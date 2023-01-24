Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why CB Jasiah Wagoner Plays With a Fearless Versatility
The Sooners' 4-star recruit is a star at corner but also plays safety and could help at receiver, but wherever he plays, he'll bring toughness, physicality and swagger.
Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens is reportedly on the move. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the former three-star prospect is entering the transfer portal after coming to Norman from Penn State. The 5-foot-11 QB has 3-4 years of eligibility remaining. Bowens made his name starring at Bishop Gorman ...
Oklahoma Sooners in the top 3 in Athlon Sports early 2023 power rankings
We have officially reached prediction time for the far-off 2023 college football season. For Oklahoma Sooners fans, anything to think about other than the rough 2022 campaign is a welcome distraction. Our friends at Athlon Sports don’t have the Sooners at the top of the Big 12 next season, but fairly close.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: 'Role Model' RB Daylan Smothers Looking to a Bright Future
After missing his senior year when his high school eligibility was fouled up, Smothers turned his attention to recruiting and built a lasting relationship with DeMarco Murray.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
One Play Alone Should Have Been Enough for Utah Recruit to Earn UW Offer
Watch a lot of high school football highlight film and you're going to see a fair share of astounding plays, truly memorable moments, flat-out athletic moves. Devoux Ma'a Tuataga, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge rusher from Cedar Valley High in Eagle Mountain, Utah, might have offered he best one we've come across among the Class of 2024 prospects.
Exactly What ‘Finishing’ Means to Hogs’ Gus Argenal
Razorbacks heading to matchup with No. 17 Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
Jalen Williams is Showing Great Signs Early for Thunder
Early in his rookie campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams has done even more than pave his way into the starting lineup consistently. Against the Atlanta Hawks last night, Williams did his best to show his ceiling with the squad. To think that in the young Thunder’s prime,...
Jessie Lemonier, former Ventura College, NFL linebacker, dies at 25
Former Ventura College and NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Lemonier was the SCFA Northern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he had 79 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks for the Pirates. ...
WATCH: Josh Eilert Scouts Texas Tech
West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert previews Texas Tech, his new coaching duties, personnel and more.
Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Selected Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll
Fresh off of a run to the College World Series finals a year ago, Oklahoma was picked fifth in the conference on Thursday.
OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams Stole the Show in Close Loss to Atlanta Wednesday
Oklahoma City’s luck ran dry Wednesday night, as the Hawks outlasted the Thunder at the Paycom Center 137-132. The Thunder had been on a hot stretch as a team, winners of eight out of the last 11, but Atlanta’s offensive attack was too much to handle. Trae Young torched OKC for 33 points and 11 assists on an efficient 10-of-20 shooting. Dejounte Murray added 21 points and locked up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the final possession of the game, securing the win.
No. 11 TCU blows out cold-shooting Oklahoma
Mike Miles scored 23 points to lead No. 11 TCU to a 79-52 victory over Oklahoma on Tuesday in Fort
West Virginia, Texas Tech are in desperation mode
The level of desperation will be high when West Virginia and Texas Tech meet on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference play in Lubbock, Texas. The matchup is between the bottom two teams in the conference standings. Both teams enjoyed early stints in the Top 25 this season but will have to make serious improvements to get back in the running for an NCAA bid.
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Ex-Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Jets OC
Exactly one month to the day since his Broncos firing, former head coach Nathaniel Hackett has found new NFL employment. The New York Jets tapped Hackett as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a...
Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond
The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
