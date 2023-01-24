ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Where Is The Best Golf Course In Iowa?

There is more than corn, pork, tulips, and politics in Iowa. On the fun side, you can ride your bike across the state each year border to border alongside a few thousand people. You could also tour the bridges of Madison County. Both, are fun things to do. Some of...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?

A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
Retired? South Dakota Is The State For You. Here’s Why

I've been a South Dakotan for just about 50 years now. And there's a lot of reasons I love this state. I've lived in a lot of different areas in the state, from the south central to the northeast. From 'out west river' to Sioux Falls. And the overriding reason I love the state is the people, no doubt about it. There's good folks everywhere I've been.
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe

For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
Expect more light snow showers in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another fast-moving clipper system will slide through later today and into tonight across the region. Temperatures will continue to rise as we head through this evening and tonight, so our highs will be happening later tonight. The rising temperatures also mean we could...
Most popular girl names in the 90s in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security...
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes

LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
