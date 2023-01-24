Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge Muse
Lady Buffaloes celebrate Senior Night with big district win over Alleghany
The Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball team took on the Alleghany High Mountaineers Tuesday evening for a Three Rivers District match on the Alan Cantrell Court of Floyd County High School and celebrated seniors on the team and the cheerleading squad in a down-to-the-final seconds 47-44 win. Destiny Harman led Lady...
Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The George Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Martinsville High School on January 25, 2023, 15:00:00.
thestokesnews.com
Bennett signs with Ferrum College
DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about. “I’m feeling really excited and it’s...
WSLS
Ja’Ricous Hairston commits to Virginia Tech
BASSETT, Va. – The start of Bassett’s Tuesday night home basketball game had a little more flare than usual. The team’s power forward and standout quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston let it be known that he plans to play football for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. “Bassett’s...
Everything Jon Scheyer said after Duke's loss to Virginia Tech
Although they had a four-point lead with 12:04 to play in the game, Duke again allowed the opposing team to fight back and beat them on the road after going 3:45+ without a field goal twice in the game's final twelve minutes. The last stretch, between 07:07 and 02:38, allowed a 7-2 Hokies run in between that put another loss in the Blue Devils tally this season.
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
In-state QB Jackson Sigler accepts at PWO at Virginia Tech
Stafford (VA) Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler grew up a Virginia Tech fan. On Sunday night, he announced his commitment to Brent Pry and the Hokies after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity. “Virginia Tech has been my school since I was four,” Sigler said. “My family has gone there, and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Montgomery County, VA
Montgomery County is nestled in the Valley and Ridge area of Virginia. The population in this county reached 99,721 as per the 2020 census. Montgomery County was formed on December 31, 1776, in some parts of Fincastle County. This county was named after Richard Montgomery, an American Revolutionary War general...
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital runs into delays as it attempts to reopen; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats seek constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bill seeks extension on requirement that farmers fence cattle from streams. — Virginia Mercury. Grayson County supervisors approve resolution opposing proposed move...
WSLS
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley. On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia. Now, White...
WSLS
More sunshine and weaker wind Tuesday, but the weather takes a turn again soon
ROANOKE, Va. – It wasn’t the most pleasant of days to start the work week as we dealt with strong winds, chilly temperatures and mountain snow showers. I think we’ll see BIG improvements with the weather Tuesday. As the wind backs off, the temperatures warm up and we enjoy plentiful sunshine.
cardinalnews.org
From the classroom to council: How Ridgeway became home to one of the youngest politicians in Virginia — and the nation
Virginia can brag about many things. The state is, after all, believed to be the original home of the first viable streetcar, one of the nation’s first mental health facilities, and most recently, one of the nation’s youngest local officials. In June of 2022 Maeve McCulloch was your...
WSLS
Mountain snow showers, gusty winds to kick off the new work week
ROANOKE, Va. – We ended the weekend on a chilly and dreary note as a storm system sent some wintry mix and rain our way. It wasn’t very pleasant outside!. The storm is moving out to the east, but we’ll still see some impact from it today in the form of mountain snow showers and flurries.
WSLS
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
WBTM
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
WSLS
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
WHSV
Community rallying to help dog recover
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
chathamstartribune.com
Firefighters respond to blaze in Chatham
Firefighters from four departments responded to a house fire this evening in Chatham. Crews received a call at 5:44 p.m. concerning a fire that began in the basement of a single story residence on Whitehead Court, according to. Chatham Volunteer Fire Department Chief Donald Motley. The fire started in the...
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville man airlifted, Galax man charged in wreck
A Galax man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Woodlawn resulted in a Hillsville man being airlifted from the scene. According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Delp, the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday morning, January 20. Delp said the accident occurred on U.S. 58 Eastbound about 500 feet east of Route 1120 (Canary Lane) near Miller’s Market. Delp said a school bus had stopped and a 2014 Nissan Versa Note driven by Clifford Lonnie Wild, 57, of Hillsville was stopped for a bus when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Robert Tyler Ashley, 21, of Galax struck Wild’s vehicle in the rear.
