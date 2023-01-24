Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Guy Palmer Clark
Guy Palmer Clark, age 82, of Ponca City, OK, passed to heaven on January 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 109 N 13th St, Ponca City, OK, 74601, with a Committal Service following at Resthaven Memorial Park, 1901 E Hubbard Rd, Ponca City, OK 74604. A reception in memory of Guy will be held afterwards from 3:00 PM 5:00 PM at the Ponca City Country Club, 1101 N Pecan Rd, Ponca City, OK 74606. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City News
Jay Francis Charles Lessert, Jr.
Body Have you ever met a guy that everyone enjoys being around? When there is a person that doesn’t like him, you know it has to be their issue because he’s just so lovable. The guy’s siblings look up to him as the hero of the family? The man that men want to have a beer with, and the ladies want to date? This guy was the center of attention because he told funny stories and humorous jokes? He had an infectious laugh and was kind of a ‘Jack of all trades?” Who was smart, witty, hard-working, and persistent despite the hurdles this world threw at him? A great friend and confidant?
Ponca City News
Teri Lynne Skinner Round
Teri Lynne Skinner Round, passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Randall Wilburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City News
Ann Maurine Leonard
Ann Maurine Leonard age 69 of Stillwater passed from this life on January 22, 2023 at her home in Stillwater, OK. Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 10, 1953, the daughter of Orel McMillan and Wanda (Nelson) McMillan. She grew up in Pawnee, Oklahoma. She was married to Tom Leonard on May 28, 1998 at the First Baptist Church in Ponca City.
Ponca City News
Marion Eldon Wright
Marion Eldon Wright, age 87, of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away January 23, 2023 at his home in Blackwell, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Blackwell with Deacon Ronnie Porter officiating. Marion was born...
Ponca City News
Dakota James McCauley
Dakota James McCauley was born on July 12, 1991 in Ponca City, OK to Angie and Robin McCauley. He departed this life on January 12, 2023. He lived in Ponca City and Braman, Oklahoma during his life and attended Ponca City grade and middle school. He attended high school in Braman where he received his GED.
Ponca City News
Donald Edward Lockwood
Donald Edward Lockwood, 78, of Ponca City, OK, passed away on January 22, 2023, with his wife, Tudy, at his side. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Carson Krittenbrink officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 9:45 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Ponca City News
Stephen Everett Reid
Stephen Everett Reid 75, husband, brother, father, grandfather, Melchizedek Priesthood holder has reunited with his Father in Heaven as well as beloved family members on Friday, January 20, 2023. Leaving those of us behind who loved him to cherish his memory. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery.
Ponca City News
Ponca City Father Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Feb 4
Body The 18th Annual Ponca City Father Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the Marland Mansion. This event is open to all girls ages 13 and under and their fathers and/or father-figures. Due to the overwhelming attendance at this event, it will once again be split into three sessions. Session 1 is from 3:15 to 4:45 pm, suggested ages Kindergarten & below; Session 2 is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, suggested ages are 1st thru 2nd grade; and Session 3 is from 8 pm to 9:30 pm, 3rd –7th grade. All ages are just suggestions. You may choose from any session. Tickets are $20 each.
Ponca City News
Happenings
The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will be having a “VARIETY NIGHT” Saturday January 28th. 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5p.m.) This is a fun night at the Jubilee as we allow people to come on stage with the band and sing a song or sing by cd’s. We always have Lots of fun and Christian fellowship. on Saturday nights providing a clean, safe environment for the whole family to enjoy. The Jubilee has a concession stand, prize give aways, and intermission at half time with free deserts for everyone to enjoy. After intermission The Jubilee band will come on stage with talented musicians and singers and bring the audience some Southern Gospel Music. We hope you make plans to join us and see what’s happening at the Jubilee. We know you will go away blessed!
Ponca City News
City Commissioners and PCUA meetings held on Jan. 23
Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners held their regular session on Jan. 23, 2023. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott, and Taylor. The City Commission approved the items on the consent agenda which are deemed to be non-controversial and routine...
Ponca City News
S’Mac Down Mac ’n Cheese Cookoff at PTC on Jan. 28
Bridget Graham and Michael Ortiz are the Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) January Students of the Month. Graham is a junior from Woodland High School enrolled in the Health Career Certification 1 program. Her instructor chose her as a student of the month due to her hard work and multitasking skills. She feels Graham has a great sense of autonomy that a future healthcare professional will need. Michael Ortiz is with the Firefighter/EMT program and is an adult student from Ponca City. His instructor praises him as a self-starter who works hard to accomplish his goals. He works thoroughly through the skills and shows a willingness to help his classmates. Students of the month are given a Pioneer Tech refill cup and a certificate of achievement. They can fill up their cups with their favorite beverages at no cost for the entire month. For more information about Pioneer Technology Center’s programs and services, call 580-762-8336 or visit their website www.pioneertech.edu. Photo provided.
Ponca City News
Warren D. Rouse
Warren D. Rouse, 90, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on January 19, 2023. He entered this world on February 19, 1932 in Newkirk, Oklahoma, born to Charlie and Rhoda (Talley) Rouse. He enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports such as skiing, mountain climbing, as...
Ponca City News
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books) 2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)...
Ponca City News
Candidate filing begins for municipal offices in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa
Body Candidates interested in filing for office in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday February 6, 2023. Carol Leaming, Secretary of the Kay County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the...
Ponca City News
Osage County municipal filing set to begin Monday, February 6, 2023
Body Candidates for municipal offices in the Town of Avant, Town of Burbank, City of Barnsdall, Town of Fairfax, City of Hominy, City of Shidler, Town of Prue and Town of Wynona will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the...
Ponca City News
Gundy names Nardo defensive coordinator while elevating Clements, Duffie
Body Jan. 24—Mike Gundy didn’t wait long to fill the Oklahoma State football program’s void at defensive coordinator. Less than two weeks after Derek Mason announced in a statement that he was taking a “sabbatical” and wouldn’t be returning to the program in 2023, Gundy announced Tuesday afternoon that Bryan Nardo will be leading the defense this upcoming fall.
Ponca City News
The Aviation I class
The Aviation I class (above) at Ponca City High School spent the last week learning about the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Working in teams of two, they mapped out and explained the different FAA roles to create an overall image of the agency and its responsibilities. They created a poster that illustrated and explained the specific role they were assigned. These roles included Pilot Certification, Aircraft Certification, Air Traffic Control, Airports, Commercial Space Transportation, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), and Security and Hazardous Materials Safety. They also were responsible for creating an oral presentation of their research. A Gallery Walk was held in the hall outside the classroom and visitors were able to listen to the presentation and ask questions.
