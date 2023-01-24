Read full article on original website
SHOOT Online
The Marketing Arm ups Roffino to CEO; Robinson named exec chairman
Trina Roffino has been promoted from president to CEO of The Marketing Arm (TMA). Andrew Robinson, who previously held the chief executive title, has been elevated to the new role of executive chairman. TMA is part of the Omnicom Advertising Collective, a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) featuring a portfolio of entrepreneurial creative-first integrated marketing agencies.
