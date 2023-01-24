ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret SF

10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments

The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan to expedite the city's hiring process was approved by the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday. The city of San Francisco is currently facing a vacancy rate of over 13 percent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees

In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
LOS ALTOS, CA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay

South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
SANTA CLARA, CA
now100fm.com

Get Into The San Francisco Zoo FREE

The S.F. Zoo is having FREE ADMISSION on Thursday, February 2 – Groundhog Day. The S.F. Zoo is having FREE ADMISSION on Thursday, February 2 – Groundhog Day. See how to get in for free…. Normally, it can cost up to $25 bucks to get into the San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Bart Reporting Delays Due To Unschedule Maintenance In Oakland

BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City. BART is also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

SFGate

