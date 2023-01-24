Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Related
Come for the beer, stay for the great views and food in SF's Potrero Hill
Potrero Hill can feel a bit like an island amidst San Francisco's bustle.
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
San Francisco Bay stunned under a blanket of fog on Friday
It looked as if a baker had spread whipped cream across the bay.
San Francisco invented cioppino. Sotto Mare serves the city’s best.
"It's nostalgic and comforting, it can feed a crowd, and you even get to wear a fun bib while eating it."
BART recovering after major disruption that halted transbay service
Bay Area Rapid Transit is recovering from disruptions in Friday morning service that had forced suspension of service through the Transbay Tube.
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
Fascinating facts you might not know about SF's Transamerica Pyramid
An air of mystery surrounds the 50-year-old landmark.
San Francisco population declines again, hitting lowest level since 2012
Every Bay Area county declined in population last year.
SFGate
Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments
The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan to expedite the city's hiring process was approved by the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday. The city of San Francisco is currently facing a vacancy rate of over 13 percent...
Eater
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees
In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Butcher Crown Roadhouse & One Fish Raw Bar
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 13, airs Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Discover hog heaven in Petaluma at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. Dig into burgers, brews, and barbecue, from tender,...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco
CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
SFist
Expensively Shored-Up Berkeley Hillside Once Again Giving Way; 14 Homes Red-Tagged Due to Another Landslide
A hillside in the Claremont Hills area of the Oakland/Berkeley Hills that has given way in wet winters before — and that has been shored up at great expense by at least two property owners over the last two decades — gave way to a significant landslide again last week. And property owners below it remain fearful of further slides.
San Francisco nightlife venue PianoFight to close after 16 years
The Tenderloin location was home to the first iteration of Original Joe's.
Eater
Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay
South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
now100fm.com
Get Into The San Francisco Zoo FREE
The S.F. Zoo is having FREE ADMISSION on Thursday, February 2 – Groundhog Day. The S.F. Zoo is having FREE ADMISSION on Thursday, February 2 – Groundhog Day. See how to get in for free…. Normally, it can cost up to $25 bucks to get into the San...
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment
You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
SFGate
Bart Reporting Delays Due To Unschedule Maintenance In Oakland
BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City. BART is also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0