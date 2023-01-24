ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Spun

Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens is reportedly on the move. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the former three-star prospect is entering the transfer portal after coming to Norman from Penn State. The 5-foot-11 QB has 3-4 years of eligibility remaining. Bowens made his name starring at Bishop Gorman ...
NORMAN, OK
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Centre Daily

One Play Alone Should Have Been Enough for Utah Recruit to Earn UW Offer

Watch a lot of high school football highlight film and you're going to see a fair share of astounding plays, truly memorable moments, flat-out athletic moves. Devoux Ma'a Tuataga, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge rusher from Cedar Valley High in Eagle Mountain, Utah, might have offered he best one we've come across among the Class of 2024 prospects.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Centre Daily

Jalen Williams is Showing Great Signs Early for Thunder

Early in his rookie campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams has done even more than pave his way into the starting lineup consistently. Against the Atlanta Hawks last night, Williams did his best to show his ceiling with the squad. To think that in the young Thunder’s prime,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams Stole the Show in Close Loss to Atlanta Wednesday

Oklahoma City’s luck ran dry Wednesday night, as the Hawks outlasted the Thunder at the Paycom Center 137-132. The Thunder had been on a hot stretch as a team, winners of eight out of the last 11, but Atlanta’s offensive attack was too much to handle. Trae Young torched OKC for 33 points and 11 assists on an efficient 10-of-20 shooting. Dejounte Murray added 21 points and locked up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the final possession of the game, securing the win.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

West Virginia, Texas Tech are in desperation mode

The level of desperation will be high when West Virginia and Texas Tech meet on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference play in Lubbock, Texas. The matchup is between the bottom two teams in the conference standings. Both teams enjoyed early stints in the Top 25 this season but will have to make serious improvements to get back in the running for an NCAA bid.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
TEXAS STATE
Centre Daily

Ex-Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Jets OC

Exactly one month to the day since his Broncos firing, former head coach Nathaniel Hackett has found new NFL employment. The New York Jets tapped Hackett as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a...
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond

The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.

