed last month. Budget and finances. Mayor Sherry Capello announced...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon attorney David Warner announces run for Palmyra MDJ

Lebanon attorney David R. Warner Jr. wants to be magisterial district judge for Palmyra Borough and North Londonderry, South Londonderry, East Hanover, and Cold Spring townships. Warner announced via a Facebook video on Jan. 18 that he would like to succeed incumbent MDJ Carl R. Garver, who will retire when...
PALMYRA, PA
iheart.com

Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges

Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County’s Chloe Bomgardner crowned 2023 PA State Fair Queen

It was just six months ago that Chloe Bomgardner was crowned the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair Queen. Now Bomgardner has another piece of hardware to put on her shelves. Bomgardner was crowned the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen during a program Saturday night, Jan. 21, in Hershey. The event, held in conjunction with the 110th annual convention of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs and Pennsylvania State Showmen’s Association, was livestreamed on Facebook.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner

The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: …. The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide.
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Eight of the best hikes in Lebanon County

Whether you’re new to the area or you’re a native resolute on spending more time outdoors this year, read on to learn about eight of the best hiking routes in Lebanon County. Appalachian Trail. 9.5 miles of the Appalachian Trail run through Lebanon County. Locals and thru-hikers can...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

