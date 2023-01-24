ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

fox2detroit.com

Residents worried Royal Oak has a parking enforcement problem

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak residents want the city to do something about its high parking violation rate. A study of parking enforcement in the city found that 43% of all visitors that used on-street or meter parking downtown were ticketed. That number of tickets comes with a pretty penny for the city budget - but some are worried it's giving Royal Oak a bad name.
ROYAL OAK, MI
HometownLife.com

South Lake Drive in Novi to close this spring for Lakeshore Park tunnel replacement

More improvements are coming to one of Novi's parks along the shores of Walled Lake. The pedestrian tunnel that connects the beach to the parking lot at Lakeshore Park will be replaced this spring. That work is expected to begin in March and run through the end of May, with city officials hoping it wraps before swimmers begin descending on the beach Memorial Day weekend.
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

It's done snowing, but many streets still need to be plowed

Detroit has most of its main roads plowed, but it will take some time for the 1,800 miles of residential streets to get cleared. That's why the city has brought in dozens of private contractors to help out with some of the smaller roads. To report a street that needs snow removal, call the public works department at 313-224-0033 or through the Improve Detroit App.
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Closing dams in Ypsi Township could create thriving nature "oasis"

A pair of dams in Ypsilanti Township could be removed in the coming years. The only thing left to find is a way to pay for it. When the Tyler Road dam and the Beyer dam were built, World War II was just underway. More than seven decades later, the dams located on the west side of the Willow Run airport are well past their prime.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Storm cleanup continues from winter blast; 6,300 without power

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Metro Detroit spent Wednesday night digging out after five to seven inches of snow from today's storm. Right now, 6,300 DTE Energy customers are left in the dark, while Michigan State Police reported about 20 to 25 crashes on freeways in southeast Michigan today. "Well the...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Novi police seek help finding suspect in Chihuahua theft

NOVI — Novi police are seeking the public’s help locating a stolen Chihuahua puppy and the dog thief. Police were called to Petland at Twelve Oaks Mall at 2:44 p.m. Jan. 10 after a man ran out of the store with the dog, which is valued at $5,300.
NOVI, MI

