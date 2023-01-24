Oklahoma City’s luck ran dry Wednesday night, as the Hawks outlasted the Thunder at the Paycom Center 137-132. The Thunder had been on a hot stretch as a team, winners of eight out of the last 11, but Atlanta’s offensive attack was too much to handle. Trae Young torched OKC for 33 points and 11 assists on an efficient 10-of-20 shooting. Dejounte Murray added 21 points and locked up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the final possession of the game, securing the win.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO