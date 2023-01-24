Read full article on original website
Related
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
msn.com
I was diagnosed with autism at almost 40. Now everything makes sense to me.
Slide 1 of 7: Beauty hacks are super popular on TikTok, as users can show real-time results. Products claiming to correct dark undereye circles have recently been popular onthe platform. Thankfully, it doesn't take a lot of money to get brighter under eyes. As a sleep-deprived mom of one, I operate almost exclusively on adrenaline and coffee. On TikTok, I've recently seen a lot of videos addressing the very common skin problem of dark under-eye circles. Users sing the praises of an interesting variety of methods, ranging from items you might have in your pantry to fancy makeup products. I put a few of the most viral methods to the test to see what worked when it came to making me look more alert, bright andawake.My methodology: I'm not a huge makeup person, so I decided to be true to myself when testing these methods. I have a clean but bare face in each photo, other than the suggested product or technique. On the left side is my makeup-free face with moisturizer and sunscreen only; on the right is the product or technique. After trying five methods I found on TikTok, here's what I discovered.
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
Put Down the Beer: Alcohol Flush May Be a Deadly Sign
If you’re East or Southeast Asian, you’re probably very familiar with the alcohol flushing response—otherwise known as the “Asian glow.” After one or two drinks, your face and body grows redder than a sun-dried tomato, and people start asking you if you somehow got sunburned at the bar or party that night.The flushing response is the result of a genetic quirk. More specifically, it’s an inherited deficiency with an enzyme dubbed aldehyde deydrogenase 2 (ALDH2). This genetic variant itself is called ALDH2*2 and affects roughly 8 percent of the world population.While the glow is often just an embarrassing thing that...
msn.com
Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details
Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
Can't sleep? An expert reveals why anxiety may be worse at night
Experiencing anxiety at night can interfere with sleep.
Pregnant woman bans husband from the birth of his child after his dramatic reaction to unborn baby's gender reveal
A pregnant woman is banning her husband from being present for the birth of their second child, as she details in a Reddit post about how his reaction to learning the gender of their unborn child caused her to make this drastic decision.
A Simple, 5-Minute Breathing Technique Is a Powerful Tool to Reduce Anxiety
Everyone breathes. Most of the time we do it without even thinking about it. But those who consciously focus on each inhalation and exhalation could reap some impressive health benefits, especially for those that struggle with meditation. A new randomized controlled study among 108 participants found that over the course of a month, five minutes of daily breath techniques provided similar benefits to mood and anxiety as five minutes of daily mindfulness meditation. In fact, in some respects, participants designated to the breathing technique group were even better off. Conducted by researchers from Stanford University in California, the study suggests breathing exercises may...
verywellmind.com
Is There a Connection Between Anxiety and Brain Fog?
There is a strong correlation between anxiety disorders and brain fog. Either one can cause the other. In other words, anxiety can lead to brain fog, and experiencing brain fog may lead to anxiety. Anxiety can increase brain fog because anxiety will often lead to fixating or worrying about a...
Mindfulness Can Rival Antidepressants For Anxiety, Study Finds
Mindfulness exercises can, in some cases, be as effective as antidepressant drugs when dealing with anxiety disorders, new research reveals. The findings highlight how mindfulness meditation could be a useful approach to treating these conditions. The study put a course of mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) techniques up against a course of escitalopram – a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class medication also known as Lexapro, considered to be a gold standard antidepressant – across eight weeks. Follow-up surveys were carried out up to 24 weeks after enrollment using an assessment called the Clinical Global Impression of Severity scale (CGI-S), measured on a scale...
ADHD more strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autism – new research
Autistic people and people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often experience anxiety and depression. When these conditions occur together, though – as they often do – it can be hard to unpick which one is contributing the most to poor mental health. Our latest study aimed to find out.
verywellhealth.com
Panic Attack vs. Anxiety Attack: Key Differences
Anxiety disorders are some of the most common mental health conditions, and panic disorder is a specific type of anxiety disorder. Unexpected, sudden panic attacks characterize panic disorders. However, anxiety attacks are not described as an official symptom or disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), the handbook most commonly used by U.S. mental healthcare professionals.
I Locked My Phone in a Box to Fight My Screen Addiction
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I stepped out of yoga class and spotted an iMessage notification: Is your phone in the box? With 30 minutes of freedom to spare, I fired off a string of texts in response.
The Art of Talking to Strangers
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Part of me has always wanted to be the kind of person who breaks the ice with a fellow airplane passenger or engages in easy banter while in line at the grocery store. When I witness that kind gregariousness in others, I feel envy; I assume their lack of inhibition means they lead more exciting lives. How many grand love affairs or tales of adventure began because someone had the nerve to say hello? Alas, more often than not, talking to someone I don’t know inspires low-level dread, and I avoid it entirely.
MindBodyGreen
The Emotion That's The Hardest To Control + How To Handle It, From A Psychologist
On any given day, we experience a range of emotions—some more out in the open than others. When it comes to deeply rooted and hidden emotions, though, they can simmer beneath the surface, obscured to even you. And according to clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, there's one emotion...
I’m Exhausted All the Time. Could Afternoon Naps Change My Life?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As a working mother of an eight-month-old, I’m in a near constant state of sleep deprivation. I stumble through workdays in a haze. More than once, I’ve arrived at the office and realized that I’d left my laptop at home, 20 miles away. I yawn in meetings and only keep up with my to-do list by the grace of a $10-a-day coffee habit.
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
newtraderu.com
Intrusive Thoughts and Overthinking: The Skill of Cognitive Defusion
Taming Intrusive Thoughts: The Power of Cognitive Defusion. We all experience intrusive thoughts from time to time, but for some of us, these unwelcome and often distressing thoughts can become overwhelming. [2] Learning how to manage them is essential for our mental well-being; this is where Cognitive Defusion comes in. [3] By understanding the skill of Cognitive Defusion, we can gain insight into why we have intrusive thoughts and overthinking and learn effective techniques to cope better. [1] In this article, let’s explore what Intrusive Thoughts are, what Cognitive Defusion is, and how it can help you manage your intrusive thoughts.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0