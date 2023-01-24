Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Residents worried Royal Oak has a parking enforcement problem
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak residents want the city to do something about its high parking violation rate. A study of parking enforcement in the city found that 43% of all visitors that used on-street or meter parking downtown were ticketed. That number of tickets comes with a pretty penny for the city budget - but some are worried it's giving Royal Oak a bad name.
HometownLife.com
South Lake Drive in Novi to close this spring for Lakeshore Park tunnel replacement
More improvements are coming to one of Novi's parks along the shores of Walled Lake. The pedestrian tunnel that connects the beach to the parking lot at Lakeshore Park will be replaced this spring. That work is expected to begin in March and run through the end of May, with city officials hoping it wraps before swimmers begin descending on the beach Memorial Day weekend.
fox2detroit.com
Trailer full of $40K worth of snow removal equipment stolen from Lake Orion
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A landscaping company plans to shovel clients' sidewalks and driveways after a thief stole a trailer full of their equipment from their Lake Orion storage yard last week. "It took a long time and a lot of money," said Jacob Ryan, with U.S. Lawn...
fox2detroit.com
It's done snowing, but many streets still need to be plowed
Detroit has most of its main roads plowed, but it will take some time for the 1,800 miles of residential streets to get cleared. That's why the city has brought in dozens of private contractors to help out with some of the smaller roads. To report a street that needs snow removal, call the public works department at 313-224-0033 or through the Improve Detroit App.
Close calls with speeding drivers in Farmington leads to push for change
A woman in Farmington is fighting for safety changes after her Nest camera recorded a near-tragedy on Slocum Drive.
wemu.org
Closing dams in Ypsi Township could create thriving nature "oasis"
A pair of dams in Ypsilanti Township could be removed in the coming years. The only thing left to find is a way to pay for it. When the Tyler Road dam and the Beyer dam were built, World War II was just underway. More than seven decades later, the dams located on the west side of the Willow Run airport are well past their prime.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County fence company owner takes money from 3 customers, ghosts them without starting jobs
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The owner of a fence company in Macomb County took money from three customers before she ghosted them without ever starting the jobs, prosecutors said. Laura Dietz, 40, of Macomb Township, is the owner of Dietz Fence Company, according to officials. She is accused of...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
candgnews.com
Meijer celebrates new store in Macomb Township with local brands, charitable giving
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb residents will have a new store to shop at on Jan. 26, as Meijer opens up its new grocery-focused concept at 24 Mile and Hayes roads. Dubbed Meijer Grocery and opening alongside a similar store in Lake Orion, the new concept aims to provide shoppers with a convenient experience focusing on everyday essentials.
Development on farmland near Saline would have feel of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side, planner says
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A plot of farmland across from Walmart just outside Saline could one day be a bustling neighborhood with space for a café, shops and a community garden. That’s if an initial vision developers pitched to planning officials in Pittsfield Township on Thursday, Jan. 19, comes...
Ann Arbor officials hold off on OK’ing Michigan Medicine bridge widening
ANN ARBOR, MI — A controversial proposal to widen the main access bridge to Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor is continuing to be debated, but city officials may be moving closer to a compromise with the University of Michigan. City Council held off Monday night, Jan. 23, on approving...
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan Winter Weather: Snow totals and when to expect streets to be plowed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The biggest snow storm of the season dropped 6.5 inches on Metro Detroit, with some higher figures reported further to the east. Less snow fell to the west. But the snow isn't done yet. Southeast Michigan can expect several more pockets of snow and rounds of accumulating flurries through the weekend.
fox2detroit.com
Storm cleanup continues from winter blast; 6,300 without power
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Metro Detroit spent Wednesday night digging out after five to seven inches of snow from today's storm. Right now, 6,300 DTE Energy customers are left in the dark, while Michigan State Police reported about 20 to 25 crashes on freeways in southeast Michigan today. "Well the...
fox2detroit.com
Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. The hunter arrived at his...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit
Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week. The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal...
candgnews.com
Novi police seek help finding suspect in Chihuahua theft
NOVI — Novi police are seeking the public’s help locating a stolen Chihuahua puppy and the dog thief. Police were called to Petland at Twelve Oaks Mall at 2:44 p.m. Jan. 10 after a man ran out of the store with the dog, which is valued at $5,300.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grosse Pointe Park man uses fake company to hide that he sold $10M in drugs to actual business owner
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A Grosse Pointe Park man used a fake company to hide that he sold $10 million worth of drugs to one person -- the owner of the real company he worked for, according to federal officials. Matthew D. Adams, of Grosse Pointe Park, has...
HometownLife.com
Canton police looking for suspects after shots were fired into an occupied home
Canton police have asked for the public's help in identifying four people who were in the area when someone shot into an occupied home Jan. 21 at the College Park mobile home community. According to police, no one was injured when multiple shots were fired into the mobile home about...
Royal Oak’s Winter Blast rescheduled due to cold weather
Organizers have pushed the winter festival back two weeks
