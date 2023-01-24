Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ponca City News
Marion Eldon Wright
Marion Eldon Wright, age 87, of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away January 23, 2023 at his home in Blackwell, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Blackwell with Deacon Ronnie Porter officiating. Marion was born...
Ponca City News
Stephen Everett Reid
Stephen Everett Reid 75, husband, brother, father, grandfather, Melchizedek Priesthood holder has reunited with his Father in Heaven as well as beloved family members on Friday, January 20, 2023. Leaving those of us behind who loved him to cherish his memory. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery.
Ponca City News
Donald Edward Lockwood
Donald Edward Lockwood, 78, of Ponca City, OK, passed away on January 22, 2023, with his wife, Tudy, at his side. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Carson Krittenbrink officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 9:45 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Ponca City News
Bridget Graham and Michael Ortiz
Body Bridget Graham and Michael Ortiz are the Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) January Students of the Month. Graham is a junior from Woodland High School enrolled in the Health Career Certification 1 program. Her instructor chose her as a student of the month due to her hard work and multitasking skills. She feels Graham has a great sense of autonomy that a future healthcare professional will need. Michael Ortiz is with the Firefighter/EMT program and is an adult student from Ponca City. His instructor praises him as a self-starter who works hard to accomplish his goals. He works thoroughly through the skills and shows a willingness to help his classmates. Students of the month are given a Pioneer Tech refill cup and a certificate of achievement. They can fill up their cups with their favorite beverages at no cost for the entire month. For more information about Pioneer Technology Center’s programs and services, call 580-762-8336 or visit their website www.pioneertech.edu. Photo provided.
Ponca City News
City Commissioners and PCUA meetings held on Jan. 23
Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners held their regular session on Jan. 23, 2023. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott, and Taylor. The City Commission approved the items on the consent agenda which are deemed to be non-controversial and routine...
Ponca City News
Happenings
NOC TONKAWA CALENDAR Jan. 27: Final Day to Drop Courses with Full Refund Jan. 27: Home Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. SW Christian JV, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30: Away Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. Western, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Free Lunch, BCM, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Feb....
Ponca City News
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
Ponca City News
Myra Ann Stuemky
Myra Ann Stuemky, 78, met her Heavenly Father surrounded by family in her home on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Newkirk, OK. Myra was born on August 16, 1944 to Marvin and Beulah (Baker) Walker in Ponca City, OK. Myra grew up with the love of her life, Robert Stuemky,...
Ponca City News
Candidate filing begins for municipal offices in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa
Body Candidates interested in filing for office in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday February 6, 2023. Carol Leaming, Secretary of the Kay County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the...
Ponca City News
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books) 2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)...
Ponca City News
Ponca City Father Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Feb 4
Body The 18th Annual Ponca City Father Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the Marland Mansion. This event is open to all girls ages 13 and under and their fathers and/or father-figures. Due to the overwhelming attendance at this event, it will once again be split into three sessions. Session 1 is from 3:15 to 4:45 pm, suggested ages Kindergarten & below; Session 2 is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, suggested ages are 1st thru 2nd grade; and Session 3 is from 8 pm to 9:30 pm, 3rd –7th grade. All ages are just suggestions. You may choose from any session. Tickets are $20 each.
Ponca City News
S’Mac Down Mac ’n Cheese Cookoff at PTC on Jan. 28
Bridget Graham and Michael Ortiz are the Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) January Students of the Month. Graham is a junior from Woodland High School enrolled in the Health Career Certification 1 program. Her instructor chose her as a student of the month due to her hard work and multitasking skills. She feels Graham has a great sense of autonomy that a future healthcare professional will need. Michael Ortiz is with the Firefighter/EMT program and is an adult student from Ponca City. His instructor praises him as a self-starter who works hard to accomplish his goals. He works thoroughly through the skills and shows a willingness to help his classmates. Students of the month are given a Pioneer Tech refill cup and a certificate of achievement. They can fill up their cups with their favorite beverages at no cost for the entire month. For more information about Pioneer Technology Center’s programs and services, call 580-762-8336 or visit their website www.pioneertech.edu. Photo provided.
Ponca City News
Gundy names Nardo defensive coordinator while elevating Clements, Duffie
Body Jan. 24—Mike Gundy didn’t wait long to fill the Oklahoma State football program’s void at defensive coordinator. Less than two weeks after Derek Mason announced in a statement that he was taking a “sabbatical” and wouldn’t be returning to the program in 2023, Gundy announced Tuesday afternoon that Bryan Nardo will be leading the defense this upcoming fall.
Ponca City News
Osage County municipal filing set to begin Monday, February 6, 2023
Body Candidates for municipal offices in the Town of Avant, Town of Burbank, City of Barnsdall, Town of Fairfax, City of Hominy, City of Shidler, Town of Prue and Town of Wynona will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the...
Ponca City News
Hospice to host “The Journey to Healing after a Loss” support group
Body Hospice of North Central Oklahoma will host a six week grief support group entitled “The Journey to Healing after a Loss” beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The group will meet at Hospice of North Central Oklahoma, 445 Fairview Avenue, Ponca City from noon to 1:15 pm each Wednesday concluding on March 8.
Comments / 0