Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Jason La Canfora: I think Lamar is going to be traded; I think it's mental, beyond just football with Watson
Jason La Canfora talks about Lamar Jackson’s situation in Baltimore, why he believes he’ll be traded this offseason, quarterback market following the season, why he thinks Deshaun Watson might never return to form and Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles.
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Jets hire former Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator
Former Green Bay Packers assistant coach Nathaniel Hackett is headed to New York. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets are hiring Hackett to be the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, 43, spent three years as the offensive coordinator for Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Now, he’ll go...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Albert Breer: Browns could have a big swing or two in them this offseason to help Deshaun Watson, offense
Albert Breer talks about the NFL Playoffs’ Conference Championship games, the sustainable foundation from each of the four remaining teams, what fans can expect from the Browns’ offseason, the slow movement on filling head coach openings and more.
nfltraderumors.co
Ravens Interviewed QB Coach James Urban & TE Coach George Godsey For OC
According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have conducted interviews with QB coach James Urban and TE coach George Godsey as internal candidates for offensive coordinator. Urban has drawn some outside interest from a couple of teams for offensive coordinator jobs in the past. Godsey has actual experience as an offensive coordinator, both with the Texans and in a weird, co-OC setup with the Dolphins.
Bucs to interview Keenan McCardell for offensive coordinator job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding a familiar face to their growing list of potential offensive coordinator candidates. Keenan McCardell is expected to interview for the position vacated last week by Byron Leftwich, according to Pewter Report. Currently the wide receivers coach for the Minnesota Vikings, McCardell played two of...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Press Conference: Live Updates
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. Coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that the team has not renewed contracts for the following coaches:. Rob Davis (Assistant Head Coach), George Edwards (Senior Defensive Assistant), Leon...
atozsports.com
Bills: Jordan Poyer’s social media decision hints toward potential destination fans would hate
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult off-season decisions to make. Some of the more premiere members of the roster may be in different uniforms next season. Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and of course Jordan Poyer. Poyer, an All-Pro who completely reinvented himself as a professional, is rumored to be leaving...
Marconews.com
Reports: Texans schedule second head coach interviews with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, Giants OC Mike Kafka
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero appears to be a finalist for the Houston Texans' head coach opening. The Texans have scheduled a second-round interview with Evero, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Evero also had a first-round interview with the Broncos for their head coach opening, but at the time of this writing, Denver has not set up a second-round interview with Evero (or any other candidates).
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar
Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
Comments / 0