Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Former Teacher Finds Second Calling As A Pet Photographer

YORK-Debbie Leanne Portraits was born out of a teacher’s hobby and began in 2009 in Hawaii. The business has been calling Yorktown home since 2018. Debbie Leanne Portraits, owned by Debbie Leanne Jones, specializes mainly in family pet portraits. “We help create the legacy our clients want to be...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Peninsula Chamber Holds “Meet The Mayor” Event

NEWPORT NEWS—The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce invited members of the business community to meet Phillip Jones, the newly elected mayor of Newport News, on Tuesday, January 24. The event was held at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, which is located at 740 Town Center Dr. Prior...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wanderwithalex.com

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New York Post

Assistant principal resigns at Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher Abigail Zwerner

The Assistant Principal at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher has resigned as allegations surface the administration failed to respond when warned about the armed student three times on the day of the shooting, The Post has learned.  Dr. Ebony Parker, the assistant principal at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, resigned, district spokesperson Michelle Price confirmed. Parker could not be reached for comment Wednesday. First-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot by her student on Jan. 6. Three school employees had warned the administration that the 6-year-old boy had a gun in the hours before the incident, Zwerner’s lawyer...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Let Go Following Shooting At Richneck Elementary School

NEWPORT NEWS-On Wednesday, January 25, the school board for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) voted to part ways with its superintendent, George Parker III, following outrage over the shooting of Abigail Zwerner, a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School, on January 6. According to a statement, “an amicable separation agreement”...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg’s Mace Bearer Handles Most Precious of Metals

WILLIAMSBURG – Most of Erik Goldstein’s work is scholarly – giving lectures or writing about the precious antique metal artifacts and coins in Colonial Williamsburg’s collection as a member of the curatorial staff. But since becoming (interim) Curator of Metals last year, he is also now...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Chief Of William & Mary Police Set To Retire

WILLIAMSBURG-Deborah Cheesebro, associate vice president for public safety and the chief of the College of William & Mary police, will retire at the end of this academic school year after serving as chief for eight years. Prior to joining William & Mary in 2014, Cheesebro worked at the University of...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Police Department Holding Hiring Event February 4

NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News Police Department will hold an all-day hiring event on Saturday, February 4, at police headquarters, located at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Anyone interested in becoming a Newport News police officer or dispatcher is encouraged to arrive between 8am and noon to begin the process.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Temporary Library At Grafton Annex Closing January 31

YORK-The temporary library location at the Grafton Annex will close on Tuesday, January 31 as the county prepares for the reopening of the new Yorktown Library. Library patrons have until 6pm Monday, January 30 to pick up any holds or other items from the Grafton Annex. Construction is nearing completion...
YORK COUNTY, VA

