peninsulachronicle.com
Former Teacher Finds Second Calling As A Pet Photographer
YORK-Debbie Leanne Portraits was born out of a teacher’s hobby and began in 2009 in Hawaii. The business has been calling Yorktown home since 2018. Debbie Leanne Portraits, owned by Debbie Leanne Jones, specializes mainly in family pet portraits. “We help create the legacy our clients want to be...
Virginia Beach family uses son's addiction, death as a warning for others
Richard Fee was destined to change the world, but after becoming addicted to a prescribed psychiatric drug- his life was cut short.
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
Results are in! This is the name you chose for Metro Richmond Zoo's hippo calf
The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name! The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Peninsula Chamber Holds “Meet The Mayor” Event
NEWPORT NEWS—The Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce invited members of the business community to meet Phillip Jones, the newly elected mayor of Newport News, on Tuesday, January 24. The event was held at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, which is located at 740 Town Center Dr. Prior...
wanderwithalex.com
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023
It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
Virginia family sentenced after performing decade-long ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’ of family member
"The defendants slapped, kicked, and pushed the victim, beat her with wooden board, and, on one occasion, hog-tied her hands and feet and dragged her down the stairs in front of her children."
Assistant principal resigns at Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher Abigail Zwerner
The Assistant Principal at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher has resigned as allegations surface the administration failed to respond when warned about the armed student three times on the day of the shooting, The Post has learned. Dr. Ebony Parker, the assistant principal at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, resigned, district spokesperson Michelle Price confirmed. Parker could not be reached for comment Wednesday. First-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot by her student on Jan. 6. Three school employees had warned the administration that the 6-year-old boy had a gun in the hours before the incident, Zwerner’s lawyer...
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Let Go Following Shooting At Richneck Elementary School
NEWPORT NEWS-On Wednesday, January 25, the school board for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) voted to part ways with its superintendent, George Parker III, following outrage over the shooting of Abigail Zwerner, a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School, on January 6. According to a statement, “an amicable separation agreement”...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Superintendent, Assistant Principal Depart After Student Shoots Teacher In VA: Reports
Some school officials in Virginia are reportedly leaving their posts in the wake of an elementary school student shooting his teacher in front of classmates in Newport News earlier this month.Newport News Schools Superintendent George Parker III is reportedly out effective as of Feb. 1, according t…
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew
Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg’s Mace Bearer Handles Most Precious of Metals
WILLIAMSBURG – Most of Erik Goldstein’s work is scholarly – giving lectures or writing about the precious antique metal artifacts and coins in Colonial Williamsburg’s collection as a member of the curatorial staff. But since becoming (interim) Curator of Metals last year, he is also now...
peninsulachronicle.com
Chief Of William & Mary Police Set To Retire
WILLIAMSBURG-Deborah Cheesebro, associate vice president for public safety and the chief of the College of William & Mary police, will retire at the end of this academic school year after serving as chief for eight years. Prior to joining William & Mary in 2014, Cheesebro worked at the University of...
Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot by 6-year-old to issue statement
The lawyer for the Newport News first grade teacher shot by her student on Jan. 6 will make her first public statement on Wednesday since the incident.
Virginia school board votes to replace embattled superintendent after 6-year-old boy shoots teacher
The Newport News School Board on Wednesday voted to replace its embattled superintendent amid the continuing fallout from a 6-year-old boy shooting his first-grade teacher this month. The board voted 5-1 to remove George Parker III as the head of the district of about 26,500 students. His separation is effective...
In Richmond, a historic abandoned church will find new life as affordable housing
A former church on Richmond's Northside will soon be transformed into 66 new affordable, energy-efficient apartments as part of an ambitious plan by a community developer.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Police Department Holding Hiring Event February 4
NEWPORT NEWS—The Newport News Police Department will hold an all-day hiring event on Saturday, February 4, at police headquarters, located at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Anyone interested in becoming a Newport News police officer or dispatcher is encouraged to arrive between 8am and noon to begin the process.
peninsulachronicle.com
Temporary Library At Grafton Annex Closing January 31
YORK-The temporary library location at the Grafton Annex will close on Tuesday, January 31 as the county prepares for the reopening of the new Yorktown Library. Library patrons have until 6pm Monday, January 30 to pick up any holds or other items from the Grafton Annex. Construction is nearing completion...
